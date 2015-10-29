Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Oct 29, 2015 | 10:46am EDT

36 years of China's one child policy

Jiejin Qiu, who is six months pregnant with her first baby, poses underwater during a photo shoot at a local wedding photo studio in Shanghai September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Jiejin Qiu, who is six months pregnant with her first baby, poses underwater during a photo shoot at a local wedding photo studio in Shanghai September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, October 06, 2014
Jiejin Qiu, who is six months pregnant with her first baby, poses underwater during a photo shoot at a local wedding photo studio in Shanghai September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
1 / 37
Jin Yanxi, who was born in 2014, poses for a photograph in Shanghai September 4, 2014. China, the world's most populous country with nearly 1.4 billion people, says the country's one-child policy has averted 400 million births since 1980, saving scarce food resources and helping to pull families out of poverty. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Jin Yanxi, who was born in 2014, poses for a photograph in Shanghai September 4, 2014. China, the world's most populous country with nearly 1.4 billion people, says the country's one-child policy has averted 400 million births since 1980, saving...more

Reuters / Monday, October 06, 2014
Jin Yanxi, who was born in 2014, poses for a photograph in Shanghai September 4, 2014. China, the world's most populous country with nearly 1.4 billion people, says the country's one-child policy has averted 400 million births since 1980, saving scarce food resources and helping to pull families out of poverty. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
2 / 37
Huang Aiting, who was born in 2013, poses for a photograph in Shanghai July 26, 2014. Aiting did not say if he wanted to have siblings. Couples violating the policy have had to pay a fine, or in some cases have been forced to undergo abortions. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Huang Aiting, who was born in 2013, poses for a photograph in Shanghai July 26, 2014. Aiting did not say if he wanted to have siblings. Couples violating the policy have had to pay a fine, or in some cases have been forced to undergo abortions....more

Reuters / Monday, October 06, 2014
Huang Aiting, who was born in 2013, poses for a photograph in Shanghai July 26, 2014. Aiting did not say if he wanted to have siblings. Couples violating the policy have had to pay a fine, or in some cases have been forced to undergo abortions. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
3 / 37
Xin Zhiteng, who was born in 2012, poses for a photograph in Shanghai August 30, 2014. Zhiteng did not say if he would like to have siblings. China has now dropped the one-child policy, easing family planning restrictions to allow all couples to have two children after decades of the strict one-child policy. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Xin Zhiteng, who was born in 2012, poses for a photograph in Shanghai August 30, 2014. Zhiteng did not say if he would like to have siblings. China has now dropped the one-child policy, easing family planning restrictions to allow all couples to have...more

Reuters / Monday, October 06, 2014
Xin Zhiteng, who was born in 2012, poses for a photograph in Shanghai August 30, 2014. Zhiteng did not say if he would like to have siblings. China has now dropped the one-child policy, easing family planning restrictions to allow all couples to have two children after decades of the strict one-child policy. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
4 / 37
Ma Chenxi, who was born in 2011, poses for a photograph in Shanghai August 22, 2014. Chenxi did not say if he would like to have siblings. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Ma Chenxi, who was born in 2011, poses for a photograph in Shanghai August 22, 2014. Chenxi did not say if he would like to have siblings. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, October 06, 2014
Ma Chenxi, who was born in 2011, poses for a photograph in Shanghai August 22, 2014. Chenxi did not say if he would like to have siblings. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
5 / 37
Qin Wuyue, who was born in 2010, poses for a photograph in Shanghai August 22, 2014. When asked if he would like to have siblings, Wuyue said: "No they're noisy." REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Qin Wuyue, who was born in 2010, poses for a photograph in Shanghai August 22, 2014. When asked if he would like to have siblings, Wuyue said: "No they're noisy." REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, October 06, 2014
Qin Wuyue, who was born in 2010, poses for a photograph in Shanghai August 22, 2014. When asked if he would like to have siblings, Wuyue said: "No they're noisy." REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
6 / 37
Only child Liu Ziyu, who was born in 2009, poses for a photograph in Shanghai August 30, 2014. When asked if she would like to have siblings, Ziyu said that she didn't want any "because my mother would pay full attention to him or her." REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Only child Liu Ziyu, who was born in 2009, poses for a photograph in Shanghai August 30, 2014. When asked if she would like to have siblings, Ziyu said that she didn't want any "because my mother would pay full attention to him or her."...more

Reuters / Monday, October 06, 2014
Only child Liu Ziyu, who was born in 2009, poses for a photograph in Shanghai August 30, 2014. When asked if she would like to have siblings, Ziyu said that she didn't want any "because my mother would pay full attention to him or her." REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
7 / 37
Only child Ding Zhongcheng, who was born in 2008, poses for a photograph in Shanghai August 30, 2014. "I don't want to have older brothers or sisters or younger ones either, because I don't want them to mess up all the things in the house. If there was a chance that my mother could give birth to older siblings, then I would accept it," Zhongcheng said. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Only child Ding Zhongcheng, who was born in 2008, poses for a photograph in Shanghai August 30, 2014. "I don't want to have older brothers or sisters or younger ones either, because I don't want them to mess up all the things in the house. If there...more

Reuters / Monday, October 06, 2014
Only child Ding Zhongcheng, who was born in 2008, poses for a photograph in Shanghai August 30, 2014. "I don't want to have older brothers or sisters or younger ones either, because I don't want them to mess up all the things in the house. If there was a chance that my mother could give birth to older siblings, then I would accept it," Zhongcheng said. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
8 / 37
Liang Xiao, who was born in 2007, poses for a photograph in Shanghai August 24, 2014. "I want a little sister because little brothers are naughty," Xiao said. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Liang Xiao, who was born in 2007, poses for a photograph in Shanghai August 24, 2014. "I want a little sister because little brothers are naughty," Xiao said. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, October 06, 2014
Liang Xiao, who was born in 2007, poses for a photograph in Shanghai August 24, 2014. "I want a little sister because little brothers are naughty," Xiao said. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
9 / 37
Liu Yuwei, who was born in 2006, poses for a photograph in Shanghai August 16, 2014. Yuwei said she would like siblings "because I want to play with them." REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Liu Yuwei, who was born in 2006, poses for a photograph in Shanghai August 16, 2014. Yuwei said she would like siblings "because I want to play with them." REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, October 06, 2014
Liu Yuwei, who was born in 2006, poses for a photograph in Shanghai August 16, 2014. Yuwei said she would like siblings "because I want to play with them." REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
10 / 37
Only child Qian Dingheng, who was born in 2005, poses for a photograph in Shanghai August 30, 2014. "I don't want [a sibling], because he would interrupt my homework," Dingheng said. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Only child Qian Dingheng, who was born in 2005, poses for a photograph in Shanghai August 30, 2014. "I don't want [a sibling], because he would interrupt my homework," Dingheng said. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, October 06, 2014
Only child Qian Dingheng, who was born in 2005, poses for a photograph in Shanghai August 30, 2014. "I don't want [a sibling], because he would interrupt my homework," Dingheng said. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
11 / 37
Yu Yan, who was born in 2004, poses for a photograph in Shanghai August 24, 2014. "I want to have someone to play with," said Yan. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Yu Yan, who was born in 2004, poses for a photograph in Shanghai August 24, 2014. "I want to have someone to play with," said Yan. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, October 06, 2014
Yu Yan, who was born in 2004, poses for a photograph in Shanghai August 24, 2014. "I want to have someone to play with," said Yan. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
12 / 37
Only child Wang Qi'an, who was born in 2003, poses for a photograph in Shanghai August 15, 2014. When asked if he would like to have siblings, Qi'an said: "No because I have investigated all my classmates who have brothers or sisters. None of them perform well in their studies." REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Only child Wang Qi'an, who was born in 2003, poses for a photograph in Shanghai August 15, 2014. When asked if he would like to have siblings, Qi'an said: "No because I have investigated all my classmates who have brothers or sisters. None of them...more

Reuters / Monday, October 06, 2014
Only child Wang Qi'an, who was born in 2003, poses for a photograph in Shanghai August 15, 2014. When asked if he would like to have siblings, Qi'an said: "No because I have investigated all my classmates who have brothers or sisters. None of them perform well in their studies." REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
13 / 37
Ding Tieru, who was born in 2002, poses for a photograph in Shanghai July 27, 2014. "I have a cousin. I'd like to have a brother. Because we would be able to play together. I want more friends. We would be able to help each other in our studies," said Tieru. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Ding Tieru, who was born in 2002, poses for a photograph in Shanghai July 27, 2014. "I have a cousin. I'd like to have a brother. Because we would be able to play together. I want more friends. We would be able to help each other in our studies,"...more

Reuters / Monday, October 06, 2014
Ding Tieru, who was born in 2002, poses for a photograph in Shanghai July 27, 2014. "I have a cousin. I'd like to have a brother. Because we would be able to play together. I want more friends. We would be able to help each other in our studies," said Tieru. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
14 / 37
Dai Jingting, who was born in 2001, poses for a photograph in Shanghai September 20, 2014. Jingting said she would like siblings "because it would be boring for me to stay at home alone." REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Dai Jingting, who was born in 2001, poses for a photograph in Shanghai September 20, 2014. Jingting said she would like siblings "because it would be boring for me to stay at home alone." REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, October 06, 2014
Dai Jingting, who was born in 2001, poses for a photograph in Shanghai September 20, 2014. Jingting said she would like siblings "because it would be boring for me to stay at home alone." REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
15 / 37
Yao Jihan, who was born in 2000, poses for a photograph in Shanghai July 27, 2014. When asked if he would like siblings Jihan said: "No. I don't know. Maybe, maybe, because it's troublesome. If there is one more person in this house, the room will not be big enough to hold two children. I don't feel lonely because I have a lot of friends." REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Yao Jihan, who was born in 2000, poses for a photograph in Shanghai July 27, 2014. When asked if he would like siblings Jihan said: "No. I don't know. Maybe, maybe, because it's troublesome. If there is one more person in this house, the room will...more

Reuters / Monday, October 06, 2014
Yao Jihan, who was born in 2000, poses for a photograph in Shanghai July 27, 2014. When asked if he would like siblings Jihan said: "No. I don't know. Maybe, maybe, because it's troublesome. If there is one more person in this house, the room will not be big enough to hold two children. I don't feel lonely because I have a lot of friends." REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
16 / 37
Zhu Diwen, who was born in 1999, poses for a photograph in Shanghai August 22, 2014. Diwen said: "I have a cousin and I don't want to have brothers and sisters." REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Zhu Diwen, who was born in 1999, poses for a photograph in Shanghai August 22, 2014. Diwen said: "I have a cousin and I don't want to have brothers and sisters." REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, October 06, 2014
Zhu Diwen, who was born in 1999, poses for a photograph in Shanghai August 22, 2014. Diwen said: "I have a cousin and I don't want to have brothers and sisters." REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
17 / 37
Zhang Xiaoying, who was born in 1998, poses for a photograph in Shanghai August 24, 2014. Xiaoying said, "Yes, because if I had a brother older than me, he could help me do many things, play with me." REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Zhang Xiaoying, who was born in 1998, poses for a photograph in Shanghai August 24, 2014. Xiaoying said, "Yes, because if I had a brother older than me, he could help me do many things, play with me." REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, October 06, 2014
Zhang Xiaoying, who was born in 1998, poses for a photograph in Shanghai August 24, 2014. Xiaoying said, "Yes, because if I had a brother older than me, he could help me do many things, play with me." REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
18 / 37
Zhao Mengge, who was born in 1997, poses for a photograph in Shanghai September 6, 2014. "Yes I'd like to have sisters. Little sisters are not naughty and they are easier to look after," said Mengge. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Zhao Mengge, who was born in 1997, poses for a photograph in Shanghai September 6, 2014. "Yes I'd like to have sisters. Little sisters are not naughty and they are easier to look after," said Mengge. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, October 06, 2014
Zhao Mengge, who was born in 1997, poses for a photograph in Shanghai September 6, 2014. "Yes I'd like to have sisters. Little sisters are not naughty and they are easier to look after," said Mengge. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
19 / 37
Yang Zheng, who was born in 1996, poses for a photograph in Shanghai September 3, 2014. Zheng said: "I would like to have a big brother to teach me things, take me travelling and take care of me." REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Yang Zheng, who was born in 1996, poses for a photograph in Shanghai September 3, 2014. Zheng said: "I would like to have a big brother to teach me things, take me travelling and take care of me." REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, October 06, 2014
Yang Zheng, who was born in 1996, poses for a photograph in Shanghai September 3, 2014. Zheng said: "I would like to have a big brother to teach me things, take me travelling and take care of me." REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
20 / 37
Lv Mengmeng, who was born in 1995, poses for a photograph in Shanghai August 22, 2014. When asked if she would like siblings, Mengmeng said: "Maybe brothers, because I think they could protect me." REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Lv Mengmeng, who was born in 1995, poses for a photograph in Shanghai August 22, 2014. When asked if she would like siblings, Mengmeng said: "Maybe brothers, because I think they could protect me." REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, October 06, 2014
Lv Mengmeng, who was born in 1995, poses for a photograph in Shanghai August 22, 2014. When asked if she would like siblings, Mengmeng said: "Maybe brothers, because I think they could protect me." REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
21 / 37
Wang Yanrong, who was born in 1994, poses for a photograph in Shanghai August 16, 2014. Yanrong said: "Yes, I would like to have a brother or a sister because that would be much more fun. There are times when you don't know who to talk to and then it would be better if I had a sibling. I know a cousin who has a sibling and they have a very good relationship." REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Wang Yanrong, who was born in 1994, poses for a photograph in Shanghai August 16, 2014. Yanrong said: "Yes, I would like to have a brother or a sister because that would be much more fun. There are times when you don't know who to talk to and then it...more

Reuters / Monday, October 06, 2014
Wang Yanrong, who was born in 1994, poses for a photograph in Shanghai August 16, 2014. Yanrong said: "Yes, I would like to have a brother or a sister because that would be much more fun. There are times when you don't know who to talk to and then it would be better if I had a sibling. I know a cousin who has a sibling and they have a very good relationship." REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
22 / 37
Jiang Chencheng, who was born in 1993, poses for a photograph in Shanghai July 23, 2014. Chencheng said: "I wouldn't like to have a brother or a sister because I would have to share the [family's] financial [resources] with them and it would be very difficult for our parents to send them to good universities." REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Jiang Chencheng, who was born in 1993, poses for a photograph in Shanghai July 23, 2014. Chencheng said: "I wouldn't like to have a brother or a sister because I would have to share the [family's] financial [resources] with them and it would be very...more

Reuters / Monday, October 06, 2014
Jiang Chencheng, who was born in 1993, poses for a photograph in Shanghai July 23, 2014. Chencheng said: "I wouldn't like to have a brother or a sister because I would have to share the [family's] financial [resources] with them and it would be very difficult for our parents to send them to good universities." REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
23 / 37
Huang Erbin, who was born in 1992, poses for a photograph in Shanghai July 31, 2014. When asked if she would like siblings Erbin said: "No, because of some financial reasons and another problem is I don't want to share my parents' love with other people." REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Huang Erbin, who was born in 1992, poses for a photograph in Shanghai July 31, 2014. When asked if she would like siblings Erbin said: "No, because of some financial reasons and another problem is I don't want to share my parents' love with other...more

Reuters / Monday, October 06, 2014
Huang Erbin, who was born in 1992, poses for a photograph in Shanghai July 31, 2014. When asked if she would like siblings Erbin said: "No, because of some financial reasons and another problem is I don't want to share my parents' love with other people." REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
24 / 37
Xiao Wenjin, who was born in 1991, poses for a photograph in Shanghai July 29, 2014. "I wish I had brothers and sisters because I think it's interesting. I wouldn't feel so lonely. We would have to share ... I like to share," said Wenjin. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Xiao Wenjin, who was born in 1991, poses for a photograph in Shanghai July 29, 2014. "I wish I had brothers and sisters because I think it's interesting. I wouldn't feel so lonely. We would have to share ... I like to share," said Wenjin....more

Reuters / Monday, October 06, 2014
Xiao Wenjin, who was born in 1991, poses for a photograph in Shanghai July 29, 2014. "I wish I had brothers and sisters because I think it's interesting. I wouldn't feel so lonely. We would have to share ... I like to share," said Wenjin. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
25 / 37
Zhang Haoran, who was born in 1990, poses for a photograph in Shanghai August 22, 2014. Haoran said: "Actually it would be a good thing to have brothers or sisters who are of similar age. Then some problems that arise in our adulthood might be solved [more easily]. For example, communication with peers, and also learning sharing, individualism." REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Zhang Haoran, who was born in 1990, poses for a photograph in Shanghai August 22, 2014. Haoran said: "Actually it would be a good thing to have brothers or sisters who are of similar age. Then some problems that arise in our adulthood might be solved...more

Reuters / Monday, October 06, 2014
Zhang Haoran, who was born in 1990, poses for a photograph in Shanghai August 22, 2014. Haoran said: "Actually it would be a good thing to have brothers or sisters who are of similar age. Then some problems that arise in our adulthood might be solved [more easily]. For example, communication with peers, and also learning sharing, individualism." REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
26 / 37
Zhu Wenjun, who was born in 1989, poses for a photograph in Shanghai August 24, 2014. Wenjun said: "Of course I want to have a brother or a sister because being a single child is so lonely. I want to have someone to play with and grow up with." REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Zhu Wenjun, who was born in 1989, poses for a photograph in Shanghai August 24, 2014. Wenjun said: "Of course I want to have a brother or a sister because being a single child is so lonely. I want to have someone to play with and grow up with."...more

Reuters / Monday, October 06, 2014
Zhu Wenjun, who was born in 1989, poses for a photograph in Shanghai August 24, 2014. Wenjun said: "Of course I want to have a brother or a sister because being a single child is so lonely. I want to have someone to play with and grow up with." REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
27 / 37
Dai Chen, who was born in 1988, poses for a photograph in Shanghai July 23, 2014. Chen said: "I don't want to have siblings because if I had a brother or a sister I would have to share. It would be difficult to get a good education." REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Dai Chen, who was born in 1988, poses for a photograph in Shanghai July 23, 2014. Chen said: "I don't want to have siblings because if I had a brother or a sister I would have to share. It would be difficult to get a good education." REUTERS/Carlos...more

Reuters / Monday, October 06, 2014
Dai Chen, who was born in 1988, poses for a photograph in Shanghai July 23, 2014. Chen said: "I don't want to have siblings because if I had a brother or a sister I would have to share. It would be difficult to get a good education." REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
28 / 37
Chen Xuejun, who was born in 1987, poses for a photograph in Shanghai August 30, 2014. Xuejun said: "I want to have an older brother. We could play together and he would protect me." REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Chen Xuejun, who was born in 1987, poses for a photograph in Shanghai August 30, 2014. Xuejun said: "I want to have an older brother. We could play together and he would protect me." REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, October 06, 2014
Chen Xuejun, who was born in 1987, poses for a photograph in Shanghai August 30, 2014. Xuejun said: "I want to have an older brother. We could play together and he would protect me." REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
29 / 37
Lu Da, who was born in 1986, poses for a photograph in Shanghai July 23, 2014. "If there is a chance I'd like to have brothers and sisters. On the one hand, during my growth it is a good thing to have a brother or a sister who has similar age around. For many things I could discuss with him or her. On the other hand when my parents get older I need to take the responsibility of taking care of them. If there are brothers or sisters at home things will be much easier." REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Lu Da, who was born in 1986, poses for a photograph in Shanghai July 23, 2014. "If there is a chance I'd like to have brothers and sisters. On the one hand, during my growth it is a good thing to have a brother or a sister who has similar age around....more

Reuters / Monday, October 06, 2014
Lu Da, who was born in 1986, poses for a photograph in Shanghai July 23, 2014. "If there is a chance I'd like to have brothers and sisters. On the one hand, during my growth it is a good thing to have a brother or a sister who has similar age around. For many things I could discuss with him or her. On the other hand when my parents get older I need to take the responsibility of taking care of them. If there are brothers or sisters at home things will be much easier." REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
30 / 37
Zhang Bowen, who was born in 1985, poses for a photograph in Shanghai July 25, 2014. Bowen said: "I'd like to have a sister or a brother, because I would feel less lonely growing up." REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Zhang Bowen, who was born in 1985, poses for a photograph in Shanghai July 25, 2014. Bowen said: "I'd like to have a sister or a brother, because I would feel less lonely growing up." REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, October 06, 2014
Zhang Bowen, who was born in 1985, poses for a photograph in Shanghai July 25, 2014. Bowen said: "I'd like to have a sister or a brother, because I would feel less lonely growing up." REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
31 / 37
Liu Yun, who was born in 1984, poses for a photograph in Shanghai July 29, 2014. Yun said: "I'm a single child. I don't want to have any brother or sister. I have cousins, I would say we love each other and we have very good connections. So I never feel I need a brother or a sister." REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Liu Yun, who was born in 1984, poses for a photograph in Shanghai July 29, 2014. Yun said: "I'm a single child. I don't want to have any brother or sister. I have cousins, I would say we love each other and we have very good connections. So I never...more

Reuters / Monday, October 06, 2014
Liu Yun, who was born in 1984, poses for a photograph in Shanghai July 29, 2014. Yun said: "I'm a single child. I don't want to have any brother or sister. I have cousins, I would say we love each other and we have very good connections. So I never feel I need a brother or a sister." REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
32 / 37
Qin Wen, who was born in 1983, poses for a photograph in Shanghai August 22, 2014. Wen said: "I think it's good to have a brother or a sister." REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Qin Wen, who was born in 1983, poses for a photograph in Shanghai August 22, 2014. Wen said: "I think it's good to have a brother or a sister." REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, October 06, 2014
Qin Wen, who was born in 1983, poses for a photograph in Shanghai August 22, 2014. Wen said: "I think it's good to have a brother or a sister." REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
33 / 37
Xu Yufang, who was born in 1982, poses for a photograph in Shanghai August 22, 2014. Yufang said: "I longed to have a brother to protect me, because I'm alone." REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Xu Yufang, who was born in 1982, poses for a photograph in Shanghai August 22, 2014. Yufang said: "I longed to have a brother to protect me, because I'm alone." REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, October 06, 2014
Xu Yufang, who was born in 1982, poses for a photograph in Shanghai August 22, 2014. Yufang said: "I longed to have a brother to protect me, because I'm alone." REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
34 / 37
Zhou Yu, who was born in 1981, poses for a photograph in Shanghai August 28, 2014. "I wish I could have one brother because I am the only child in my family and while I do have lots of cousins, I'm the oldest one. So sometimes I wish I had an older brother to take care of me. Growing up, I think I missed having male role models," said Yu. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Zhou Yu, who was born in 1981, poses for a photograph in Shanghai August 28, 2014. "I wish I could have one brother because I am the only child in my family and while I do have lots of cousins, I'm the oldest one. So sometimes I wish I had an older...more

Reuters / Monday, October 06, 2014
Zhou Yu, who was born in 1981, poses for a photograph in Shanghai August 28, 2014. "I wish I could have one brother because I am the only child in my family and while I do have lots of cousins, I'm the oldest one. So sometimes I wish I had an older brother to take care of me. Growing up, I think I missed having male role models," said Yu. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
35 / 37
Huang Zheng, who was born in 1980, poses for a photograph in Shanghai August 28, 2014. Zheng said: "Yes. Of course I'd like to have a brother or a sister, because I would have someone to live and study with. If possible, I'd like to have an older sister. It's more appropriate and easier to communicate with a sister, rather than with your parents, when you're faced with some problems. I'm not saying I feel lonely. It just would make life more colourful." REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Huang Zheng, who was born in 1980, poses for a photograph in Shanghai August 28, 2014. Zheng said: "Yes. Of course I'd like to have a brother or a sister, because I would have someone to live and study with. If possible, I'd like to have an older...more

Reuters / Monday, October 06, 2014
Huang Zheng, who was born in 1980, poses for a photograph in Shanghai August 28, 2014. Zheng said: "Yes. Of course I'd like to have a brother or a sister, because I would have someone to live and study with. If possible, I'd like to have an older sister. It's more appropriate and easier to communicate with a sister, rather than with your parents, when you're faced with some problems. I'm not saying I feel lonely. It just would make life more colourful." REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
36 / 37
Cai Hua, who was born in 1979, poses for a photograph in Shanghai August 30, 2014. Hua said: "I wish I had a sister. I prefer to have a sister rather than a brother. I have a lot of friends who have a brother and they usually fight with each other. I think it would be very funny but I would prefer to have a sister." REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Cai Hua, who was born in 1979, poses for a photograph in Shanghai August 30, 2014. Hua said: "I wish I had a sister. I prefer to have a sister rather than a brother. I have a lot of friends who have a brother and they usually fight with each other. I...more

Reuters / Monday, October 06, 2014
Cai Hua, who was born in 1979, poses for a photograph in Shanghai August 30, 2014. Hua said: "I wish I had a sister. I prefer to have a sister rather than a brother. I have a lot of friends who have a brother and they usually fight with each other. I think it would be very funny but I would prefer to have a sister." REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
37 / 37
View Again
View Next
Tokyo Motor Show

Tokyo Motor Show

Next Slideshows

Tokyo Motor Show

Tokyo Motor Show

Automakers showcase the vehicles of the future at the Tokyo Motor Show.

Oct 28 2015
School for Santas

School for Santas

A Brazilian school shows men how to play Santa Claus during the Christmas season.

Oct 27 2015
Team White House

Team White House

The president meets America's sports elite.

Oct 27 2015
Breeding China's pandas

Breeding China's pandas

Efforts to breed pandas has paid off for one center in China with 18 cubs born in 2015 alone.

Oct 27 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast