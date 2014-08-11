A day at the fair
People ride on a swing at the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis, Wisconsin, August 9, 2014. The fair started over 150 years ago and mixes agricultural exhibits with amusements rides. REUTERS/Jim Young
A woman holds a large stuffed animal prize at the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis, Wisconsin, August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
A girl reaches up to touch bubbles while on a ride at the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis, Wisconsin, August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
A girl reaches out to grab a rubber duck as she plays a game at the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis, Wisconsin, August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
A worker blows up balloons for a game at the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis, Wisconsin, August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Pigs race at the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis, Wisconsin, August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
A worker is seen at the top of ride at the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis, Wisconsin, August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
A boy's head is painted with the stars and stripes of the U.S. flag at the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis, Wisconsin, August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
A Ferris wheel and food vendor stand are seen at the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis, Wisconsin, August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Emma Leis lays on her competition cows at the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis, Wisconsin, August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
A man visits a taxidermy vendor at the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis, Wisconsin, August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
A worker oversees a ride at the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis, Wisconsin, August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Children ride on a Ferris wheel at the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis, Wisconsin, August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
People ride a giant slide at the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis, Wisconsin, August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
A couple kiss as they wait in line to go on a ride at the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis, Wisconsin, August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
People are seen on a ride above a tent displaying stuffed animal prizes at the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis, Wisconsin, August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
A woman carries a stuffed animal prize on her back as she visits the cow barn at the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis, Wisconsin, August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
People are seen on a ride at the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis, Wisconsin, August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
The moon is seen in the background as people ride upside down at the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis, Wisconsin, August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
A Ferris wheel is seen through bubbles from a children's ride at the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis, Wisconsin, August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Next Slideshows
Supermoon rising
A supermoon occurs when the moon is closest to the Earth in its orbit, making it appear larger and brighter than usual.
Rat catchers of New York
A group of enthusiasts take their dogs out to hunt rats in New York City.
Smokey turns 70
The iconic bear, who has been the figurehead of the U.S. Forest Service's anti-fire campaign, turns 70 years old this year.
North Korea's supreme factory leader
Kim Jong Un provides 'field guidance' to North Korea's factories.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.