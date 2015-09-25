A day with a Syrian refugee
Ehab Ali Naser, a 23 year old Syrian refugee, is seen in his tent at a makeshift camp on a street, northern Paris, France, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Ehab Ali Naser rests in his tent September 16, 2015. Ehab has been in Paris for a month after a journey that started a year and a half ago. Leaving his hometown of Homs, where he was a vendor at the souk, he spent one year in Lebanon then Algeria and...more
Ehab Ali Naser eats in his tent September 16, 2015. Since his arrival he has lived under a blue tent with twenty other refugees by the Parisian ring road. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Ehab Ali Naser walks past tents at a makeshift camp on a street in northern Paris, September 15, 2015. Undecided on his final destination, he has not applied for refugee status with the French authorities yet. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Ehab Ali Naser smokes a cigarette near tents at a makeshift camp September 16, 2015. He survives thanks to the food brought by charity organizations, the generosity of volunteers giving out clothes and neighbors that share their small portions of...more
Ehab Ali Naser holds a 12-day-old baby at a makeshift camp September 16, 2015. He spends his days in the camp, where everyone has gotten to know everyone. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Ehab Ali Naser sits on a cafe terrace near a makeshift camp September 16, 2015. Between a cup of coffee at the bistrot, some cigarettes outside the evening soup kitchen, Ehab�s life revolves around his tent. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Ehab Ali Naser lights a cigarette in his tent September 16, 2015. Whilst many refugees may picture their futures in France, Ehab�s only wish is to return to Syria � once Bashar Al Assad is gone, however. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Ehab Ali Naser (L) warms his hands at a roasted corn brazier on a street in northern Paris, September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Ehab Ali Naser, a 23 year-old Syrian refugee, has his hair cut as his Syrian friend looks at him at a hair salon in Paris, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Ehab Ali Naser, a 23 year-old Syrian refugee, poses near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, September 15, 2015. Among all the hardships, Ehab has always dreamt of becoming a singer. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Ehab Ali Naser, a 23 year-old Syrian refugee, displays his Syrian passport in his tent at a makeshift camp September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Ehab Ali Naser, a 23 year-old Syrian refugee, sits on a bench at night near a makeshift camp September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Ehab Ali Naser, a 23 year-old Syrian refugee, and French producer Kerredine Soltani (C) work in a music recording studio in Paris, September 15, 2015. Dreaming of becoming a singer, Ehab met Kerredine Soltani, who was visiting the refugee camp in...more
Ehab Ali Naser, a 23 year-old Syrian refugee, talks with singer Emma (L) in a music recording studio in Paris, September 15, 2015. Unknown to Ehab, Kerredine is a producer, writer and composer well known in the country for having launched young...more
Ehab Ali Naser, a 23 year-old Syrian refugee, works in a music recording studio in Paris, September 15, 2015. The producer proposed to have the young man try out his voice in the studio. A few hours of professional music offered Ehab a perfect pause...more
Music producer, composer and singer Kerredine Soltani looks at a picture of Ehab Ali Naser, a 23 year-old Syrian refugee, singing in a music studio, at his home in Paris, September 18, 2015. It is not clear whether Ehab will start a musical career in...more
Music producer, composer and singer Kerredine Soltani and his companion Louise play music at their home in Paris, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Music producer, composer and singer Kerredine Soltani poses with the diamond record awards of French singer Zaz at his home in Paris, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Music producer, composer and singer Kerredine Soltani poses next to his diamond record awards at his home in Paris, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
