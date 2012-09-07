Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Sep 6, 2012 | 10:40pm EDT

A day with Betsey Johnson

<p>Betsey Johnson walks through the kitchen of her home in New York, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

Betsey Johnson walks through the kitchen of her home in New York, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Thursday, September 06, 2012

Betsey Johnson walks through the kitchen of her home in New York, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
1 / 20
<p>A photograph of Betsey Johnson and her daughter Lulu sits on a shelf at her home in New York, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

A photograph of Betsey Johnson and her daughter Lulu sits on a shelf at her home in New York, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Thursday, September 06, 2012

A photograph of Betsey Johnson and her daughter Lulu sits on a shelf at her home in New York, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
2 / 20
<p>Betsey Johnson talks to her daughter Lulu in her home in New York, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

Betsey Johnson talks to her daughter Lulu in her home in New York, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Thursday, September 06, 2012

Betsey Johnson talks to her daughter Lulu in her home in New York, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
3 / 20
<p>Betsey Johnson looks over her creations as she holds castings for models to present her designs at the Mercedes Benz Spring Fashion Week in New York, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

Betsey Johnson looks over her creations as she holds castings for models to present her designs at the Mercedes Benz Spring Fashion Week in New York, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Thursday, September 06, 2012

Betsey Johnson looks over her creations as she holds castings for models to present her designs at the Mercedes Benz Spring Fashion Week in New York, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
4 / 20
<p>Betsey Johnson checks her make up as she holds castings for models to present her designs at the Mercedes Benz Spring Fashion Week in New York, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

Betsey Johnson checks her make up as she holds castings for models to present her designs at the Mercedes Benz Spring Fashion Week in New York, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Thursday, September 06, 2012

Betsey Johnson checks her make up as she holds castings for models to present her designs at the Mercedes Benz Spring Fashion Week in New York, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
5 / 20
<p>A coffee cup is stained with the lipstick of Betsey Johnson is seen as she holds castings for models to present her designs at the Mercedes Benz Spring Fashion Week in New York, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

A coffee cup is stained with the lipstick of Betsey Johnson is seen as she holds castings for models to present her designs at the Mercedes Benz Spring Fashion Week in New York, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Thursday, September 06, 2012

A coffee cup is stained with the lipstick of Betsey Johnson is seen as she holds castings for models to present her designs at the Mercedes Benz Spring Fashion Week in New York, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
6 / 20
<p>Betsey Johnson demonstrates the walks she wants to a model as she holds castings for models to present her designs at the Mercedes Benz Spring Fashion Week in New York, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

Betsey Johnson demonstrates the walks she wants to a model as she holds castings for models to present her designs at the Mercedes Benz Spring Fashion Week in New York, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Thursday, September 06, 2012

Betsey Johnson demonstrates the walks she wants to a model as she holds castings for models to present her designs at the Mercedes Benz Spring Fashion Week in New York, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
7 / 20
<p>Betsey Johnson looks at a model as she holds castings for models to present her designs at the Mercedes Benz Spring Fashion Week in New York, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

Betsey Johnson looks at a model as she holds castings for models to present her designs at the Mercedes Benz Spring Fashion Week in New York, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Thursday, September 06, 2012

Betsey Johnson looks at a model as she holds castings for models to present her designs at the Mercedes Benz Spring Fashion Week in New York, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
8 / 20
<p>Betsey Johnson poses as she holds castings to search for models to present her designs at the Mercedes Benz Spring Fashion Week in New York, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

Betsey Johnson poses as she holds castings to search for models to present her designs at the Mercedes Benz Spring Fashion Week in New York, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Thursday, September 06, 2012

Betsey Johnson poses as she holds castings to search for models to present her designs at the Mercedes Benz Spring Fashion Week in New York, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
9 / 20
<p>Betsey Johnson looks at a model's iPad portfolio as she holds castings for models to present her designs at the Mercedes Benz Spring Fashion Week in New York, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

Betsey Johnson looks at a model's iPad portfolio as she holds castings for models to present her designs at the Mercedes Benz Spring Fashion Week in New York, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Thursday, September 06, 2012

Betsey Johnson looks at a model's iPad portfolio as she holds castings for models to present her designs at the Mercedes Benz Spring Fashion Week in New York, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
10 / 20
<p>Betsey Johnson wears her own design as she holds castings for models to present her designs at the Mercedes Benz Spring Fashion Week in New York, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

Betsey Johnson wears her own design as she holds castings for models to present her designs at the Mercedes Benz Spring Fashion Week in New York, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Thursday, September 06, 2012

Betsey Johnson wears her own design as she holds castings for models to present her designs at the Mercedes Benz Spring Fashion Week in New York, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
11 / 20
<p>Polaroids of models line a wall as Betsey Johnson holds castings for models to present her designs at the Mercedes Benz Spring Fashion Week in New York, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

Polaroids of models line a wall as Betsey Johnson holds castings for models to present her designs at the Mercedes Benz Spring Fashion Week in New York, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Thursday, September 06, 2012

Polaroids of models line a wall as Betsey Johnson holds castings for models to present her designs at the Mercedes Benz Spring Fashion Week in New York, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
12 / 20
<p>Betsey Johnson gestures as she holds castings for models to present her designs at the Mercedes Benz Spring Fashion Week in New York, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

Betsey Johnson gestures as she holds castings for models to present her designs at the Mercedes Benz Spring Fashion Week in New York, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Thursday, September 06, 2012

Betsey Johnson gestures as she holds castings for models to present her designs at the Mercedes Benz Spring Fashion Week in New York, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
13 / 20
<p>A list of outfits by Betsey Johnson are tacked to a wall as she holds castings for models to present her designs at the Mercedes Benz Spring Fashion Week in New York, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

A list of outfits by Betsey Johnson are tacked to a wall as she holds castings for models to present her designs at the Mercedes Benz Spring Fashion Week in New York, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Thursday, September 06, 2012

A list of outfits by Betsey Johnson are tacked to a wall as she holds castings for models to present her designs at the Mercedes Benz Spring Fashion Week in New York, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
14 / 20
<p>Betsey Johnson laughs with a model as she holds castings for models to present her designs at the Mercedes Benz Spring Fashion Week in New York, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

Betsey Johnson laughs with a model as she holds castings for models to present her designs at the Mercedes Benz Spring Fashion Week in New York, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Thursday, September 06, 2012

Betsey Johnson laughs with a model as she holds castings for models to present her designs at the Mercedes Benz Spring Fashion Week in New York, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
15 / 20
<p>Betsey Johnson sits in her studio as she holds castings for models to present her designs at the Mercedes Benz Spring Fashion Week in New York, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

Betsey Johnson sits in her studio as she holds castings for models to present her designs at the Mercedes Benz Spring Fashion Week in New York, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Thursday, September 06, 2012

Betsey Johnson sits in her studio as she holds castings for models to present her designs at the Mercedes Benz Spring Fashion Week in New York, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
16 / 20
<p>A model waits as Betsey Johnson holds castings to search for models to present her designs for the Mercedes Benz Spring Fashion Week in New York, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

A model waits as Betsey Johnson holds castings to search for models to present her designs for the Mercedes Benz Spring Fashion Week in New York, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Thursday, September 06, 2012

A model waits as Betsey Johnson holds castings to search for models to present her designs for the Mercedes Benz Spring Fashion Week in New York, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
17 / 20
<p>Betsey Johnson looks at a model as she holds castings for models to present her designs at the Mercedes Benz Spring Fashion Week in New York, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

Betsey Johnson looks at a model as she holds castings for models to present her designs at the Mercedes Benz Spring Fashion Week in New York, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Thursday, September 06, 2012

Betsey Johnson looks at a model as she holds castings for models to present her designs at the Mercedes Benz Spring Fashion Week in New York, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
18 / 20
<p>A model waits as Betsey Johnson holds castings for models to present her designs for the Mercedes Benz Spring Fashion Week in New York, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

A model waits as Betsey Johnson holds castings for models to present her designs for the Mercedes Benz Spring Fashion Week in New York, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Thursday, September 06, 2012

A model waits as Betsey Johnson holds castings for models to present her designs for the Mercedes Benz Spring Fashion Week in New York, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
19 / 20
<p>Betsey Johnson stands in front of a model as she holds castings for models to present her designs at the Mercedes Benz Spring Fashion Week in New York, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

Betsey Johnson stands in front of a model as she holds castings for models to present her designs at the Mercedes Benz Spring Fashion Week in New York, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Thursday, September 06, 2012

Betsey Johnson stands in front of a model as she holds castings for models to present her designs at the Mercedes Benz Spring Fashion Week in New York, August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Venice Film Festival

Venice Film Festival

Next Slideshows

A day with Betsey Johnson

A day with Betsey Johnson

Behind-the-scenes with Betsey ahead of NY Fashion Week.

Sep 06 2012
Venice Film Festival

Venice Film Festival

Red carpet highlights from the 69th Venice Film Festival.

Sep 06 2012
Celebrity style: Selena Gomez

Celebrity style: Selena Gomez

The fashion of style of singer and actress Selena Gomez.

Sep 05 2012
Profile: Michael Clarke Duncan

Profile: Michael Clarke Duncan

Michael Clarke Duncan, nominated for an Academy Award in the 1999 drama "The Green Mile," dies at the age of 54.

Sep 04 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast