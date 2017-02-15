3-D tracking a better way to walk

Ryleah Geisner, 8, with reflective and surface EMG sensors on her body, is prepared to walk in the Center for Gait and Movement Analysis lab with Brittney Martz, a clinical therapy aide at Children's Hospital Colorado in Aurora, Colorado. Ryleah has...more

Ryleah Geisner, 8, with reflective and surface EMG sensors on her body, is prepared to walk in the Center for Gait and Movement Analysis lab with Brittney Martz, a clinical therapy aide at Children's Hospital Colorado in Aurora, Colorado. Ryleah has cerebral palsy, a congenital disorder of movement, muscle tone, or posture. The lab was using 3-D motion capture technology to analyze Ryleah's body movement and muscle activity while walking and that data will then be used to formulate a treatment plan for her. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

