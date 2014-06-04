Edition:
24 Hours in Pictures - Jun 03 2014 Part 2

Children of families who have fled from fighting in Slaviansk play with toys at temporary accommodation in a dormitory in the town of Ilovaisk in eastern Ukraine June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev

A Palestinian girl swings on a rope tied on a tree at a former Jewish settlement in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

A former U.S. Air Force C-47 Skytrain aircraft (bottom) flies alongside a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 37th Airlift Squadron over Germany in this handout photo taken May 30 and released June 3, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force/Staff Sgt. Sara Keller/Handout via Reuters

U.S. World War II veteran Jack W. Schlegel (L), 91 years-old from Mount Tremper, New York, who served with the 508 PIR, 82nd Airborne, speaks to history enthusiasts in Sainte-Marie-du- Mont, June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

The old church of Geamana village is seen partially submerged by polluted water tainted with cyanide and other chemicals near Rosia Montana, central Romania, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

Free Syrian Army fighters walk in Aleppo June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Nour Kelze

A man carries his son, wearing a policeman's outfit, as Egyptians gather in Tahrir square to celebrate former Egyptian army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's victory in presidential vote in Cairo, June 3, 2014. Former Egyptian army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi won 96.91 percent in a presidential vote last week, the election commission said on Tuesday, confirming interim results that had given him a landslide victory.REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

A polluted lake, tainted with cyanide and other chemicals, is seen covering Geamana village near Rosia Montana, central Romania, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

Eugenie Bouchard of Canada reacts after winning her women's quarter-final match against Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain at the French Open Tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Supporters of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah are seen through a broken window during an election campaign in Qala i Naw, capital of Badghis province, Afghanistan, June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Rafael Nadal of Spain wipes his body during his men's singles match against Dusan Lajovic of Serbia at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Hank Hamilton and his partner Larry Clement (L) jump in the air as part of "jumping the broom," a traditional wedding custom, during their same-sex marriage ceremony at Unity in Chicago in Chicago, Illinois, June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the Pyongyang Orphanage to mark International Children's Day with the children in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang June 2, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

U.S. singer Prince watches a men's singles match between Rafael Nadal of Spain and Dusan Lajovic of Serbia at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

The solar-powered Solar Impulse 2 experimental aircraft takes off during its maiden flight at its base in Payerne, Switzerland, June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Laurent Gillieron/Pool

A history enthusiast sits in a jeep as he watches a Boeing Bell V-22 Osprey as it takes off in Colleville-sur-Mer, on the Normandy coast in France, June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Local businessman Chan Tat-ching, 70, poses at Victoria Park in Hong Kong May 26, 2014. Chan was the commander of "Operation Yellowbird", which, under his command, helped over 130 students and dissidents flee from mainland China, after the military crackdown on the pro-democracy movement at Beijing's Tiananmen Sqaure in 1989. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

FIFA President Sepp Blatter (R) and Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff pose with the World Cup trophy during a ceremony at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Joedson Alves

A National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) official looks over the wreckage of a Gulfstream IV private jet at Hanscom Airfield in Bedford, Massachusetts, June 2, 2014. NTSB officials continue to investigate the scene after the aircraft caught fire and crashed as it tried to take off, killing all seven people aboard including Lewis Katz, co-owner of the Philadelphia Inquirer newspaper. REUTERS/Mark Garfinkel/Boston Herald

A fruit vendor sleeps on a couch as she waits for customers in Yingjiang county, Yunnan province, China, June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Wong Campion

A rebel fighter takes a position as he fires his weapon towards forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad who are stationed in Wadi al-Deif military camp in Idlib province June 1, 2014. Picture taken June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

Members of Clowns Without Borders entertain Syrian refugee children in Jab Janine, West Bekaa, Lebanon, June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Sharif Karim

Indigenous people walk with the remains of six people, who had disappeared on June 2, 1982 during the Guatemalan Civil War, at Pambach in the Alta Verapaz region, June 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

An Ukrainian border post is seen through bullet holes in a truck's windscreen on the outskirts of the eastern Ukrainian city of Luhansk June 3, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

