Pictures | Fri Jan 9, 2015

24 Hours in Pictures

Members of the French gendarmerie intervention forces arrive at the scene of a hostage taking at an industrial zone in Dammartin-en-Goele, northeast of Paris, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
Mini driver Nasser Al-Attiyah of Qatar drives during the 5th stage of the Dakar Rally 2015, from Copiapo to Antofagasta, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
Supporters of presidential candidate Mithripala Sirisena celebrate in Colombo, January 9, 2015. Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa conceded defeat to Sirisena after a presidential election, ending a decade of rule that critics say had become increasingly authoritarian and marred by nepotism and corruption. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
Notes are posted on a wall near the offices of weekly satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo in Paris, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
A helicopter with members of the French intervention gendarme forces hover above the scene of a hostage taking at an industrial zone in Dammartin-en-Goele, northeast of Paris, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
People look at a loaded truck that got stuck in a sinkhole on a road in Guilin, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, January 7, 2015. No injuries were reported, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
A woman holds a placard reading I am Charlie to pay tribute to the victims following a shooting by gunmen at the offices of weekly newspaper Charlie Hebdo in Paris in front of the French embassy in Rome, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
A man walks past the ice-covered Josephine Shaw Lowell Memorial Fountain, in frigid temperatures in Bryant Park in Manhattan, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
A woman holding a pencil cries as she gathers in front of the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, January 8, 2015 . REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
Indian soldiers are silhouetted against a traffic signal light as they prepare to rehearse for the Republic Day parade on a foggy winter morning in New Delhi, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
A member of the South Korean Special Warfare Forces takes his position in frozen waters during a winter exercise in Pyeongchang, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
India's Wriddhiman Saha reacts as he avoids a short delivery from Australia's Mitchell Starc during the fourth day's play in the fourth test at the Sydney Cricket Ground, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
French special intervention police conduct a house-to-house search in Longpont, northeast of Paris, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
Devotees try to hold the statue of the Black Nazarene as it is pulled on a carriage during an annual procession in Manila, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
An illuminated cross is seen among houses in a slum in Sao Bernardo do Campo, near Sao Paulo, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
A person holds an umbrella as others brave heavy rain holding placards reading I am Charlie, to pay tribute to victims during a vigil in Frankfurt, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
Civilians and members of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent play with snow in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Badra Mamet

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
Serena Williams of the U.S. plays a backhand shot to Lucie Safarova of Czech Republic during their women's singles tennis match at the 2015 Hopman Cup in Perth, Australia, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
An Afghan man kicks a poster of Pakistani religious leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman during a demonstration against his visit in Kabul, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
Police take charge of a woman at the scene of a shooting in the street of Montrouge near Paris, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
A crew member stands in the door of Air Force One waiting for the passenger stairs, upon the arrival of President Obama at Joint Base Andrews in Washington, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
A member of the French GIPN intervention police forces secures a neighbourhood in Corcy, northeast of Paris, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
Residents enjoy snow in front of the ruins of the Roman Temples of Bacchus at the historical ruins of Baalbek in eastern Lebanon, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/ Ahmed Shalha

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
Policemen escort two men (face covered), who were arrested in connection with the alleged abduction and gang-rape of a Japanese tourist, outside a court in Kolkata, January 9, 2015. Indian police have arrested five men in connection with the alleged abduction and gang-rape of a 23-year-old Japanese tourist, officials said on Saturday. The woman had filed a complaint through the Japanese consulate in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata saying she had been staying in a budget hotel in the city in November when three local men who spoke Japanese befriended her and took her to the seaside resort of Digha in the state of West Bengal. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
Members of an emergency rescue team of a Sinopec oil field carry a mock victim as they participate in a drill simulating a fire incident at a firefighting training center in Puyang, Henan province, China, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
Devotees carry the Black Nazarene at the start of an annual procession in Manila, January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Friday, January 09, 2015
Students of a vocational school practice Wing Chun, a type of martial art, during an attempt to break the Guinness World Record of the Largest Wing Chun display, at a playground in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
Placards reading I am Charlie and candles are placed as a tribute to victims in front of the French embassy in Zagreb, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jan 08 2015
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jan 07 2015
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jan 06 2015
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Jan 05 2015

