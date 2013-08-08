A child's struggle

Four-year-old Niuniu, who has late-stage neuroblastoma, a malignant cancer of the nervous system, imitates Superman as his mother watches, at their temporary apartment in Shanghai, May 29, 2013. China has massively ramped up spending on health care, but many millions of people still cannot afford even basic health care, and health insurance schemes run by the government have only patchy coverage. REUTERS/Aly Song