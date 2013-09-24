3-year-old snooker prodigy
Three-year-old Wang Wuka plays with snooker balls at his home in Xuancheng, Anhui province, China, September 13, 2013. Wuka's father Wang Yin, a snooker fan, has been teaching his son the sport for more than two years. The boy, who vows to be a top...more
Three-year-old Wang Wuka plays with snooker balls at his home in Xuancheng, Anhui province, China, September 13, 2013. Wuka's father Wang Yin, a snooker fan, has been teaching his son the sport for more than two years. The boy, who vows to be a top snooker player, undergoes five hours of training daily to shoot the balls with precision. REUTERS/Stringer
Three-year-old Wang Wuka plays a shot as his father Wang Yin steadies his arm during snooker practice at their home in Xuancheng, Anhui province, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Three-year-old Wang Wuka plays a shot as his father Wang Yin steadies his arm during snooker practice at their home in Xuancheng, Anhui province, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Three-year-old Wang Wuka plays on the table during a break from practicing snooker in Xuancheng, Anhui province, September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Three-year-old Wang Wuka plays on the table during a break from practicing snooker in Xuancheng, Anhui province, September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Three-year-old Wang Wuka practices snooker as his father Wang Yin positions the balls on the table at their home in Xuancheng, Anhui province, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Three-year-old Wang Wuka practices snooker as his father Wang Yin positions the balls on the table at their home in Xuancheng, Anhui province, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Three-year-old Wang Wuka plays next to a snooker table at home in Xuancheng, Anhui province, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Three-year-old Wang Wuka plays next to a snooker table at home in Xuancheng, Anhui province, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Three-year-old Wang Wuka plays snooker at home in Xuancheng, Anhui province, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Three-year-old Wang Wuka plays snooker at home in Xuancheng, Anhui province, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Three-year-old Wang Wuka plays a shot during snooker practice at his home in Xuancheng, Anhui province, September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Three-year-old Wang Wuka plays a shot during snooker practice at his home in Xuancheng, Anhui province, September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
The legs of three-year-old Wang Wuka are pictured as he stands on a stool to practise snooker in Xuancheng, Anhui province, September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
The legs of three-year-old Wang Wuka are pictured as he stands on a stool to practise snooker in Xuancheng, Anhui province, September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Three-year-old Wang Wuka runs as he plays outside his home in Xuancheng, Anhui province, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Three-year-old Wang Wuka runs as he plays outside his home in Xuancheng, Anhui province, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Three-year-old Wang Wuka reacts as he has his hair cut in Xuancheng, Anhui province, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Three-year-old Wang Wuka reacts as he has his hair cut in Xuancheng, Anhui province, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Three-year-old Wang Wuka plays with a mobile phone as he lies on a bed at his home in Xuancheng, Anhui province, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Three-year-old Wang Wuka plays with a mobile phone as he lies on a bed at his home in Xuancheng, Anhui province, September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Three-year-old Wang Wuka plays before a game of snooker with seven-times World Championship winner Stephen Hendry of Britain in Beijing, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Three-year-old Wang Wuka plays before a game of snooker with seven-times World Championship winner Stephen Hendry of Britain in Beijing, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Three-year-old Wang Wuka carries a cue and drags a box as he practices snooker at his home in Xuancheng, Anhui province, September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Three-year-old Wang Wuka carries a cue and drags a box as he practices snooker at his home in Xuancheng, Anhui province, September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Three-year-old Wang Wuka (R) plays with another boy before a game of snooker with seven-time World Championship winner Stephen Hendry of Britain in Beijing, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Three-year-old Wang Wuka (R) plays with another boy before a game of snooker with seven-time World Championship winner Stephen Hendry of Britain in Beijing, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Three-year-old Wang Wuka puts his head on the table as he practises before playing snooker with seven-time World Championship winner Stephen Hendry of Britain in Beijing, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Three-year-old Wang Wuka puts his head on the table as he practises before playing snooker with seven-time World Championship winner Stephen Hendry of Britain in Beijing, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Seven-time World Championship winner Stephen Hendry of Britain talks with three-year-old Wang Wuka (R) as they play snooker in Beijing, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Seven-time World Championship winner Stephen Hendry of Britain talks with three-year-old Wang Wuka (R) as they play snooker in Beijing, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Three-year-old Wang Wuka practises before playing snooker with seven-time World Championship winner Stephen Hendry of Britain in Beijing September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Three-year-old Wang Wuka practises before playing snooker with seven-time World Championship winner Stephen Hendry of Britain in Beijing September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Seven-time World Snooker Champion Stephen Hendry chalks the cue for Wang Wuka, 3, as they play a game of snooker in Beijing, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Seven-time World Snooker Champion Stephen Hendry chalks the cue for Wang Wuka, 3, as they play a game of snooker in Beijing, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Three-year-old Wang Wuka (on L of table) plays snooker with seven-time World Championship winner Stephen Hendry (not pictured) of Britain in Beijing, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Three-year-old Wang Wuka (on L of table) plays snooker with seven-time World Championship winner Stephen Hendry (not pictured) of Britain in Beijing, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Three-year-old Wang Wuka yawns as he plays snooker with seven-time World Championship winner Stephen Hendry (back R, holding cue) of Britain in Beijing, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Three-year-old Wang Wuka yawns as he plays snooker with seven-time World Championship winner Stephen Hendry (back R, holding cue) of Britain in Beijing, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Next Slideshows
Lining up for the new iPhone
Apple fans around the world line up for the launch of the iPhone 5S and 5C.
Winds of change
A look at wind turbines around the world.
Festival for Ganesh
As part of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, idols of the Hindu god are taken through the streets in a procession before being immersed into a river or the sea.
Versace's mansion
One of America's landmark homes, the Miami Beach mansion that once belonged to Italian fashion designer Gianni Versace, was sold at an auction for $41.5...
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.