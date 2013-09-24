Edition:
3-year-old snooker prodigy

<p>Three-year-old Wang Wuka plays with snooker balls at his home in Xuancheng, Anhui province, China, September 13, 2013. Wuka's father Wang Yin, a snooker fan, has been teaching his son the sport for more than two years. The boy, who vows to be a top snooker player, undergoes five hours of training daily to shoot the balls with precision. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Three-year-old Wang Wuka plays with snooker balls at his home in Xuancheng, Anhui province, China, September 13, 2013. Wuka's father Wang Yin, a snooker fan, has been teaching his son the sport for more than two years. The boy, who vows to be a top snooker player, undergoes five hours of training daily to shoot the balls with precision. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Three-year-old Wang Wuka plays a shot as his father Wang Yin steadies his arm during snooker practice at their home in Xuancheng, Anhui province, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Three-year-old Wang Wuka plays on the table during a break from practicing snooker in Xuancheng, Anhui province, September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Three-year-old Wang Wuka practices snooker as his father Wang Yin positions the balls on the table at their home in Xuancheng, Anhui province, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Three-year-old Wang Wuka plays next to a snooker table at home in Xuancheng, Anhui province, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Three-year-old Wang Wuka plays snooker at home in Xuancheng, Anhui province, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Three-year-old Wang Wuka plays a shot during snooker practice at his home in Xuancheng, Anhui province, September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>The legs of three-year-old Wang Wuka are pictured as he stands on a stool to practise snooker in Xuancheng, Anhui province, September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Three-year-old Wang Wuka runs as he plays outside his home in Xuancheng, Anhui province, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Three-year-old Wang Wuka reacts as he has his hair cut in Xuancheng, Anhui province, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Three-year-old Wang Wuka plays with a mobile phone as he lies on a bed at his home in Xuancheng, Anhui province, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Three-year-old Wang Wuka plays before a game of snooker with seven-times World Championship winner Stephen Hendry of Britain in Beijing, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Three-year-old Wang Wuka carries a cue and drags a box as he practices snooker at his home in Xuancheng, Anhui province, September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Three-year-old Wang Wuka (R) plays with another boy before a game of snooker with seven-time World Championship winner Stephen Hendry of Britain in Beijing, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Three-year-old Wang Wuka puts his head on the table as he practises before playing snooker with seven-time World Championship winner Stephen Hendry of Britain in Beijing, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Seven-time World Championship winner Stephen Hendry of Britain talks with three-year-old Wang Wuka (R) as they play snooker in Beijing, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Three-year-old Wang Wuka practises before playing snooker with seven-time World Championship winner Stephen Hendry of Britain in Beijing September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Seven-time World Snooker Champion Stephen Hendry chalks the cue for Wang Wuka, 3, as they play a game of snooker in Beijing, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Three-year-old Wang Wuka (on L of table) plays snooker with seven-time World Championship winner Stephen Hendry (not pictured) of Britain in Beijing, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Three-year-old Wang Wuka yawns as he plays snooker with seven-time World Championship winner Stephen Hendry (back R, holding cue) of Britain in Beijing, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

