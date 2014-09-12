Edition:
50 year flood

A man wades through a flooded field in Multan, Punjab province, Pakistan September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Friday, September 12, 2014
A flood victim talks with relatives as he sits on a boat while being evacuated with his family from his flooded house, following heavy rain in Jhang, Punjab province, Pakistan September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Friday, September 12, 2014
Flood victims stand and look as a Pakistani Air Force helicopter flies over a flooded area in Multan, Punjab province, Pakistan September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Friday, September 12, 2014
A Kashmiri man wades through a flooded street as he asks rescuers to help others stranded in a house Srinagar September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, September 12, 2014
An aerial view taken from an Indian Air Force helicopter shows the flooded Srinagar city, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, September 12, 2014
Kashmiri youths wade through flood waters to deliver relief materials to people in Srinagar September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, September 12, 2014
People sit at a relief camp after being evacuated from flooded areas in Srinagar September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, September 12, 2014
A Kashmiri man crosses a flooded street in Srinagar September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, September 12, 2014
A stranded dog is seen on a flooded house in Srinagar September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, September 12, 2014
Flood victims prepare to cook over a wood fire at a relief camp in Multan, Punjab province, Pakistan September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Friday, September 12, 2014
A flood victim wades through a flooded field and past a damaged house following heavy rain in Jhang, Punjab province, Pakistan September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Friday, September 12, 2014
Flood victims sit at a relief camp after being evacuated from flooded areas in Srinagar September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, September 12, 2014
An aerial view shows flooded houses and streets in Srinagar September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, September 12, 2014
A flood victim wades through a flooded field following heavy rain in Jhang, Punjab province, Pakistan September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Friday, September 12, 2014
A rescuer carries a flood victim after she was evacuated from her flooded house following heavy rain, in Jhang, Punjab province September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Friday, September 12, 2014
Army soldiers unload boats to be used for evacuating flood victims from their flooded houses following heavy rain in Jhang, Punjab province, September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Friday, September 12, 2014
A flood victim sits on a boat while being evacuated from her flooded house following heavy rain in Jhang, Punjab province September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Friday, September 12, 2014
A truck evacuating Kashmiri flood victims to higher ground travels through a flooded street in Srinagar September 10, 2014. Flood waters started receding in Indian Kashmir on Wednesday, giving rescue teams a chance to reach tens of thousands of villagers stranded by the heaviest rainfall in half a century. Floods and landslides triggered by days of rain in the disputed Himalayan region have killed at least 450 people in India and Pakistan and cut off more than one million people from basic services. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi (INDIAN-ADMINISTERED KASHMIR - Tags: DISASTER ENVIRONMENT TRANSPORT)

Friday, September 12, 2014
A girl from a flood-affected area watches a military chopper from inside an Indian Army tent at a relief camp on the outskirts of Jammu September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Friday, September 12, 2014
Flood victims are evacuated by boat from their flooded house in Srinagar September 10, 2014. Flood waters started receding in Indian Kashmir on Wednesday, giving rescue teams a chance to reach tens of thousands of villagers stranded by the heaviest rainfall in half a century. Floods and landslides triggered by days of rain in the disputed Himalayan region have killed at least 450 people in India and Pakistan and cut off more than one million people from basic services. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi (INDIA-ADMINISTERED KASHMIR - Tags: DISASTER TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

Friday, September 12, 2014
A Pakistani man uses a rope while he wades through a flooded field beside his house following heavy rain in Pindi Bhattian, Punjab Province September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Friday, September 12, 2014
A Pakistani woman carries a rubber ring as she stands beside a flooded field following heavy rain in Cheniot, Punjab Province September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Friday, September 12, 2014
A tractor evacuating Kashmiri flood victims to higher grounds travels through a flooded street in Srinagar September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, September 12, 2014
Policemen stand guard as migrant workers gather outside the airport to leave the flooded Srinagar September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Friday, September 12, 2014
People transport a sick woman in an empty water tank on a flooded street during rain in Srinagar September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Friday, September 12, 2014
Onlookers stand on the debris of a house that was damaged by floodwaters on the banks of the river Tawi after heavy rains in Jammu September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Friday, September 12, 2014
