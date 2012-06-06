44 and 42
Former President Bill Clinton applauds President Obama at a fundraiser, at the Waldorf Astoria in New York, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Obama listens to former President Bill Clinton speak about the economy during a tour of an energy-efficient office building renovation near the White House, December 2, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Obama takes the wheel of a golf cart as he rides with former President Bill Clinton as they play golf at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland, September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
President Obama shares a laugh with former President Bill Clinton at a funeral service for U.S. Ambassador Richard Holbrooke at the Kennedy Center in Washington, January 14, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young
President Obama laughs with former President Bill Clinton during a memorial service for journalist Walter Cronkite at Lincoln Center in New York, September 9, 2009. REUTERS/Jim Young
President Obama speaks as former President Bill Clinton reacts during the Clinton Global Initiative in New York, September 23, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
President Obama talks with former President Bill Clinton during the funeral services for Senator Edward Kennedy at the Basilica of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Boston, August 29, 2009. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
President Obama and former President Bill Clinton attend the dedication of the Ronald H. Brown United States Mission to the United Nations Building in New York, March 29, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young
President Barack Obama listens to Bill Clinton speak about the economy during a tour of an energy efficient office building renovation near the White House, December 2, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Obama and former President Bill Clinton acknowledge the crowd after a speech by Obama during the Clinton Global Initiative in New York, September 23, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
President Obama shares a laugh with Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton at a funeral service for U.S. Ambassador Richard Holbrooke at the Kennedy Center in Washington, January 14, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young
Democratic presidential candidate Senator Barack Obama watches former President Bill Clinton at the 2008 Democratic National Convention in Billings, Montana, August 26, 2008. REUTERS/Jim Young
Democratic presidential candidate Senator Barack Obama meets with former President Bill Clinton in Clinton's Harlem New York office, September 11, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Democratic presidential candidate Senator Barack Obama and former President Bill Clinton appear together outside Clinton's Harlem New York office, following a lunch meeting, September 11, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Segar
President Obama walks past former President Bill Clinton before speaking during the Clinton Global Initiative in New York, September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Former President Bill Clinton speaks as Democratic presidential nominee Senator Barack Obama looks on at an Obama campaign rally in Kissimmee, Florida, October 29, 2008. REUTERS/Kevin Kolczynski
Former President Bill Clinton holds a child as he visits with Hurricane Katrina evacuees with Illinois Senator Barack Obama in Houston, September 5, 2005. REUTERS/Richard Carson
President Barack Obama greets former President Bill Clinton before speaking during the Clinton Global Initiative in New York, September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
President Obama and former President Bill Clinton tour an energy-efficient office building renovation near the White House, December 2, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Obama greets first lady Michelle Obama in front of former President Bill Clinton during the Clinton Global Initiative in New York, September 23, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Democratic presidential nominee Senator Barack Obama and former President Bill Clinton acknowledge supporters at a campaign rally in Kissimmee, Florida, October 29, 2008. REUTERS/Kevin Kolczynski
President Obama attends a funeral service for Ambassador Richard Holbrooke with Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton at the Kennedy Center in Washington, January 14, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young
