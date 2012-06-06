Edition:
44 and 42

Former President Bill Clinton applauds President Obama at a fundraiser, at the Waldorf Astoria in New York, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Wednesday, June 06, 2012

Wednesday, June 06, 2012

President Obama listens to former President Bill Clinton speak about the economy during a tour of an energy-efficient office building renovation near the White House, December 2, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Obama listens to former President Bill Clinton speak about the economy during a tour of an energy-efficient office building renovation near the White House, December 2, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Wednesday, June 06, 2012

President Obama takes the wheel of a golf cart as he rides with former President Bill Clinton as they play golf at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland, September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

President Obama takes the wheel of a golf cart as he rides with former President Bill Clinton as they play golf at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland, September 24, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Wednesday, June 06, 2012

President Obama shares a laugh with former President Bill Clinton at a funeral service for U.S. Ambassador Richard Holbrooke at the Kennedy Center in Washington, January 14, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

President Obama shares a laugh with former President Bill Clinton at a funeral service for U.S. Ambassador Richard Holbrooke at the Kennedy Center in Washington, January 14, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

Wednesday, June 06, 2012

President Obama laughs with former President Bill Clinton during a memorial service for journalist Walter Cronkite at Lincoln Center in New York, September 9, 2009. REUTERS/Jim Young

President Obama laughs with former President Bill Clinton during a memorial service for journalist Walter Cronkite at Lincoln Center in New York, September 9, 2009. REUTERS/Jim Young

Wednesday, June 06, 2012

President Obama speaks as former President Bill Clinton reacts during the Clinton Global Initiative in New York, September 23, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

President Obama speaks as former President Bill Clinton reacts during the Clinton Global Initiative in New York, September 23, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, June 06, 2012

President Obama talks with former President Bill Clinton during the funeral services for Senator Edward Kennedy at the Basilica of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Boston, August 29, 2009. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

President Obama talks with former President Bill Clinton during the funeral services for Senator Edward Kennedy at the Basilica of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Boston, August 29, 2009. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Wednesday, June 06, 2012

President Obama and former President Bill Clinton attend the dedication of the Ronald H. Brown United States Mission to the United Nations Building in New York, March 29, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

President Obama and former President Bill Clinton attend the dedication of the Ronald H. Brown United States Mission to the United Nations Building in New York, March 29, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

Wednesday, June 06, 2012

President Barack Obama listens to Bill Clinton speak about the economy during a tour of an energy efficient office building renovation near the White House, December 2, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Barack Obama listens to Bill Clinton speak about the economy during a tour of an energy efficient office building renovation near the White House, December 2, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Wednesday, June 06, 2012

President Obama and former President Bill Clinton acknowledge the crowd after a speech by Obama during the Clinton Global Initiative in New York, September 23, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

President Obama and former President Bill Clinton acknowledge the crowd after a speech by Obama during the Clinton Global Initiative in New York, September 23, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, June 06, 2012

President Obama shares a laugh with Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton at a funeral service for U.S. Ambassador Richard Holbrooke at the Kennedy Center in Washington, January 14, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

President Obama shares a laugh with Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton at a funeral service for U.S. Ambassador Richard Holbrooke at the Kennedy Center in Washington, January 14, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

Wednesday, June 06, 2012

Democratic presidential candidate Senator Barack Obama watches former President Bill Clinton at the 2008 Democratic National Convention in Billings, Montana, August 26, 2008. REUTERS/Jim Young

Democratic presidential candidate Senator Barack Obama watches former President Bill Clinton at the 2008 Democratic National Convention in Billings, Montana, August 26, 2008. REUTERS/Jim Young

Wednesday, June 06, 2012

Democratic presidential candidate Senator Barack Obama meets with former President Bill Clinton in Clinton's Harlem New York office, September 11, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Democratic presidential candidate Senator Barack Obama meets with former President Bill Clinton in Clinton's Harlem New York office, September 11, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Wednesday, June 06, 2012

Democratic presidential candidate Senator Barack Obama and former President Bill Clinton appear together outside Clinton's Harlem New York office, following a lunch meeting, September 11, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Democratic presidential candidate Senator Barack Obama and former President Bill Clinton appear together outside Clinton's Harlem New York office, following a lunch meeting, September 11, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Wednesday, June 06, 2012

President Obama walks past former President Bill Clinton before speaking during the Clinton Global Initiative in New York, September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

President Obama walks past former President Bill Clinton before speaking during the Clinton Global Initiative in New York, September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, June 06, 2012

Former President Bill Clinton speaks as Democratic presidential nominee Senator Barack Obama looks on at an Obama campaign rally in Kissimmee, Florida, October 29, 2008. REUTERS/Kevin Kolczynski

Former President Bill Clinton speaks as Democratic presidential nominee Senator Barack Obama looks on at an Obama campaign rally in Kissimmee, Florida, October 29, 2008. REUTERS/Kevin Kolczynski

Wednesday, June 06, 2012

Former President Bill Clinton holds a child as he visits with Hurricane Katrina evacuees with Illinois Senator Barack Obama in Houston, September 5, 2005. REUTERS/Richard Carson

Former President Bill Clinton holds a child as he visits with Hurricane Katrina evacuees with Illinois Senator Barack Obama in Houston, September 5, 2005. REUTERS/Richard Carson

Wednesday, June 06, 2012

President Barack Obama greets former President Bill Clinton before speaking during the Clinton Global Initiative in New York, September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

President Barack Obama greets former President Bill Clinton before speaking during the Clinton Global Initiative in New York, September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, June 06, 2012

President Obama and former President Bill Clinton tour an energy-efficient office building renovation near the White House, December 2, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Obama and former President Bill Clinton tour an energy-efficient office building renovation near the White House, December 2, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Wednesday, June 06, 2012

President Obama greets first lady Michelle Obama in front of former President Bill Clinton during the Clinton Global Initiative in New York, September 23, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

President Obama greets first lady Michelle Obama in front of former President Bill Clinton during the Clinton Global Initiative in New York, September 23, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, June 06, 2012

Democratic presidential nominee Senator Barack Obama and former President Bill Clinton acknowledge supporters at a campaign rally in Kissimmee, Florida, October 29, 2008. REUTERS/Kevin Kolczynski

Democratic presidential nominee Senator Barack Obama and former President Bill Clinton acknowledge supporters at a campaign rally in Kissimmee, Florida, October 29, 2008. REUTERS/Kevin Kolczynski

Wednesday, June 06, 2012

President Obama attends a funeral service for Ambassador Richard Holbrooke with Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton at the Kennedy Center in Washington, January 14, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

President Obama attends a funeral service for Ambassador Richard Holbrooke with Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton at the Kennedy Center in Washington, January 14, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

Wednesday, June 06, 2012

