A bus that does push-ups

<p>Workers check the function of the hydraulic arms of a London bus that is being transformed into a robotic sculpture by Czech artist David Cerny in Prague July 2, 2012. The bus, which Cerny hopes could become an unofficial mascot of the London 2012 Olympic Games, does push-ups with the help of an engine powering a pair of robotic arms, and the motion is accompanied by a recording of sounds evoking tough physical effort. It will be parked outside the Czech Olympic headquarters in London for the duration of the Games. REUTERS/Petr Josek</p>

<p>Artist David Cerny walks at a factory hall in Prague as he works on his project to transform a London bus into a robotic sculpture July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Petr Josek </p>

<p>Workers are seen at a factory hall in Prague as artist David Cerny (not pictured) works on his project to transform a London bus into a robotic sculpture June 25, 2012. REUTERS/David W Cerny</p>

<p>Artist David Cerny sits at a factory in Prague as he works on his project to transform a London bus into a robotic sculpture May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Petr Josek</p>

<p>Two workers paint a hand for a bus at a factory hall in Prague as they work on artist David Cerny's project to transform a London bus into a robotic sculpture May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Petr Josek </p>

<p>Two workers prepare to paint the back of a bus at a factory hall in Prague as they work on artist David Cerny's project to transform a London bus into a robotic sculpture March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Petr Josek </p>

<p>A worker grinds the back of a bus at a factory hall in Prague as he works on artist David Cerny's project to transform a London bus into a robotic sculpture March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Petr Josek </p>

<p>A worker welds as artist David Cerny (not pictured) works on his project to transform a London bus into a robotic sculpture at a factory in Prague May 9, 2012. REUTERS/David W Cerny </p>

<p>A London bus that has been transformed into a robotic sculpture by Czech artist David Cerny performs press-ups at a factory hall in Prague July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Petr Josek </p>

<p>Artist David Cerny cuts a component of his sculpture at a factory hall in Prague as he works on his project to transform a London bus into a robotic sculpture May 9, 2012. REUTERS/David W Cerny </p>

<p>Artist David Cerny gestures at a factory hall in Prague as he works on his project to transform a London bus into a robotic sculpture May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Petr Josek </p>

<p>A London bus that has been transformed into a robotic sculpture by Czech artist David Cerny is assembled in front of the Czech Olympic headquarters in London July 22, 2012. REUTERS/Marika Kochiashvili </p>

Roller-skating retirees

Roller-skating retirees

Next Slideshows

Roller-skating retirees

Roller-skating retirees

About 70 retirees take free roller-skating lessons twice a week in Krasnoyarsk, Russia.

Jul 24 2012
Escape from Congo

Escape from Congo

Recent fighting has displaced more than 200,000 Congolese.

Jul 23 2012
Off the streets, into the gym

Off the streets, into the gym

More than one hundred people train daily at a gym under the Alcantara Machado viaduct in Sao Paulo. The gym was founded with the aim of getting young people out...

Jul 20 2012
Manhattan trapeze

Manhattan trapeze

Students fly through the air at Trapeze School New York, with Lower Manhattan as a backdrop.

Jul 20 2012

