A child's struggle
Four-year-old Niuniu, who has late-stage neuroblastoma, a malignant cancer of the nervous system, imitates Superman as his mother watches, at their temporary apartment in Shanghai, May 29, 2013. China has massively ramped up spending on health care, but many millions of people still cannot afford even basic health care, and health insurance schemes run by the government have only patchy coverage. REUTERS/Aly Song
Four-year-old Niuniu, who has late-stage neuroblastoma, a malignant cancer of the nervous system, rests on a bed with his parents at their temporary apartment while waiting for his fifth chemotherapy in Shanghai, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
Four-year-old Niuniu, who has late-stage neuroblastoma, a malignant cancer of the nervous system, plays with his mother Yan Hongyu at their temporary apartment while waiting for his fifth chemotherapy in Shanghai, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
Four-year-old Niuniu, who has late-stage neuroblastoma, a malignant cancer of the nervous system, interacts with a children's TV show at their temporary apartment while waiting for his fifth chemotherapy in Shanghai, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
Four-year-old Niuniu, who has late-stage neuroblastoma, a malignant cancer of the nervous system, rests on a bed with his parents at their temporary apartment while waiting for his fifth chemotherapy in Shanghai, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
Four-year-old Niuniu, who has late-stage neuroblastoma, a malignant cancer of the nervous system, plays on a bed with his father at their temporary apartment while waiting for his fifth chemotherapy in Shanghai, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
Four-year-old Niuniu, who has late-stage neuroblastoma, a malignant cancer of the nervous system, sits on the bed while resting at their temporary apartment in Shanghai, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
Four-year-old Niuniu, who has late-stage neuroblastoma, a malignant cancer of the nervous system, sits on the bed while resting at their temporary apartment in Shanghai, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
Four-year-old Niuniu, who has late-stage neuroblastoma, a malignant cancer of the nervous system, is carried downstairs by his mother, in Shanghai, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
Four-year-old Niuniu, who has late-stage neuroblastoma, a malignant cancer of the nervous system, is carried downstairs by his mother, in Shanghai, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
Four-year-old Niuniu, who has late-stage neuroblastoma, a malignant cancer of the nervous system, sits on a bench while his mother pays his medical bills after getting tested for his fifth round of chemotherapy at Shanghai Children's Hospital May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
Four-year-old Niuniu, who has late-stage neuroblastoma, a malignant cancer of the nervous system, looks out of a laboratory room while getting tested for his fifth round of chemotherapy at the Shanghai Children's Hospital in Shanghai, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
Four-year-old Niuniu, who has late-stage neuroblastoma, a malignant cancer of the nervous system, has his IV implant changed by a nurse while getting tested for his fifth round of chemotherapy at the Shanghai Children's Hospital in Shanghai, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
Four-year-old Niuniu, who has late-stage neuroblastoma, a malignant cancer of the nervous system, plays with toys while getting tested for his fifth round of chemotherapy at the Shanghai Children's Hospital in Shanghai, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
Four-year-old Niuniu, who has late-stage neuroblastoma, a malignant cancer of the nervous system, waits for his mother after getting tested for his fifth round of chemotherapy at the Shanghai Children's Hospital in Shanghai, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
Four-year-old Niuniu, who has late-stage neuroblastoma, a malignant cancer of the nervous system, crosses the street with his mother after getting tested for his fifth round of chemotherapy at the Shanghai Children's Hospital in Shanghai, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
Yan Hongyu, mother of four-year-old Niuniu, who has late-stage neuroblastoma, a malignant cancer of the nervous system, waits to pay medical bills at the Shanghai Children's Hospital in Shanghai, May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
Yan Hongyu, mother of four-year-old Niuniu, who has late-stage neuroblastoma, a malignant cancer of the nervous system, waits to pay medical bills at the Shanghai Children's Hospital in Shanghai, May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
Yan Hongyu smiles at her son, four-year-old Niuniu, who has late-stage neuroblastoma, a malignant cancer of the nervous system, at their temporary apartment while waiting for his fifth round of chemotherapy in Shanghai, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
Four-year-old Niuniu, who has late-stage neuroblastoma, a malignant cancer of the nervous system, has no appetite to eat the food offered by his mother Yan Hongyu at their temporary apartment while waiting for his fifth round of chemotherapy in Shanghai, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
Four-year-old Niuniu, who has late-stage neuroblastoma, a malignant cancer of the nervous system, holds up a bowl of food at his temporary apartment while waiting for his fifth round of chemotherapy in Shanghai, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
Four-year-old Niuniu, who has late-stage neuroblastoma, a malignant cancer of the nervous system, sucks on his thumb while resting at their temporary apartment in Shanghai, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
Four-year-old Niuniu, who has late-stage neuroblastoma, a malignant cancer of the nervous system, sucks on his thumb while resting at their temporary apartment in Shanghai, May 28, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
A baby picture taken on his 100th day after he was born, of four-year-old Niuniu, who has late-stage neuroblastoma, a malignant cancer of the nervous system, sits by the window at their temporary apartment in Shanghai, May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
Four-year-old Niuniu, who has late-stage neuroblastoma, a malignant cancer of the nervous system, interacts with a children's TV show at their temporary apartment while waiting for his fifth chemotherapy in Shanghai, May 29, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
Four-year-old Niuniu, who has late-stage neuroblastoma, a malignant cancer of the nervous system, rests on the lap of his mother Yan Hongyu while waiting to be diagnosed at the Shanghai Children's Hospital in Shanghai, May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
Four-year-old Niuniu, who has late-stage neuroblastoma, a malignant cancer of the nervous system, waits with his father outside of a CT scan lab at the Shanghai Children's Hospital in Shanghai, May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
Four-year-old Niuniu, who has late-stage neuroblastoma, a malignant cancer of the nervous system, waits with his father outside of a CT scan lab at the Shanghai Children's Hospital in Shanghai, May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
Yan Hongyu wipes her tears as her son, four-year-old Niuniu, who has late-stage neuroblastoma, a malignant cancer of the nervous system, waits for a blood test at the Shanghai Children's Hospital in Shanghai, May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
Yan Hongyu wipes her tears as her son, four-year-old Niuniu, who has late-stage neuroblastoma, a malignant cancer of the nervous system, waits for a blood test at the Shanghai Children's Hospital in Shanghai, May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
Four-year-old Niuniu, who has late-stage neuroblastoma, a malignant cancer of the nervous system, sits on an examination table at the Shanghai Children's Hospital in Shanghai, May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
Four-year-old Niuniu, who has late-stage neuroblastoma, a malignant cancer of the nervous system, sits on an examination table at the Shanghai Children's Hospital in Shanghai, May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
Four-year-old Niuniu, who has late-stage neuroblastoma, a malignant cancer of the nervous system, cries after receiving a prep injection for his CT scan at the Shanghai Children's Hospital in Shanghai, May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
Four-year-old Niuniu, who has late-stage neuroblastoma, a malignant cancer of the nervous system, cries after receiving a prep injection for his CT scan at the Shanghai Children's Hospital in Shanghai, May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
Four-year-old Niuniu, who has late-stage neuroblastoma, a malignant cancer of the nervous system, receives an ultrasound at the Shanghai Children's Hospital in Shanghai, May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
Four-year-old Niuniu, who has late-stage neuroblastoma, a malignant cancer of the nervous system, receives an ultrasound at the Shanghai Children's Hospital in Shanghai, May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
Four-year-old Niuniu, who has late-stage neuroblastoma, a malignant cancer of the nervous system, receives an ultrasound at Shanghai Children's Hospital, May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
Four-year-old Niuniu, who has late-stage neuroblastoma, a malignant cancer of the nervous system, receives an ultrasound at Shanghai Children's Hospital, May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
Yan Hongyu calms her son, four-year-old Niuniu, who has late-stage neuroblastoma, a malignant cancer of the nervous system, before his CT scan at the Shanghai Children's Hospital in Shanghai, May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
Yan Hongyu calms her son, four-year-old Niuniu, who has late-stage neuroblastoma, a malignant cancer of the nervous system, before his CT scan at the Shanghai Children's Hospital in Shanghai, May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
Four-year-old Niuniu, who has late-stage neuroblastoma, a malignant cancer of the nervous system, buries his head as he waits for his CT scan diagnosis at the Shanghai Children's Hospital in Shanghai, May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
Four-year-old Niuniu, who has late-stage neuroblastoma, a malignant cancer of the nervous system, buries his head as he waits for his CT scan diagnosis at the Shanghai Children's Hospital in Shanghai, May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
Yan Hongyu cries after receiving the testing reports for her son, four-year-old Niuniu, who has late-stage neuroblastoma, a malignant cancer of the nervous system, at the Shanghai Children's Hospital in Shanghai, May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
Yan Hongyu buries her head after receiving the testing reports for her son, four-year-old Niuniu, who has late-stage neuroblastoma, a malignant cancer of the nervous system, at the Shanghai Children's Hospital in Shanghai, May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
Four-year-old Niuniu, who has late-stage neuroblastoma, a malignant cancer of the nervous system, is carried by his father through the Shanghai Children's Hospital in Shanghai, May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
Four-year-old Niuniu, who has late-stage neuroblastoma, a malignant cancer of the nervous system, is carried by his father through the Shanghai Children's Hospital in Shanghai, May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
Four-year-old Niuniu, who has late-stage neuroblastoma, a malignant cancer of the nervous system, sleeps at his family's temporary apartment in Shanghai May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
Four-year-old Niuniu, who has late-stage neuroblastoma, a malignant cancer of the nervous system, sleeps at his family's temporary apartment in Shanghai May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
Four-year-old Niuniu, who has late-stage neuroblastoma, a malignant cancer of the nervous system, clutches his favourite toy while sleeping at his family's temporary apartment in Shanghai May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
Four-year-old Niuniu, who has late-stage neuroblastoma, a malignant cancer of the nervous system, clutches his favourite toy while sleeping at his family's temporary apartment in Shanghai May 30, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
