3-D tracking a better way to walk

Ryleah Geisner, 8, with reflective and surface EMG sensors on her body, is prepared to walk in the Center for Gait and Movement Analysis lab with Brittney Martz, a clinical therapy aide at Children's Hospital Colorado in Aurora, Colorado. Ryleah has cerebral palsy, a congenital disorder of movement, muscle tone, or posture. The lab was using 3-D motion capture technology to analyze Ryleah's body movement and muscle activity while walking and that data will then be used to formulate a treatment plan for her. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Sunday, February 12, 2017
Ryleah Geisner, 8, with reflective and surface EMG sensors on her body, is prepared to walk in the Center for Gait and Movement Analysis lab with Brittney Martz, a clinical therapy aide at Children's Hospital Colorado in Aurora, Colorado. Ryleah has cerebral palsy, a congenital disorder of movement, muscle tone, or posture. The lab was using 3-D motion capture technology to analyze Ryleah's body movement and muscle activity while walking and that data will then be used to formulate a treatment plan for her. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Ryleah Geisner has reflective and surface EMG sensors attached to her body, before walking in the Center for Gait and Movement Analysis lab. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Sunday, February 12, 2017
Ryleah Geisner has reflective and surface EMG sensors attached to her body, before walking in the Center for Gait and Movement Analysis lab. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Ryleah Geisner looks at a photo of herself with reflective and surface EMG sensors attached to her body with her mother Nune Karapefian (L) and Brittney Martz, clinical therapy aide (R) and Joanna Roybal, physical therapist (2nd R). REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Sunday, February 12, 2017
Ryleah Geisner looks at a photo of herself with reflective and surface EMG sensors attached to her body with her mother Nune Karapefian (L) and Brittney Martz, clinical therapy aide (R) and Joanna Roybal, physical therapist (2nd R). REUTERS/Rick Wilking
The gait and pressure of Ryleah's steps is seen. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Sunday, February 12, 2017
The gait and pressure of Ryleah's steps is seen. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A computer image of the foot impressions of Ryleah Geisner is seen after she walked on a pressure sensitive floor. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Sunday, February 12, 2017
A computer image of the foot impressions of Ryleah Geisner is seen after she walked on a pressure sensitive floor. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Ryleah Geisner, with reflective and surface EMG sensors attached to her body, walks in the Center for Gait and Movement Analysis lab. Her patient number is obscured on the screen for privacy reasons. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Sunday, February 12, 2017
Ryleah Geisner, with reflective and surface EMG sensors attached to her body, walks in the Center for Gait and Movement Analysis lab. Her patient number is obscured on the screen for privacy reasons. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Nune Karapefian (L) talks with staff after her daughter Ryleah Geisner walked in the lab. 2nd L is Joanna Roybal, physical therapist, 2nd R is Kayla Burnim, gait lab engineer and at right is Brittney Martz, clinical therapy aide. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Sunday, February 12, 2017
Nune Karapefian (L) talks with staff after her daughter Ryleah Geisner walked in the lab. 2nd L is Joanna Roybal, physical therapist, 2nd R is Kayla Burnim, gait lab engineer and at right is Brittney Martz, clinical therapy aide. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Ryleah Geisner walks in the Center for Gait and Movement Analysis lab. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Sunday, February 12, 2017
Ryleah Geisner walks in the Center for Gait and Movement Analysis lab. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Ryleah Geisner walks in the Center for Gait and Movement Analysis lab. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Sunday, February 12, 2017
Ryleah Geisner walks in the Center for Gait and Movement Analysis lab. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Ryleah Geisner has reflective and surface EMG sensors attached to her body by Brittney Martz, clinical therapy aide (L) and Joanna Roybal, physical therapist (R,) before walking. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Sunday, February 12, 2017
Ryleah Geisner has reflective and surface EMG sensors attached to her body by Brittney Martz, clinical therapy aide (L) and Joanna Roybal, physical therapist (R,) before walking. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
The gait is seen on a computer monitor. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Sunday, February 12, 2017
The gait is seen on a computer monitor. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Ryleah Geisner laughs as she looks at a computer image of herself walking with reflective and surface EMG sensors attached to her body with lab engineer Kayla Burnim. In the background is Ryleah's grandmother Sandy Geisner. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Sunday, February 12, 2017
Ryleah Geisner laughs as she looks at a computer image of herself walking with reflective and surface EMG sensors attached to her body with lab engineer Kayla Burnim. In the background is Ryleah's grandmother Sandy Geisner. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Ryleah Geisner walks in the Center for Gait and Movement Analysis lab. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Sunday, February 12, 2017
Ryleah Geisner walks in the Center for Gait and Movement Analysis lab. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Nune Karapefian (R) talks with staff as her daughter Ryleah Geisner looks over a toy she picked out after she walked in the Center for Gait and Movement Analysis lab at Children's Hospital Colorado in Aurora, Colorado. At center is Joanna Roybal, physical therapist and left is Brittney Martz, clinical therapy aide. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Sunday, February 12, 2017
Nune Karapefian (R) talks with staff as her daughter Ryleah Geisner looks over a toy she picked out after she walked in the Center for Gait and Movement Analysis lab at Children's Hospital Colorado in Aurora, Colorado. At center is Joanna Roybal, physical therapist and left is Brittney Martz, clinical therapy aide. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
