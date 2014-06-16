Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jun 16, 2014 | 9:13am EDT

A call to arms

Volunteers, who have joined the Iraqi Army to fight against predominantly Sunni militants from the radical Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), carry weapons during a parade in the streets in Al-Fdhiliya district, eastern Baghdad June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Volunteers, who have joined the Iraqi Army to fight against predominantly Sunni militants from the radical Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), carry weapons during a parade in the streets in Al-Fdhiliya district, eastern Baghdad June 15,...more

Monday, June 16, 2014
Volunteers, who have joined the Iraqi Army to fight against predominantly Sunni militants from the radical Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), carry weapons during a parade in the streets in Al-Fdhiliya district, eastern Baghdad June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
1 / 24
Army volunteers carry weapons and a portrait of Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani during a parade in the streets in Baghdad's Sadr city June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili

Army volunteers carry weapons and a portrait of Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani during a parade in the streets in Baghdad's Sadr city June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili

Monday, June 16, 2014
Army volunteers carry weapons and a portrait of Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani during a parade in the streets in Baghdad's Sadr city June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili
Close
2 / 24
Tribal fighters from Ramadi hold up their weapons as they shout slogans in support of Iraqi security forces in Kerbala June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mushtaq Muhammed

Tribal fighters from Ramadi hold up their weapons as they shout slogans in support of Iraqi security forces in Kerbala June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mushtaq Muhammed

Monday, June 16, 2014
Tribal fighters from Ramadi hold up their weapons as they shout slogans in support of Iraqi security forces in Kerbala June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mushtaq Muhammed
Close
3 / 24
Army volunteers carry weapons during a parade in the streets in Al-Fdhiliya district, eastern Baghdad June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Army volunteers carry weapons during a parade in the streets in Al-Fdhiliya district, eastern Baghdad June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Monday, June 16, 2014
Army volunteers carry weapons during a parade in the streets in Al-Fdhiliya district, eastern Baghdad June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
4 / 24
A woman volunteer, who joined the Iraqi army to fight against predominantly Sunni militants from the radical Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), flashes a 'V' sign in Baghdad June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

A woman volunteer, who joined the Iraqi army to fight against predominantly Sunni militants from the radical Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), flashes a 'V' sign in Baghdad June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Monday, June 16, 2014
A woman volunteer, who joined the Iraqi army to fight against predominantly Sunni militants from the radical Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), flashes a 'V' sign in Baghdad June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Close
5 / 24
Tribal fighters from Ramadi wave the Iraqi flag and shout slogans in support of Iraqi security forces in Kerbala June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mushtaq Muhammed

Tribal fighters from Ramadi wave the Iraqi flag and shout slogans in support of Iraqi security forces in Kerbala June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mushtaq Muhammed

Monday, June 16, 2014
Tribal fighters from Ramadi wave the Iraqi flag and shout slogans in support of Iraqi security forces in Kerbala June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mushtaq Muhammed
Close
6 / 24
Shi'ite Muslims listen to Sheikh Abdulmehdi al-Karbalai speak during Friday prayers at the Imam Hussein shrine in the holy city of Kerbala, June 13, 2014. In a rare intervention at Friday prayers in the holy city of Kerbala, a message from Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, who is the highest religious authority for Shi'ites in Iraq, said people should unite to fight back against a lightning advance by militants from the radical Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant. REUTERS/Mushtaq Muhammed

Shi'ite Muslims listen to Sheikh Abdulmehdi al-Karbalai speak during Friday prayers at the Imam Hussein shrine in the holy city of Kerbala, June 13, 2014. In a rare intervention at Friday prayers in the holy city of Kerbala, a message from Grand...more

Monday, June 16, 2014
Shi'ite Muslims listen to Sheikh Abdulmehdi al-Karbalai speak during Friday prayers at the Imam Hussein shrine in the holy city of Kerbala, June 13, 2014. In a rare intervention at Friday prayers in the holy city of Kerbala, a message from Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, who is the highest religious authority for Shi'ites in Iraq, said people should unite to fight back against a lightning advance by militants from the radical Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant. REUTERS/Mushtaq Muhammed
Close
7 / 24
Shi'ite Muslims attend Friday prayers at the Imam Hussein shrine in the holy city of Kerbala, June 13, 2014. In a rare intervention at Friday prayers in the holy city of Kerbala, a message from Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, who is the highest religious authority for Shi'ites in Iraq, said people should unite to fight back against a lightning advance by militants from the radical Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant. REUTERS/Mushtaq Muhammed

Shi'ite Muslims attend Friday prayers at the Imam Hussein shrine in the holy city of Kerbala, June 13, 2014. In a rare intervention at Friday prayers in the holy city of Kerbala, a message from Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, who is the highest...more

Monday, June 16, 2014
Shi'ite Muslims attend Friday prayers at the Imam Hussein shrine in the holy city of Kerbala, June 13, 2014. In a rare intervention at Friday prayers in the holy city of Kerbala, a message from Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, who is the highest religious authority for Shi'ites in Iraq, said people should unite to fight back against a lightning advance by militants from the radical Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant. REUTERS/Mushtaq Muhammed
Close
8 / 24
Shi'ite Muslims attend Friday prayers at the Imam Hussein shrine in the holy city of Kerbala, June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mushtaq Muhammed

Shi'ite Muslims attend Friday prayers at the Imam Hussein shrine in the holy city of Kerbala, June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mushtaq Muhammed

Monday, June 16, 2014
Shi'ite Muslims attend Friday prayers at the Imam Hussein shrine in the holy city of Kerbala, June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mushtaq Muhammed
Close
9 / 24
Army volunteers pray in Baghdad June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Army volunteers pray in Baghdad June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Monday, June 16, 2014
Army volunteers pray in Baghdad June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Close
10 / 24
Army volunteers carry weapons during a parade in the streets in Baghdad's Sadr city June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili

Army volunteers carry weapons during a parade in the streets in Baghdad's Sadr city June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili

Monday, June 16, 2014
Army volunteers carry weapons during a parade in the streets in Baghdad's Sadr city June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili
Close
11 / 24
Army volunteers carry weapons during a parade in the streets in Baghdad's Sadr city June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili

Army volunteers carry weapons during a parade in the streets in Baghdad's Sadr city June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili

Monday, June 16, 2014
Army volunteers carry weapons during a parade in the streets in Baghdad's Sadr city June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Wissm al-Okili
Close
12 / 24
Army volunteers carry their weapons and wave the Iraqi flags during a parade in the streets in Al-Fdhiliya district, eastern Baghdad June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Army volunteers carry their weapons and wave the Iraqi flags during a parade in the streets in Al-Fdhiliya district, eastern Baghdad June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Monday, June 16, 2014
Army volunteers carry their weapons and wave the Iraqi flags during a parade in the streets in Al-Fdhiliya district, eastern Baghdad June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
13 / 24
People shout slogans in support for the call to arms by Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, who is the highest religious authority for Shi'ites in Iraq, in Najaf, south of Baghdad, June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

People shout slogans in support for the call to arms by Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, who is the highest religious authority for Shi'ites in Iraq, in Najaf, south of Baghdad, June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Monday, June 16, 2014
People shout slogans in support for the call to arms by Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, who is the highest religious authority for Shi'ites in Iraq, in Najaf, south of Baghdad, June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
14 / 24
A member of Iraqi security forces searches volunteers, who have joined the Iraqi Army to fight against predominantly Sunni militants, before they board an army truck in Baghdad, June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

A member of Iraqi security forces searches volunteers, who have joined the Iraqi Army to fight against predominantly Sunni militants, before they board an army truck in Baghdad, June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Monday, June 16, 2014
A member of Iraqi security forces searches volunteers, who have joined the Iraqi Army to fight against predominantly Sunni militants, before they board an army truck in Baghdad, June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Close
15 / 24
Army volunteers rush to board buses in Najaf, south of Baghdad, June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Army volunteers rush to board buses in Najaf, south of Baghdad, June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Monday, June 16, 2014
Army volunteers rush to board buses in Najaf, south of Baghdad, June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
16 / 24
Army volunteers react to the camera as they travel in a bus in Najaf, south of Baghdad, June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Army volunteers react to the camera as they travel in a bus in Najaf, south of Baghdad, June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Monday, June 16, 2014
Army volunteers react to the camera as they travel in a bus in Najaf, south of Baghdad, June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
17 / 24
Army volunteers travel in army trucks in Baghdad June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Army volunteers travel in army trucks in Baghdad June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Monday, June 16, 2014
Army volunteers travel in army trucks in Baghdad June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
18 / 24
An army volunteer holds a weapon during a parade in the streets in Al-Fdhiliya district, eastern Baghdad June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

An army volunteer holds a weapon during a parade in the streets in Al-Fdhiliya district, eastern Baghdad June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Monday, June 16, 2014
An army volunteer holds a weapon during a parade in the streets in Al-Fdhiliya district, eastern Baghdad June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
19 / 24
Volunteers who have joined the Iraqi Army gesture from an army truck in Baghdad, June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Volunteers who have joined the Iraqi Army gesture from an army truck in Baghdad, June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Monday, June 16, 2014
Volunteers who have joined the Iraqi Army gesture from an army truck in Baghdad, June 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Close
20 / 24
A volunteer who is going to join the Iraqi army reacts to the camera as he waits to register in Diwaniya province, June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

A volunteer who is going to join the Iraqi army reacts to the camera as he waits to register in Diwaniya province, June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Monday, June 16, 2014
A volunteer who is going to join the Iraqi army reacts to the camera as he waits to register in Diwaniya province, June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
21 / 24
Army volunteers travel in army trucks in Baghdad June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Army volunteers travel in army trucks in Baghdad June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Monday, June 16, 2014
Army volunteers travel in army trucks in Baghdad June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
22 / 24
Iraqi Shi'ite men shout slogans in support for the call to arms in Baghdad's Sadr city, June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Iraqi Shi'ite men shout slogans in support for the call to arms in Baghdad's Sadr city, June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Monday, June 16, 2014
Iraqi Shi'ite men shout slogans in support for the call to arms in Baghdad's Sadr city, June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
23 / 24
Army volunteers gather with their weapons during a parade in the streets in Al-Fdhiliya district, eastern Baghdad June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Army volunteers gather with their weapons during a parade in the streets in Al-Fdhiliya district, eastern Baghdad June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Monday, June 16, 2014
Army volunteers gather with their weapons during a parade in the streets in Al-Fdhiliya district, eastern Baghdad June 15, 2014. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Ukraine separatists down plane

Ukraine separatists down plane

Next Slideshows

Ukraine separatists down plane

Ukraine separatists down plane

Pro-Russian separatists shoot down an army transport plane.

Jun 14 2014
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Jun 14 2014
Ukraine reclaims port city from rebels

Ukraine reclaims port city from rebels

Government forces reclaimed the city of Mariupol from pro-Russian separatists in heavy fighting.

Jun 13 2014
Cliffhanger mansion set ablaze

Cliffhanger mansion set ablaze

Building crews set fire to a luxury lake house left dangling on an eroding cliff.

Jun 13 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast