Thu May 17, 2012

A day with an Indian transgender

<p>Seema, 33, poses inside a local non-governmental organisation office, which supports sexual minorities, in New Delhi May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Seema, 33, poses inside a local non-governmental organisation office, which supports sexual minorities, in New Delhi May 14, 2012.

Thursday, May 17, 2012

Seema, 33, poses inside a local non-governmental organisation office, which supports sexual minorities, in New Delhi May 14, 2012.

<p>Seema gestures in front of a mirror at his residence in New Delhi, May 16, 2012. Seema is transgender, one of hundreds of thousands in conservative India who are ostracised, often abused and forced into prostitution due to no legal recognition. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Seema gestures in front of a mirror at his residence in New Delhi, May 16, 2012. Seema is transgender, one of hundreds of thousands in conservative India who are ostracised, often abused and forced into prostitution due to no legal recognition.

Thursday, May 17, 2012

Seema gestures in front of a mirror at his residence in New Delhi, May 16, 2012. Seema is transgender, one of hundreds of thousands in conservative India who are ostracised, often abused and forced into prostitution due to no legal recognition.

<p>Seema plucks out the stubble from his chin as his wife prepares lunch at their residence in New Delhi May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Seema plucks out the stubble from his chin as his wife prepares lunch at their residence in New Delhi May 14, 2012.

Thursday, May 17, 2012

Seema plucks out the stubble from his chin as his wife prepares lunch at their residence in New Delhi May 14, 2012.

<p>Seema feeds his daughter as his wife eats her lunch at their residence in New Delhi, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Seema feeds his daughter as his wife eats her lunch at their residence in New Delhi, May 14, 2012.

Thursday, May 17, 2012

Seema feeds his daughter as his wife eats her lunch at their residence in New Delhi, May 14, 2012.

<p>Seema adjusts his head scarf before leaving his residence in New Delhi May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Seema adjusts his head scarf before leaving his residence in New Delhi May 14, 2012.

Thursday, May 17, 2012

Seema adjusts his head scarf before leaving his residence in New Delhi May 14, 2012.

<p>Seema talks to his wife before leaving his residence in New Delhi, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Seema talks to his wife before leaving his residence in New Delhi, May 14, 2012.

Thursday, May 17, 2012

Seema talks to his wife before leaving his residence in New Delhi, May 14, 2012.

<p>Seema displays his picture in which he's dressed as a woman at his residence in New Delhi, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Seema displays his picture in which he's dressed as a woman at his residence in New Delhi, May 16, 2012.

Thursday, May 17, 2012

Seema displays his picture in which he's dressed as a woman at his residence in New Delhi, May 16, 2012.

<p>The makeup kit of Seema, is pictured inside a local non-governmental organisation office, which supports sexual minorities, in New Delhi, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

The makeup kit of Seema, is pictured inside a local non-governmental organisation office, which supports sexual minorities, in New Delhi, May 14, 2012.

Thursday, May 17, 2012

The makeup kit of Seema, is pictured inside a local non-governmental organisation office, which supports sexual minorities, in New Delhi, May 14, 2012.

<p>Seema gets ready for work on the streets, inside a local non-governmental organisation office, which supports sexual minorities, in New Delhi, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Seema gets ready for work on the streets, inside a local non-governmental organisation office, which supports sexual minorities, in New Delhi, May 15, 2012.

Thursday, May 17, 2012

Seema gets ready for work on the streets, inside a local non-governmental organisation office, which supports sexual minorities, in New Delhi, May 15, 2012.

<p>Seema sits next to his children and wife at his residence in New Delhi, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Seema sits next to his children and wife at his residence in New Delhi, May 14, 2012.

Thursday, May 17, 2012

Seema sits next to his children and wife at his residence in New Delhi, May 14, 2012.

<p>Seema gets ready for work on the streets, next to a box filled with condoms inside a local non-governmental organisation office, which supports sexual minorities, in New Delhi, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Seema gets ready for work on the streets, next to a box filled with condoms inside a local non-governmental organisation office, which supports sexual minorities, in New Delhi, May 15, 2012.

Thursday, May 17, 2012

Seema gets ready for work on the streets, next to a box filled with condoms inside a local non-governmental organisation office, which supports sexual minorities, in New Delhi, May 15, 2012.

<p>Seema places half of a yellow sponge ball into his empty bra cup before leaving for work on the streets, inside a local non-governmental organisation office, which supports sexual minorities, in New Delhi, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Seema places half of a yellow sponge ball into his empty bra cup before leaving for work on the streets, inside a local non-governmental organisation office, which supports sexual minorities, in New Delhi, May 15, 2012.

Thursday, May 17, 2012

Seema places half of a yellow sponge ball into his empty bra cup before leaving for work on the streets, inside a local non-governmental organisation office, which supports sexual minorities, in New Delhi, May 15, 2012.

<p>Seema wears a bra inside his residence before leaving for work on the streets in New Delhi, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Seema wears a bra inside his residence before leaving for work on the streets in New Delhi, May 16, 2012.

Thursday, May 17, 2012

Seema wears a bra inside his residence before leaving for work on the streets in New Delhi, May 16, 2012.

<p>Seema rests inside a local non-governmental organisation office, which supports sexual minorities, before leaving for work on the streets in New Delhi May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Seema rests inside a local non-governmental organisation office, which supports sexual minorities, before leaving for work on the streets in New Delhi May 15, 2012.

Thursday, May 17, 2012

Seema rests inside a local non-governmental organisation office, which supports sexual minorities, before leaving for work on the streets in New Delhi May 15, 2012.

<p>Seema smiles inside a local non-governmental organisation office, which supports sexual minorities, before leaving for work on the streets in New Delhi, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Seema smiles inside a local non-governmental organisation office, which supports sexual minorities, before leaving for work on the streets in New Delhi, May 15, 2012.

Thursday, May 17, 2012

Seema smiles inside a local non-governmental organisation office, which supports sexual minorities, before leaving for work on the streets in New Delhi, May 15, 2012.

<p>Seema, 33, takes off his pants to get dressed as a woman, inside a local non-governmental organisation office, which supports sexual minorities, before leaving for work on the streets in New Delhi, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Seema, 33, takes off his pants to get dressed as a woman, inside a local non-governmental organisation office, which supports sexual minorities, before leaving for work on the streets in New Delhi, May 14, 2012.

Thursday, May 17, 2012

Seema, 33, takes off his pants to get dressed as a woman, inside a local non-governmental organisation office, which supports sexual minorities, before leaving for work on the streets in New Delhi, May 14, 2012.

<p>Seema poses for a picture outside a local non-governmental organisation office, which supports sexual minorities, in New Delhi, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Seema poses for a picture outside a local non-governmental organisation office, which supports sexual minorities, in New Delhi, May 14, 2012.

Thursday, May 17, 2012

Seema poses for a picture outside a local non-governmental organisation office, which supports sexual minorities, in New Delhi, May 14, 2012.

<p>Seema poses inside a local non-governmental organisation office, which supports sexual minorities, in New Delhi, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Seema poses inside a local non-governmental organisation office, which supports sexual minorities, in New Delhi, May 14, 2012.

Thursday, May 17, 2012

Seema poses inside a local non-governmental organisation office, which supports sexual minorities, in New Delhi, May 14, 2012.

<p>Seema, 33, waits for customers on a street in New Delhi, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Seema, 33, waits for customers on a street in New Delhi, May 15, 2012.

Thursday, May 17, 2012

Seema, 33, waits for customers on a street in New Delhi, May 15, 2012.

<p>Seema, 33, waits for customers on a street as a vehicle moves pasts in New Delhi, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Seema, 33, waits for customers on a street as a vehicle moves pasts in New Delhi, May 15, 2012.

Thursday, May 17, 2012

Seema, 33, waits for customers on a street as a vehicle moves pasts in New Delhi, May 15, 2012.

<p>Seema is pictured after applying his makeup, before leaving for work on the streets, inside a local non-governmental organisation office, which supports sexual minorities, in New Delhi, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Seema is pictured after applying his makeup, before leaving for work on the streets, inside a local non-governmental organisation office, which supports sexual minorities, in New Delhi, May 15, 2012.

Thursday, May 17, 2012

Seema is pictured after applying his makeup, before leaving for work on the streets, inside a local non-governmental organisation office, which supports sexual minorities, in New Delhi, May 15, 2012.

<p>Seema is pictured inside a local non-governmental organisation office which supports sexual minorities in New Delhi, after applying his makeup and before leaving for work on the streets, May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Seema is pictured inside a local non-governmental organisation office which supports sexual minorities in New Delhi, after applying his makeup and before leaving for work on the streets, May 15, 2012.

Thursday, May 17, 2012

Seema is pictured inside a local non-governmental organisation office which supports sexual minorities in New Delhi, after applying his makeup and before leaving for work on the streets, May 15, 2012.

<p>Seema displays an anti-retroviral drug used to treat HIV/AIDS, inside his residence in New Delhi, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Seema displays an anti-retroviral drug used to treat HIV/AIDS, inside his residence in New Delhi, May 16, 2012.

Thursday, May 17, 2012

Seema displays an anti-retroviral drug used to treat HIV/AIDS, inside his residence in New Delhi, May 16, 2012.

<p>Seema dances inside a local non-governmental organisation office, which supports sexual minorities, in New Delhi, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi </p>

Seema dances inside a local non-governmental organisation office, which supports sexual minorities, in New Delhi, May 14, 2012.

Thursday, May 17, 2012

Seema dances inside a local non-governmental organisation office, which supports sexual minorities, in New Delhi, May 14, 2012.

Weird restaurants

Weird restaurants

Weird restaurants

Weird restaurants

From dining out of a toilet, to dining inside a replica airplane. A look at the oddly-themed restaurants of the world.

Jan 31 2013
Kabul cinema

Kabul cinema

Kabul's cinemas show Pakistani films, American action films and Bollywood to rowdy, largely unemployed crowds in pursuit of any distraction from their drab...

May 17 2012
Inside Greece

Inside Greece

An insider's look at the people and places that define Greece.

May 16 2012
Nigeria's oil thieves

Nigeria's oil thieves

Nigeria is Africa's largest crude oil exporter but its production capacity has been slashed by thieves drilling into pipelines passing through winding creeks...

May 16 2012

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

