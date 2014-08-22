36 days on display
Chinese artist Zhou Jie and her boyfriend Lian Xi hug each other to sleep on an unfinished iron wire bed, one of her sculpture works, after midnight at Beijing Art Now Gallery, in Beijing August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Chinese artist Zhou Jie looks at her friend who is taking a "selfie" on an unfinished iron wire bed, one of Zhou's sculptures, while visiting her at Beijing Art Now Gallery, in Beijing August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Marks are seen on Chinese artist Zhou Jie's arm after taking a nap on an unfinished iron wire bed, one of her sculptures, at Beijing Art Now Gallery, in Beijing August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Chinese artist Zhou Jie hugs her pet dog Dan Dan, which visited her, at Beijing Art Now Gallery, in Beijing August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Chinese artist Zhou Jie rests at the edge of a window on the second floor of Beijing Art Now Gallery, in Beijing August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Chinese artist Zhou Jie takes a nap on an unfinished iron wire bed, one of her sculpture works, after lunch as a friend of hers looks on at Beijing Now Art Gallery, in Beijing August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Chinese artist Zhou Jie ponders on which food items to select for her lunch which were prepared at Beijing Art Now Gallery, in Beijing August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Chinese artist Zhou Jie tries to wrap herself with a bath towel after a day's work at Beijing Art Now Gallery, in Beijing August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
People look at Chinese artist Zhou Jie's unfinished iron wire bed as she works on an iron wire sculpture of a pet dog at Beijing Art Now Gallery, in Beijing August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Chinese artist Zhou Jie's boyfriend Lian Xi checks her eyes for remnants of cut iron wire after her day's work at Beijing Art Now Gallery, in Beijing August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Chinese artist Zhou Jie works on an iron wire sculpture that depicts a pet dog at Beijing Art Now Gallery, in Beijing August 19, 2014. . REUTERS/Jason Lee
Chinese artist Zhou Jie holds up her mobile phone to get stronger wireless network signal as she tries to upload a picture on the device at Beijing Art Now Gallery, in Beijing August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Chinese artist Zhou Jie lies under an unfinished iron wire bed, one of her sculptures, as she tries to look at her work from another angle at Beijing Art Now Gallery, in Beijing August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Chinese artist Zhou Jie climbs onto an unfinished iron wire bed, one of her sculpture works, to take a nap after lunch at Beijing Now Art Gallery, in Beijing August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Chinese artist Zhou Jie hugs her boyfriend Lian Xi next to an unfinished iron wire bed, one of her sculptures, before a bath at Beijing Art Now Gallery, in Beijing August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Chinese artist Zhou Jie and her boyfriend Lian Xi hug as they sleep on an unfinished iron wire bed, one of her sculptures, after midnight at Beijing Art Now Gallery, in Beijing August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A visitor walks past a poster depicting Chinese artist Zhou Jie lying naked on an unfinished iron wire bed, one of her sculptures, at Beijing Art Now Gallery, in Beijing August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Chinese artist Zhou Jie changes to her pajamas next to an unfinished iron wire bed, one of her sculptures, after midnight at Beijing Art Now Gallery, in Beijing August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Chinese artist Zhou Jie takes a nap on an unfinished iron wire bed, one of her sculpture works, after lunch at Beijing Now Art Gallery, in Beijing August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Chinese artist Zhou Jie takes a nap on an unfinished iron wire bed, one of her sculpture works, after lunch at Beijing Now Art Gallery, in Beijing August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee
