Wed Apr 13, 2016

50 years of James Bond style

A mannequin of the woman painted gold in the James Bond film "Goldfinger" is displayed during a press presentation of the exhibition "The Designing 007: Fifty Years of Bond Style" at the Grande Halle de la Villette in Paris, France, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Wednesday, April 13, 2016
Q'S Bag Of Tricks is displayed during a press presentation of the exhibition "The Designing 007: Fifty Years of Bond Style" at the Grande Halle de la Villette in Paris, France, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Wednesday, April 13, 2016
An Aston Martin DB5 from the James Bond film "Goldfinger" is displayed during a press presentation of the exhibition "The Designing 007: Fifty Years of Bond Style" at the Grande Halle de la Villette in Paris, France, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Wednesday, April 13, 2016
Model of the Ice Palace from the James Bond film "Die Another Day" is displayed during a press presentation of the exhibition "The Designing 007: Fifty Years of Bond Style" at the Grande Halle de la Villette in Paris, France, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Wednesday, April 13, 2016
Costumes used during the shooting of the movie "Spectre" is displayed at the exhibition "The Designing 007: Fifty Years of Bond Style" during a press presentation at the Grande Halle de la Villette in Paris, France, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Wednesday, April 13, 2016
An BMW motorcycle from the James Bond film "Tomorrow Never Dies" is displayed during a press presentation of the exhibition "The Designing 007: Fifty Years of Bond Style" at the Grande Halle de la Villette in Paris, France, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Wednesday, April 13, 2016
A miniature cable car for the film "Moonraker" is seen during the exhibition "The Designing 007: Fifty Years of Bond Style" during a press presentation at the Grande Halle de la Villette in Paris, France, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Wednesday, April 13, 2016
A knife from a briefcase in the film "From Russia with Love" is displayed during the exhibition "The Designing 007: Fifty Years of Bond Style" during a press presentation at the Grande Halle de la Villette in Paris, France, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Wednesday, April 13, 2016
Miniature skeleton model used during the opening scene of the film "Spectre" is displayed during the exhibition "The Designing 007: Fifty Years of Bond Style" during a press presentation at the Grande Halle de la Villette in Paris, France, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Wednesday, April 13, 2016
A Q Boat from the James Bond film "The World Is Not Enough" is displayed during a press presentation of the exhibition "The Designing 007: Fifty Years of Bond Style" at the Grande Halle de la Villette in Paris, France, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Wednesday, April 13, 2016
A gaming table with the film "Casino Royale" title design is seen at the exhibition "The Designing 007: Fifty Years of Bond Style" during a press presentation at the Grande Halle de la Villette in Paris, France, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Wednesday, April 13, 2016
Costumes used during the shooting of the movie "Spectre" are displayed at the exhibition "The Designing 007: Fifty Years of Bond Style" during a press presentation at the Grande Halle de la Villette in Paris, France, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Wednesday, April 13, 2016
A view shows the exhibition "The Designing 007: Fifty Years of Bond Style" during a press presentation at the Grande Halle de la Villette in Paris, France, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Wednesday, April 13, 2016
A visitor looks at a wall filled with photographs during the press visit of the exhibition "The Designing 007: Fifty Years of Bond Style" at the Grande Halle de la Villette in Paris, France, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Wednesday, April 13, 2016
