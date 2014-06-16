A call to arms
Volunteers, who have joined the Iraqi Army to fight against predominantly Sunni militants from the radical Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), carry weapons during a parade in the streets in Al-Fdhiliya district, eastern Baghdad June 15,...more
Army volunteers carry weapons and a portrait of Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani during a parade in the streets in Baghdad's Sadr city June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili
Tribal fighters from Ramadi hold up their weapons as they shout slogans in support of Iraqi security forces in Kerbala June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mushtaq Muhammed
Army volunteers carry weapons during a parade in the streets in Al-Fdhiliya district, eastern Baghdad June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A woman volunteer, who joined the Iraqi army to fight against predominantly Sunni militants from the radical Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), flashes a 'V' sign in Baghdad June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Tribal fighters from Ramadi wave the Iraqi flag and shout slogans in support of Iraqi security forces in Kerbala June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mushtaq Muhammed
Shi'ite Muslims listen to Sheikh Abdulmehdi al-Karbalai speak during Friday prayers at the Imam Hussein shrine in the holy city of Kerbala, June 13, 2014. In a rare intervention at Friday prayers in the holy city of Kerbala, a message from Grand...more
Shi'ite Muslims attend Friday prayers at the Imam Hussein shrine in the holy city of Kerbala, June 13, 2014. In a rare intervention at Friday prayers in the holy city of Kerbala, a message from Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, who is the highest...more
Shi'ite Muslims attend Friday prayers at the Imam Hussein shrine in the holy city of Kerbala, June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mushtaq Muhammed
Army volunteers pray in Baghdad June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Army volunteers carry weapons during a parade in the streets in Baghdad's Sadr city June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili
Army volunteers carry weapons during a parade in the streets in Baghdad's Sadr city June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili
Army volunteers carry their weapons and wave the Iraqi flags during a parade in the streets in Al-Fdhiliya district, eastern Baghdad June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
People shout slogans in support for the call to arms by Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, who is the highest religious authority for Shi'ites in Iraq, in Najaf, south of Baghdad, June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A member of Iraqi security forces searches volunteers, who have joined the Iraqi Army to fight against predominantly Sunni militants, before they board an army truck in Baghdad, June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Army volunteers rush to board buses in Najaf, south of Baghdad, June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Army volunteers react to the camera as they travel in a bus in Najaf, south of Baghdad, June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Army volunteers travel in army trucks in Baghdad June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
An army volunteer holds a weapon during a parade in the streets in Al-Fdhiliya district, eastern Baghdad June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Volunteers who have joined the Iraqi Army gesture from an army truck in Baghdad, June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
A volunteer who is going to join the Iraqi army reacts to the camera as he waits to register in Diwaniya province, June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Army volunteers travel in army trucks in Baghdad June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Iraqi Shi'ite men shout slogans in support for the call to arms in Baghdad's Sadr city, June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Army volunteers gather with their weapons during a parade in the streets in Al-Fdhiliya district, eastern Baghdad June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Next Slideshows
Ukraine separatists down plane
Pro-Russian separatists shoot down an army transport plane.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Ukraine reclaims port city from rebels
Government forces reclaimed the city of Mariupol from pro-Russian separatists in heavy fighting.
Cliffhanger mansion set ablaze
Building crews set fire to a luxury lake house left dangling on an eroding cliff.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.