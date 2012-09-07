A day with Betsey Johnson
Betsey Johnson walks through the kitchen of her home in New York, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
A photograph of Betsey Johnson and her daughter Lulu sits on a shelf at her home in New York, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Betsey Johnson talks to her daughter Lulu in her home in New York, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Betsey Johnson looks over her creations as she holds castings for models to present her designs at the Mercedes Benz Spring Fashion Week in New York, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Betsey Johnson checks her make up as she holds castings for models to present her designs at the Mercedes Benz Spring Fashion Week in New York, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
A coffee cup is stained with the lipstick of Betsey Johnson is seen as she holds castings for models to present her designs at the Mercedes Benz Spring Fashion Week in New York, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Betsey Johnson demonstrates the walks she wants to a model as she holds castings for models to present her designs at the Mercedes Benz Spring Fashion Week in New York, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Betsey Johnson looks at a model as she holds castings for models to present her designs at the Mercedes Benz Spring Fashion Week in New York, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Betsey Johnson poses as she holds castings to search for models to present her designs at the Mercedes Benz Spring Fashion Week in New York, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Betsey Johnson looks at a model's iPad portfolio as she holds castings for models to present her designs at the Mercedes Benz Spring Fashion Week in New York, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Betsey Johnson wears her own design as she holds castings for models to present her designs at the Mercedes Benz Spring Fashion Week in New York, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Polaroids of models line a wall as Betsey Johnson holds castings for models to present her designs at the Mercedes Benz Spring Fashion Week in New York, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Betsey Johnson gestures as she holds castings for models to present her designs at the Mercedes Benz Spring Fashion Week in New York, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
A list of outfits by Betsey Johnson are tacked to a wall as she holds castings for models to present her designs at the Mercedes Benz Spring Fashion Week in New York, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Betsey Johnson laughs with a model as she holds castings for models to present her designs at the Mercedes Benz Spring Fashion Week in New York, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Betsey Johnson sits in her studio as she holds castings for models to present her designs at the Mercedes Benz Spring Fashion Week in New York, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
A model waits as Betsey Johnson holds castings to search for models to present her designs for the Mercedes Benz Spring Fashion Week in New York, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Betsey Johnson looks at a model as she holds castings for models to present her designs at the Mercedes Benz Spring Fashion Week in New York, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
A model waits as Betsey Johnson holds castings for models to present her designs for the Mercedes Benz Spring Fashion Week in New York, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Betsey Johnson stands in front of a model as she holds castings for models to present her designs at the Mercedes Benz Spring Fashion Week in New York, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
