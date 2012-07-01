24 Hours in Pictures - 30 Jul 2012

Edition:
<p>People sunbath as a child runs past them at the public swimming pool Kongressbad in Vienna June 30, 2012. Temperatures will rise up to 37 degrees Celsius (98.6 Fahrenheit) in Austria in the next days, Austria's national weather service agency ZAMG reported. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner</p>

<p>Christopher Dulhanty falls into the water jump during the men's 3000 meter steeplechase at the Canadian Track and Field Olympic Trials in Calgary, Alberta, June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Todd Korol </p>

<p>Women look on as a reveller gets ready to participate in the gay pride parade in Mexico City June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut </p>

<p>Dancers stand under Chinese and Hong Kong flags before performing in a gala show in Hong Kong June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip </p>

<p>A helicopter returns from dropping water on the Rose Crest fire in Herriman, Utah, June 29, 2012. REUTERS/George Frey </p>

<p>Andy Murray of Britain slips during his men's singles tennis match against Marcos Baghdatis of Cyprus at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

<p>Ducks sit by a pond as the Rose Crest fire burns the hills in Herriman, Utah, June 29, 2012. REUTERS/George Frey </p>

<p>A pro-democracy demonstrator is arrested by the police after jumping the security fence, during a protest in front of the hotel where Chinese President Hu Jintao is staying, in Hong Kong June 30, 2012, a day before the 15th anniversary of the territory's handover to China. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu </p>

<p>Egypt's new President Mohamed Mursi is pictured before his speech at Cairo University June 30, 2012. REUTERS</p>

<p>A member (C) of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) community checks his makeup during the 12th Gay Pride parade in Guatemala City, June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez</p>

<p>Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying (L) takes oath in front of Chinese President Hu Jintao during the inauguration of the new government in Hong Kong July 1, 2012, the day marking the 15th anniversary of the territory's handover to Chinese sovereignty from British rule. REUTERS/Bobby Yip </p>

<p>Competitors practice during a men's synchronized swimming competition at the EuroGames 2012 in Budapest June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo </p>

<p>A member of the movement "Yosoy132" (I am 132) takes part during a demonstration to demand transparency in the next election outside TV broadcaster Televisa building in Mexico city June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido </p>

<p>U.S. gymnast Chris Brooks performs on the parallel bars at the U.S. Olympic gymnastics trials in San Jose, California June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake </p>

<p>People wait for food to be distributed by local organizations as they take shelter at a school building in Sylhet June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj </p>

<p>Serena Williams of the U.S. celebrates after defeating Zheng Jie of China in their women's singles tennis match at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

<p>A Russian T-80 tank is driven at a firing ground during a demonstration show, part of the "Engineering Technologies 2012" forum, in Zhukovsky outside Moscow, June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov </p>

<p>U.S. gymnast Gabrielle Douglas dismounts from the uneven bars during her performance at the U.S. Olympic gymnastics trials in San Jose, California June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake </p>

<p>Construction workers wait for Chinese President Hu Jintao's arrival at the construction site of Kai Tak Cruise Terminal Pier in Hong Kong June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu </p>

<p>People watch a firework display during the International Fireworks Festival in Zagreb June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic </p>

<p>Italy's national soccer players warm-up during a training session at the Olympic stadium in Kiev June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach </p>

<p>Girls wait for a food distribution by an international Non-government Organization (NGO) in Mogadishu June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

<p>A Palestinian groom is thrown in the air during a mass wedding party for 19 Palestinian couples in the West Bank village of Silwad, near Ramallah, June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman </p>

<p>A member of the audience waves at a rider performing a stunt during the Red Bull X-Fighters freestyle motocross motorbike event at India Gate in New Delhi June 30, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood </p>

