United States
A child in chains

<p>Eleven-year-old He Zili runs along an alley outside his home, as his father pulls on the chain locked around his ankle, in Zhejiang province, China November 27, 2013. REUTERS/William Hong</p>

Eleven-year-old He Zili runs along an alley outside his home, as his father pulls on the chain locked around his ankle, in Zhejiang province, China November 27, 2013. REUTERS/William Hong

<p>He Zili, 11, is seen chained to a wall as his grandfather sits next to him at their home in Zhejiang province, November 27 , 2013. The boy injured his head when he was a year old and started suffering from mental disorders. According to his family, they had no choice but to restrain him on chains as he had a tendency to attack those around him. REUTERS/William Hong</p>

<p>Eleven-year-old He Zili's grandfather, who did not want to be named, wipes away tears from his eyes as he holds onto the chain that is locked around Zili's ankle at their home in Zhejiang province, November 27, 2013. Zili is currently being looked after by his physically disabled grandfather and his intellectually handicapped father after his mother died of cancer. REUTERS/William Hong</p>

<p>Eleven-year-old He Zili runs past a neighbour along an alley outside his home as his father (not pictured) pulls on the chain locked around his ankle, in Zhejiang province, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/William Hong</p>

<p>The chains around the ankle of eleven-year-old He Zili is seen in his home in Zhejiang province, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/William Hong</p>

<p>Eleven-year-old He Zili's grandfather holds onto the chains locked around Zili's ankle at their home in Zhejiang province, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/William Hong</p>

<p>Eleven-year-old He Zili sits as he is chained to a pillar at his home in Zhejiang province, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/William Hong</p>

<p>Eleven-year-old He Zili's grandfather cries as he holds Zili's foot, which is chained to a pillar, at their home in Zhejiang province, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/William Hong</p>

<p>Eleven-year-old He Zili plays in a yard as his grandfather holds onto a chain locked around his ankle at their home in Zhejiang province, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/William Hong</p>

<p>Eleven-year-old He Zili stands outside his home as his father holds onto the chain locked around his ankle in Zhejiang province, November 27, 2013. REUTERS/William Hong</p>

