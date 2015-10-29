36 years of China's one child policy

Lu Da, who was born in 1986, poses for a photograph in Shanghai July 23, 2014. "If there is a chance I'd like to have brothers and sisters. On the one hand, during my growth it is a good thing to have a brother or a sister who has similar age around....more

Lu Da, who was born in 1986, poses for a photograph in Shanghai July 23, 2014. "If there is a chance I'd like to have brothers and sisters. On the one hand, during my growth it is a good thing to have a brother or a sister who has similar age around. For many things I could discuss with him or her. On the other hand when my parents get older I need to take the responsibility of taking care of them. If there are brothers or sisters at home things will be much easier." REUTERS/Carlos Barria

