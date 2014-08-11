Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Aug 11, 2014 | 2:05pm EDT

A day at the fair

People ride on a swing at the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis, Wisconsin, August 9, 2014. The fair started over 150 years ago and mixes agricultural exhibits with amusements rides. REUTERS/Jim Young

People ride on a swing at the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis, Wisconsin, August 9, 2014. The fair started over 150 years ago and mixes agricultural exhibits with amusements rides. REUTERS/Jim Young

Monday, August 11, 2014
People ride on a swing at the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis, Wisconsin, August 9, 2014. The fair started over 150 years ago and mixes agricultural exhibits with amusements rides. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
1 / 20
A woman holds a large stuffed animal prize at the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis, Wisconsin, August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

A woman holds a large stuffed animal prize at the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis, Wisconsin, August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Monday, August 11, 2014
A woman holds a large stuffed animal prize at the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis, Wisconsin, August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
2 / 20
A girl reaches up to touch bubbles while on a ride at the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis, Wisconsin, August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

A girl reaches up to touch bubbles while on a ride at the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis, Wisconsin, August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Monday, August 11, 2014
A girl reaches up to touch bubbles while on a ride at the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis, Wisconsin, August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
3 / 20
A girl reaches out to grab a rubber duck as she plays a game at the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis, Wisconsin, August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

A girl reaches out to grab a rubber duck as she plays a game at the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis, Wisconsin, August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Monday, August 11, 2014
A girl reaches out to grab a rubber duck as she plays a game at the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis, Wisconsin, August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
4 / 20
A worker blows up balloons for a game at the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis, Wisconsin, August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

A worker blows up balloons for a game at the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis, Wisconsin, August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Monday, August 11, 2014
A worker blows up balloons for a game at the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis, Wisconsin, August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
5 / 20
Pigs race at the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis, Wisconsin, August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Pigs race at the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis, Wisconsin, August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Monday, August 11, 2014
Pigs race at the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis, Wisconsin, August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
6 / 20
A worker is seen at the top of ride at the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis, Wisconsin, August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

A worker is seen at the top of ride at the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis, Wisconsin, August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Monday, August 11, 2014
A worker is seen at the top of ride at the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis, Wisconsin, August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
7 / 20
A boy's head is painted with the stars and stripes of the U.S. flag at the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis, Wisconsin, August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

A boy's head is painted with the stars and stripes of the U.S. flag at the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis, Wisconsin, August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Monday, August 11, 2014
A boy's head is painted with the stars and stripes of the U.S. flag at the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis, Wisconsin, August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
8 / 20
A Ferris wheel and food vendor stand are seen at the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis, Wisconsin, August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

A Ferris wheel and food vendor stand are seen at the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis, Wisconsin, August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Monday, August 11, 2014
A Ferris wheel and food vendor stand are seen at the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis, Wisconsin, August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
9 / 20
Emma Leis lays on her competition cows at the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis, Wisconsin, August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Emma Leis lays on her competition cows at the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis, Wisconsin, August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Monday, August 11, 2014
Emma Leis lays on her competition cows at the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis, Wisconsin, August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
10 / 20
A man visits a taxidermy vendor at the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis, Wisconsin, August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

A man visits a taxidermy vendor at the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis, Wisconsin, August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Monday, August 11, 2014
A man visits a taxidermy vendor at the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis, Wisconsin, August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
11 / 20
A worker oversees a ride at the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis, Wisconsin, August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

A worker oversees a ride at the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis, Wisconsin, August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Monday, August 11, 2014
A worker oversees a ride at the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis, Wisconsin, August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
12 / 20
Children ride on a Ferris wheel at the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis, Wisconsin, August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Children ride on a Ferris wheel at the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis, Wisconsin, August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Monday, August 11, 2014
Children ride on a Ferris wheel at the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis, Wisconsin, August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
13 / 20
People ride a giant slide at the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis, Wisconsin, August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

People ride a giant slide at the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis, Wisconsin, August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Monday, August 11, 2014
People ride a giant slide at the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis, Wisconsin, August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
14 / 20
A couple kiss as they wait in line to go on a ride at the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis, Wisconsin, August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

A couple kiss as they wait in line to go on a ride at the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis, Wisconsin, August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Monday, August 11, 2014
A couple kiss as they wait in line to go on a ride at the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis, Wisconsin, August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
15 / 20
People are seen on a ride above a tent displaying stuffed animal prizes at the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis, Wisconsin, August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

People are seen on a ride above a tent displaying stuffed animal prizes at the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis, Wisconsin, August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Monday, August 11, 2014
People are seen on a ride above a tent displaying stuffed animal prizes at the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis, Wisconsin, August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
16 / 20
A woman carries a stuffed animal prize on her back as she visits the cow barn at the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis, Wisconsin, August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

A woman carries a stuffed animal prize on her back as she visits the cow barn at the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis, Wisconsin, August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Monday, August 11, 2014
A woman carries a stuffed animal prize on her back as she visits the cow barn at the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis, Wisconsin, August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
17 / 20
People are seen on a ride at the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis, Wisconsin, August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

People are seen on a ride at the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis, Wisconsin, August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Monday, August 11, 2014
People are seen on a ride at the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis, Wisconsin, August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
18 / 20
The moon is seen in the background as people ride upside down at the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis, Wisconsin, August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

The moon is seen in the background as people ride upside down at the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis, Wisconsin, August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Monday, August 11, 2014
The moon is seen in the background as people ride upside down at the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis, Wisconsin, August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
19 / 20
A Ferris wheel is seen through bubbles from a children's ride at the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis, Wisconsin, August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

A Ferris wheel is seen through bubbles from a children's ride at the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis, Wisconsin, August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Monday, August 11, 2014
A Ferris wheel is seen through bubbles from a children's ride at the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis, Wisconsin, August 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Supermoon rising

Supermoon rising

Next Slideshows

Supermoon rising

Supermoon rising

A supermoon occurs when the moon is closest to the Earth in its orbit, making it appear larger and brighter than usual.

Aug 11 2014
Rat catchers of New York

Rat catchers of New York

A group of enthusiasts take their dogs out to hunt rats in New York City.

Aug 11 2014
Smokey turns 70

Smokey turns 70

The iconic bear, who has been the figurehead of the U.S. Forest Service's anti-fire campaign, turns 70 years old this year.

Aug 08 2014
North Korea's supreme factory leader

North Korea's supreme factory leader

Kim Jong Un provides 'field guidance' to North Korea's factories.

Aug 08 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast