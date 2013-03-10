Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sun Mar 10, 2013 | 4:25am EDT

24 Hours in Pictures

<p>Members of the fire and rescue service set a chimney on the roof of the Sistine Chapel at the Vatican March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

Members of the fire and rescue service set a chimney on the roof of the Sistine Chapel at the Vatican March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Sunday, March 10, 2013

Members of the fire and rescue service set a chimney on the roof of the Sistine Chapel at the Vatican March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
1 / 24
<p>U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel steps off a military helicopter after arriving from Kabul at Bagram Air Field March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel steps off a military helicopter after arriving from Kabul at Bagram Air Field March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Sunday, March 10, 2013

U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel steps off a military helicopter after arriving from Kabul at Bagram Air Field March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
2 / 24
<p>Members of the National League for Democracy (NLD) party sit at a tea shop on a street in front of the building where the NLD are holding their congress, in Yangon March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun</p>

Members of the National League for Democracy (NLD) party sit at a tea shop on a street in front of the building where the NLD are holding their congress, in Yangon March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Sunday, March 10, 2013

Members of the National League for Democracy (NLD) party sit at a tea shop on a street in front of the building where the NLD are holding their congress, in Yangon March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Close
3 / 24
<p>A man sleeps outside closed shops in Yala, in Thailand's troubled deep south, early March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

A man sleeps outside closed shops in Yala, in Thailand's troubled deep south, early March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Sunday, March 10, 2013

A man sleeps outside closed shops in Yala, in Thailand's troubled deep south, early March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
4 / 24
<p>Fans scream as singer Justin Bieber appears at the window of a hotel in central London March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

Fans scream as singer Justin Bieber appears at the window of a hotel in central London March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Sunday, March 10, 2013

Fans scream as singer Justin Bieber appears at the window of a hotel in central London March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Close
5 / 24
<p>A bride and groom couple wearing traditional garlands, made of beads and cotton threads on their forehead, wait for their wedding to start during a mass marriage ceremony in Karachi March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro</p>

A bride and groom couple wearing traditional garlands, made of beads and cotton threads on their forehead, wait for their wedding to start during a mass marriage ceremony in Karachi March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Sunday, March 10, 2013

A bride and groom couple wearing traditional garlands, made of beads and cotton threads on their forehead, wait for their wedding to start during a mass marriage ceremony in Karachi March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Close
6 / 24
<p>A visitor poses for a portrait during Lisbon Fashion Week March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante</p>

A visitor poses for a portrait during Lisbon Fashion Week March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Sunday, March 10, 2013

A visitor poses for a portrait during Lisbon Fashion Week March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Close
7 / 24
<p>Residents are showered in sparks as fireworks explode during the annual event "Quema de toritos" (Burning of the bulls) in the municipality of Tultepec near Mexico City March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya</p>

Residents are showered in sparks as fireworks explode during the annual event "Quema de toritos" (Burning of the bulls) in the municipality of Tultepec near Mexico City March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya

Sunday, March 10, 2013

Residents are showered in sparks as fireworks explode during the annual event "Quema de toritos" (Burning of the bulls) in the municipality of Tultepec near Mexico City March 8, 2013. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya

Close
8 / 24
<p>A French soldier directs his colleagues while creating a barrier filled with sand at a French military encampment at a Malian air base in Gao, Mali March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney</p>

A French soldier directs his colleagues while creating a barrier filled with sand at a French military encampment at a Malian air base in Gao, Mali March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Sunday, March 10, 2013

A French soldier directs his colleagues while creating a barrier filled with sand at a French military encampment at a Malian air base in Gao, Mali March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Close
9 / 24
<p>Visitors look at the humanoid robot Roboy at the exhibition 'Robots on Tour' in Zurich, March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer</p>

Visitors look at the humanoid robot Roboy at the exhibition 'Robots on Tour' in Zurich, March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

Sunday, March 10, 2013

Visitors look at the humanoid robot Roboy at the exhibition 'Robots on Tour' in Zurich, March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

Close
10 / 24
<p>Devotees raise their hands to receive coloured holy water from a priest on the banks of the river Ganges at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" or Pitcher Festival, in the northern Indian city of Allahabad March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash</p>

Devotees raise their hands to receive coloured holy water from a priest on the banks of the river Ganges at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" or Pitcher Festival, in the northern Indian city of Allahabad March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Sunday, March 10, 2013

Devotees raise their hands to receive coloured holy water from a priest on the banks of the river Ganges at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" or Pitcher Festival, in the northern Indian city of Allahabad March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Close
11 / 24
<p>A worker sweeps a road as Indian security personnel stand guard on the road leading to the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti, where Pakistan's Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf is scheduled to visit, in Ajmer, in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan, March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A worker sweeps a road as Indian security personnel stand guard on the road leading to the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti, where Pakistan's Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf is scheduled to visit, in Ajmer, in the desert Indian state...more

Sunday, March 10, 2013

A worker sweeps a road as Indian security personnel stand guard on the road leading to the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti, where Pakistan's Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf is scheduled to visit, in Ajmer, in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan, March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
12 / 24
<p>French Cardinal Philippe Barbarin (R) reacts as he arrives for a meeting at the Synod Hall at the Vatican, March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

French Cardinal Philippe Barbarin (R) reacts as he arrives for a meeting at the Synod Hall at the Vatican, March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Sunday, March 10, 2013

French Cardinal Philippe Barbarin (R) reacts as he arrives for a meeting at the Synod Hall at the Vatican, March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Close
13 / 24
<p>Members of the Free Syrian Army work on an improvised mortar shell in Deir al-Zor March 8, 2013. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi</p>

Members of the Free Syrian Army work on an improvised mortar shell in Deir al-Zor March 8, 2013. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi

Sunday, March 10, 2013

Members of the Free Syrian Army work on an improvised mortar shell in Deir al-Zor March 8, 2013. REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi

Close
14 / 24
<p>Lighting, illuminating Saint Peter's Square, is seen near the dome of Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Lighting, illuminating Saint Peter's Square, is seen near the dome of Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Sunday, March 10, 2013

Lighting, illuminating Saint Peter's Square, is seen near the dome of Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
15 / 24
<p>Security officers stand guard outside the Great Hall of the People during the third plenary session of the National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic</p>

Security officers stand guard outside the Great Hall of the People during the third plenary session of the National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Sunday, March 10, 2013

Security officers stand guard outside the Great Hall of the People during the third plenary session of the National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Close
16 / 24
<p>Devotees raise their hands to receive coloured holy water from a priest on the banks of the river Ganges at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" or Pitcher Festival, in the northern Indian city of Allahabad March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash</p>

Devotees raise their hands to receive coloured holy water from a priest on the banks of the river Ganges at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" or Pitcher Festival, in the northern Indian city of Allahabad March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Sunday, March 10, 2013

Devotees raise their hands to receive coloured holy water from a priest on the banks of the river Ganges at the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" or Pitcher Festival, in the northern Indian city of Allahabad March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Close
17 / 24
<p>A man injured in a bomb attack lies at the Lady Reading Hospital for treatment in the northwestern city of Peshawar March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Khuram Parvez</p>

A man injured in a bomb attack lies at the Lady Reading Hospital for treatment in the northwestern city of Peshawar March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Khuram Parvez

Sunday, March 10, 2013

A man injured in a bomb attack lies at the Lady Reading Hospital for treatment in the northwestern city of Peshawar March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Khuram Parvez

Close
18 / 24
<p>Supporters of Kenyan presidential candidate Uhuru Kenyatta celebrate on the outskirts of Nairobi March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

Supporters of Kenyan presidential candidate Uhuru Kenyatta celebrate on the outskirts of Nairobi March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Sunday, March 10, 2013

Supporters of Kenyan presidential candidate Uhuru Kenyatta celebrate on the outskirts of Nairobi March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
19 / 24
<p>Schalke 04's supporters gesture before the German first division Bundesliga derby soccer match against Borussia Dortmund in Gelsenkirchen March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender</p>

Schalke 04's supporters gesture before the German first division Bundesliga derby soccer match against Borussia Dortmund in Gelsenkirchen March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Sunday, March 10, 2013

Schalke 04's supporters gesture before the German first division Bundesliga derby soccer match against Borussia Dortmund in Gelsenkirchen March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Close
20 / 24
<p>A man poses while wearing a pair of women's high heels during the "Walk A Mile In Her Shoes" initiative in central Sofia March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov</p>

A man poses while wearing a pair of women's high heels during the "Walk A Mile In Her Shoes" initiative in central Sofia March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Sunday, March 10, 2013

A man poses while wearing a pair of women's high heels during the "Walk A Mile In Her Shoes" initiative in central Sofia March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Close
21 / 24
<p>Al-Ahly fans, also known as "Ultras", react in front of Al-Ahly club after hearing the final verdict of the 2012 Port Said massacre in Cairo March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh</p>

Al-Ahly fans, also known as "Ultras", react in front of Al-Ahly club after hearing the final verdict of the 2012 Port Said massacre in Cairo March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Sunday, March 10, 2013

Al-Ahly fans, also known as "Ultras", react in front of Al-Ahly club after hearing the final verdict of the 2012 Port Said massacre in Cairo March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Close
22 / 24
<p>A demonstrator burns a cross during a protest in the Badami Bagh area of Lahore March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Hassain</p>

A demonstrator burns a cross during a protest in the Badami Bagh area of Lahore March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Hassain

Sunday, March 10, 2013

A demonstrator burns a cross during a protest in the Badami Bagh area of Lahore March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Hassain

Close
23 / 24
<p>A Balinese family stand at the beach as they attend the Melasti ceremony prayer at Gianyar beach on the Indonesian island of Bali March 09, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A Balinese family stand at the beach as they attend the Melasti ceremony prayer at Gianyar beach on the Indonesian island of Bali March 09, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Sunday, March 10, 2013

A Balinese family stand at the beach as they attend the Melasti ceremony prayer at Gianyar beach on the Indonesian island of Bali March 09, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
24 Hours in Pictures

24 Hours in Pictures

Next Slideshows

24 Hours in Pictures

24 Hours in Pictures

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

Mar 09 2013
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

Mar 08 2013
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos in the last 24 hours.

Mar 07 2013
Editor's Choice

Editor's Choice

Our best photos from the last 24 hours.

Mar 06 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast