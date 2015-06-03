50 years of NASA spacewalks
Astronaut Ed White floats in the microgravity of space fifty years ago during the first U.S. spacewalk outside the Gemini IV spacecraft June 3, 1965. He is secured to the spacecraft by a 25-foot umbilical line and tether wrapped in gold tape. ...more
The first American spacewalk, conducted in 1965 by Gemini 4 astronaut Ed White, is seen during a screening of archival footage on Capitol Hill in Washington May 6, 2008. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Astronaut Ed White floats in the microgravity of space fifty years ago during the first U.S. spacewalk outside the Gemini IV spacecraft June 3, 1965. In his left hand is a Hand-Held Self-Maneuvering Unit with which he controls his movements in space....more
Astronaut Sory Musgrave, anchored on the Remote Manipulator System arm, prepares to install protective covers on the magnetometers of the Hubble Space Telescope December 9, 1993. Astronaut Jeffrey Hoffman (bottom of frame) assists....more
Space shuttle Discovery astronaut Mark Lee teams with Steven Smith (out of frame but reflected in Lee's helmet visor) during their spacewalking service mission on the Hubble Space Telescope February 16, 1997. REUTERS/NASA/Handout
Astronauts Richard J. Hieb, Thomas D. Akers and Pierre J. Thuot (L-R) attach a specially designed grapple bar underneath the 4.5 ton Intelsat VI satellite at the space shuttle Endeavour's cargo bay May 13, 1992. REUTERS/NASA/Handout
Astronaut Mark Lee floats free in space around the earth while testing a new jetpack rescue device (SAFER) September 16, 1994. Lee and his colleague Col. Carl Meade from the Space Shuttle Discovery tested the device in the first untethered spacewalk...more
Mir space station commander Anatoly Solovyov cuts through the insulation cover of the Spektr module with a special hammer-like instrument during six hours of work September 6, 1997. Solovyov and NASA researcher Michael Foale went on a risky spacewalk...more
Astronaut Nicole Stott, STS-128 mission specialist, waves as she pauses during a spacewalk, with the International Space Station's solar panels as a backdrop, as construction and maintenance continue on the International Space Station September 1,...more
The Space Shuttle Discovery, docked to the Destiny laboratory of International Space Station, is seen during a spacewalk August 3, 2005. Astronaut Soichi Noguchi, a mission specialist representing Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), is...more
Astronaut Robert L. Satcher Jr. uses a digital still camera to take a picture of the reflection in his helmet visor as he works outside the International Space Station as construction and maintenance continue on the International Space Station...more
Spacewalker Ron Garan rides on the International Space Station's robotic arm as he transfers a failed pump module to the cargo bay of space shuttle Atlantis July 12, 2011. REUTERS/NASA/Handout
Astronaut Steve Bowen participates in a spacewalk as construction and maintenance continue on the International Space Station March 2, 2011. REUTERS/NASA/Handout
Spacewalker James Reilly works with the Earth's horizon and the blackness of space in the background June 11, 2007. REUTERS/NASA/Handout
Spacewalker Robert Behnken works outside the International Space Station February 14, 2010. REUTERS/NASA/Handout
NASA astronaut Terry Virts, Flight Engineer of Expedition 42, works to complete a cable routing task while the sun begins to peak over the Earth's horizon on the International Space Station, February 21, 2015. REUTERS/NASA/Handout
NASA Expedition 35 Flight Engineers Chris Cassidy (pictured) and Tom Marshburn (out of frame) conduct a spacewalk to inspect and replace a pump controller box on the International Space Station's far port truss (P6) leaking ammonia coolant May 11,...more
NASA astronaut Ron Garan checks out his pistol grip tool in the International Space Station's Quest airlock prior to his spacewalk July 12, 2011. REUTERS/NASA/Handout
Astronaut Robert L. Satcher Jr. works outside the International Space Station as construction and maintenance continue on the International Space Station November 19, 2009. REUTERS/NASA/Handout
Carl Meade floats untethered and Mark Lee is anchored to the Space Shuttle Discovery's robot arm while testing NASA's new jetpack rescue system (SAFER) September 28, 1994. REUTERS/NASA/Handout
Astronaut Kathryn Thornton, on the end of the Shuttle Endeaovour's Remote Manipulator System, hovers over servicing equipment for the Hubble Space Telescope December 6, 1993. REUTERS/NASA/Handout
NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, Expedition 32 flight engineer, takes part in a spacewalk to install a Main Bus Switching Unit outside the International Space Station September 5, 2012. REUTERS/NASA/Handout
Astronaut Dave Wolf, attached to the International Space Station's robot arm, works on the station July 20, 2009. REUTERS/NASA/Handout
Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Aki Hoshide, Expedition 32 flight engineer, works on the installation of a Main Bus Switching Unit and a camera on the Canadarm 2 on the International Space Station September 5, 2012. REUTERS/NASA/Handout
NASA astronaut Reid Wiseman and European Space Agency astronaut Alexander Gerst (not shown) work outside the International Space Station's Quest airlock October 8, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Gerst/NASA/ESA/Handout
Astronaut Dale Gardner holds up a "For Sale" sign referring to the two satellites, Palapa B-2 and Westar 6 that they retrieved from orbit after their Payload Assist Modules (PAM) failed to fire, aboard Space Shuttle Discovery November 14, 1984....more
Dwarfed by the International Space Station, NASA astronauts Andrew Feustel (R) and Greg Chamitoff (L) work during their spacewalk in support of construction and maintenance of the ISS May 20, 2011. REUTERS/NASA/Handout
NASA astronaut Barry "Butch" Wilmore, Commander of Expedition 42, catches a selfie with his reflection on the International Space Station, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/NASA/Handout
Space shuttle Endeavour astronaut Andrew Feustel is seen inside the hatch of the Quest airlock on the International Space Station May 20, 2011. REUTERS/NASA/Ron Garan/Handout
Astronaut Soichi Noguchi, STS-114 mission specialist representing Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, acts as observer and communication relay station between fellow spacewalker Stephen K. Robinson (out of frame) and astronaut Andrew S. W. Thomas...more
