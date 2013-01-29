Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jan 29, 2013 | 4:55pm EST

A day with a model

<p>French top model Marine Deleeuw arrives at Paris Charles-de-Gaulle airport to take a plane on her way to attend the New York fashion week, January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer</p>

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

<p>French top model Marine Deleeuw checks-in at Paris Charles-de-Gaulle airport in Roissy, near Paris, January 27, 2013. Deleeuw, originally from Valenciennes northern France, was 18 when she first stepped down a catwalk - opening the first ready-to-wear show of the September 2012 season in New York. Now, ahead of the four-week marathon of shows, she is aware that in modelling your body is your instrument and plans to "rest the most I can, take vitamins, and do everything possible to not fall ill". REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer</p>

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

<p>French top model Marine Deleeuw makes her bed at the models' flat before going to Valentino Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion show in Paris, January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer</p>

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

<p>French top model Marine Deleeuw drinks a coffee at the models' flat before going to Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion show in Paris, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer</p>

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

<p>French top model Marine Deleeuw's show card is pinned-up amongst others in the backstage of fashion house Valentino's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 show, in Paris, January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer</p>

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

<p>French top model Marine Deleeuw reads her emails before going to the Valentino Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion show in Paris, January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer</p>

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

<p>French top model Marine Deleeuw speaks with her booker at her model agency before going to Valentino Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion show in Paris, January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer</p>

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

<p>French top model Marine Deleeuw's compcard is displayed amongst others at her model agency in Paris, January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer</p>

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

<p>French top model Marine Deleeuw sits in a taxi on her way to Italian fashion house Valentino's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion show in Paris, January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer</p>

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

<p>Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad looks at French top model Marine Deleeuw at a casting for his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion collection in Paris, January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer</p>

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

<p>Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad puts the final touch to a dress on French top model Marine Deleeuw at a casting for his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion collection in Paris, January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer</p>

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

<p>French top model Marine Deleeuw's dress hangs backstage before the start of Italian designers Maria Grazia Chiuri and Pier Paolo Picciolo's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion show for fashion house Valentino in Paris, January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer</p>

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

<p>French top model Marine Deleeuw waits for the start of the show in the backstage before the start of Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad's (R) Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion collection in Paris, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer</p>

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

<p>A make-up artist works on French top model Marine Deleeuw backstage before the start of Italian designers Maria Grazia Chiuri and Pier Paolo Picciolo's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion show for fashion house Valentino in Paris, January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer</p>

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

<p>French top model Marine Deleeuw puts a dressing gown on backstage before the start of Italian designers Maria Grazia Chiuri and Pier Paolo Picciolo's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion show for fashion house Valentino in Paris, January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer</p>

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

<p>French top model Marine Deleeuw's show card and details are posted backstage at the Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion show for fashion house Valentino,in Paris, January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer</p>

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

<p>French top model Marine Deleeuw waits for a casting at Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad's headquarter in Paris, January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer</p>

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

<p>French top model Marine Deleeuw changes shoes backstage before the start of Italian designers Maria Grazia Chiuri and Pier Paolo Picciolo's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion show for fashion house Valentino in Paris, January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer</p>

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

<p>French top model Marine Deleeuw looks at herself in a mirror on her way to a casting in Paris, January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer</p>

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

<p>French top model Marine Deleeuw takes a break between a casting for Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion collection and that of fashion house Valentino in Paris, January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer</p>

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

<p>A make-up artist works on French top model Marine Deleeuw backstage before the start of Italian designers Maria Grazia Chiuri and Pier Paolo Picciolo's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion show for fashion house Valentino in Paris, January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer</p>

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

<p>A hairdresser works on French top model Marine Deleeuw backstage before the start of Italian designers Maria Grazia Chiuri and Pier Paolo Picciolo's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion show for fashion house Valentino in Paris, January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer</p>

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

<p>French top model Marine Deleeuw tries on her shoes in the backstage before the start of Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion show in Paris,, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer</p>

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

<p>French top model Marine Deleeuw hugs a model friend backstage before the start of Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion show in Paris, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer</p>

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

<p>A make-up artist works on French top model Marine Deleeuw backstage before the start of Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion show in Paris, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer</p>

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

<p>French top model Marine Deleeuw walks backstage before the start of Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion collection in Paris, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer</p>

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

<p>Hairdressers work on French top model Marine Deleeuw in the backstage before the start of Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion show in Paris, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer</p>

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

<p>Model Marine Deleeuw presents a creation by Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad as part of his Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion show in Paris, January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes</p>

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

<p>French top model Marine Deleeuw takes a break before the start of Italian designers Maria Grazia Chiuri and Pier Paolo Picciolo's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 show for fashion house Valentino in Paris, January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer</p>

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

<p>French top model Marine Deleeuw tries to close her suitcase at the models' flat before going to Valentino Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2013 fashion show in Paris, January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer</p>

Tuesday, January 29, 2013

