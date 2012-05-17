A day with an Indian transgender
Seema, 33, poses inside a local non-governmental organisation office, which supports sexual minorities, in New Delhi May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Seema, 33, poses inside a local non-governmental organisation office, which supports sexual minorities, in New Delhi May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Seema gestures in front of a mirror at his residence in New Delhi, May 16, 2012. Seema is transgender, one of hundreds of thousands in conservative India who are ostracised, often abused and forced into prostitution due to no legal...more
Seema gestures in front of a mirror at his residence in New Delhi, May 16, 2012. Seema is transgender, one of hundreds of thousands in conservative India who are ostracised, often abused and forced into prostitution due to no legal recognition. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Seema plucks out the stubble from his chin as his wife prepares lunch at their residence in New Delhi May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Seema plucks out the stubble from his chin as his wife prepares lunch at their residence in New Delhi May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Seema feeds his daughter as his wife eats her lunch at their residence in New Delhi, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Seema feeds his daughter as his wife eats her lunch at their residence in New Delhi, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Seema adjusts his head scarf before leaving his residence in New Delhi May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Seema adjusts his head scarf before leaving his residence in New Delhi May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Seema talks to his wife before leaving his residence in New Delhi, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Seema talks to his wife before leaving his residence in New Delhi, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Seema displays his picture in which he's dressed as a woman at his residence in New Delhi, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Seema displays his picture in which he's dressed as a woman at his residence in New Delhi, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
The makeup kit of Seema, is pictured inside a local non-governmental organisation office, which supports sexual minorities, in New Delhi, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
The makeup kit of Seema, is pictured inside a local non-governmental organisation office, which supports sexual minorities, in New Delhi, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Seema gets ready for work on the streets, inside a local non-governmental organisation office, which supports sexual minorities, in New Delhi, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Seema gets ready for work on the streets, inside a local non-governmental organisation office, which supports sexual minorities, in New Delhi, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Seema sits next to his children and wife at his residence in New Delhi, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Seema sits next to his children and wife at his residence in New Delhi, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Seema gets ready for work on the streets, next to a box filled with condoms inside a local non-governmental organisation office, which supports sexual minorities, in New Delhi, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Seema gets ready for work on the streets, next to a box filled with condoms inside a local non-governmental organisation office, which supports sexual minorities, in New Delhi, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Seema places half of a yellow sponge ball into his empty bra cup before leaving for work on the streets, inside a local non-governmental organisation office, which supports sexual minorities, in New Delhi, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Seema places half of a yellow sponge ball into his empty bra cup before leaving for work on the streets, inside a local non-governmental organisation office, which supports sexual minorities, in New Delhi, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Seema wears a bra inside his residence before leaving for work on the streets in New Delhi, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Seema wears a bra inside his residence before leaving for work on the streets in New Delhi, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Seema rests inside a local non-governmental organisation office, which supports sexual minorities, before leaving for work on the streets in New Delhi May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Seema rests inside a local non-governmental organisation office, which supports sexual minorities, before leaving for work on the streets in New Delhi May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Seema smiles inside a local non-governmental organisation office, which supports sexual minorities, before leaving for work on the streets in New Delhi, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Seema smiles inside a local non-governmental organisation office, which supports sexual minorities, before leaving for work on the streets in New Delhi, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Seema, 33, takes off his pants to get dressed as a woman, inside a local non-governmental organisation office, which supports sexual minorities, before leaving for work on the streets in New Delhi, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Seema, 33, takes off his pants to get dressed as a woman, inside a local non-governmental organisation office, which supports sexual minorities, before leaving for work on the streets in New Delhi, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Seema poses for a picture outside a local non-governmental organisation office, which supports sexual minorities, in New Delhi, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Seema poses for a picture outside a local non-governmental organisation office, which supports sexual minorities, in New Delhi, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Seema poses inside a local non-governmental organisation office, which supports sexual minorities, in New Delhi, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Seema poses inside a local non-governmental organisation office, which supports sexual minorities, in New Delhi, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Seema, 33, waits for customers on a street in New Delhi, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Seema, 33, waits for customers on a street in New Delhi, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Seema, 33, waits for customers on a street as a vehicle moves pasts in New Delhi, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Seema, 33, waits for customers on a street as a vehicle moves pasts in New Delhi, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Seema is pictured after applying his makeup, before leaving for work on the streets, inside a local non-governmental organisation office, which supports sexual minorities, in New Delhi, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Seema is pictured after applying his makeup, before leaving for work on the streets, inside a local non-governmental organisation office, which supports sexual minorities, in New Delhi, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Seema is pictured inside a local non-governmental organisation office which supports sexual minorities in New Delhi, after applying his makeup and before leaving for work on the streets, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Seema is pictured inside a local non-governmental organisation office which supports sexual minorities in New Delhi, after applying his makeup and before leaving for work on the streets, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Seema displays an anti-retroviral drug used to treat HIV/AIDS, inside his residence in New Delhi, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Seema displays an anti-retroviral drug used to treat HIV/AIDS, inside his residence in New Delhi, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Seema dances inside a local non-governmental organisation office, which supports sexual minorities, in New Delhi, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Seema dances inside a local non-governmental organisation office, which supports sexual minorities, in New Delhi, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Next Slideshows
Weird restaurants
From dining out of a toilet, to dining inside a replica airplane. A look at the oddly-themed restaurants of the world.
Kabul cinema
Kabul's cinemas show Pakistani films, American action films and Bollywood to rowdy, largely unemployed crowds in pursuit of any distraction from their drab...
Inside Greece
An insider's look at the people and places that define Greece.
Nigeria's oil thieves
Nigeria is Africa's largest crude oil exporter but its production capacity has been slashed by thieves drilling into pipelines passing through winding creeks...
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.