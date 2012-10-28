Edition:
A day with Mitt Romney

<p>Mitt Romney leaves his hotel room at the start of the day accompanied by aide Garrett Jackson in Toledo, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Mitt Romney leaves his hotel room at the start of the day accompanied by aide Garrett Jackson in Toledo, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Sunday, October 28, 2012

Mitt Romney leaves his hotel room at the start of the day accompanied by aide Garrett Jackson in Toledo, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Mitt Romney leaves his hotel at the start of the day in Toledo, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Mitt Romney leaves his hotel at the start of the day in Toledo, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Sunday, October 28, 2012

Mitt Romney leaves his hotel at the start of the day in Toledo, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Aide Garrett Jackson talks to Mitt Romney as they are driven to the airport in Toledo, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Aide Garrett Jackson talks to Mitt Romney as they are driven to the airport in Toledo, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Sunday, October 28, 2012

Aide Garrett Jackson talks to Mitt Romney as they are driven to the airport in Toledo, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Mitt Romney talks with senior advisors Stuart Stevens and Eric Fehrnstrom on his campaign plane enroute to Des Moines, Iowa for his first public campaign event of the day, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Mitt Romney talks with senior advisors Stuart Stevens and Eric Fehrnstrom on his campaign plane enroute to Des Moines, Iowa for his first public campaign event of the day, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Sunday, October 28, 2012

Mitt Romney talks with senior advisors Stuart Stevens and Eric Fehrnstrom on his campaign plane enroute to Des Moines, Iowa for his first public campaign event of the day, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Mitt Romney talks to aide Garrett Jackson on his campaign plane enroute to Des Moines, Iowa for his first public campaign event of the day October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Mitt Romney talks to aide Garrett Jackson on his campaign plane enroute to Des Moines, Iowa for his first public campaign event of the day October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Sunday, October 28, 2012

Mitt Romney talks to aide Garrett Jackson on his campaign plane enroute to Des Moines, Iowa for his first public campaign event of the day October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Mitt Romney looks over his speech in his hold room before speaking at Kinzler Construction Services in Ames, Iowa October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Mitt Romney looks over his speech in his hold room before speaking at Kinzler Construction Services in Ames, Iowa October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Sunday, October 28, 2012

Mitt Romney looks over his speech in his hold room before speaking at Kinzler Construction Services in Ames, Iowa October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Mitt Romney looks at a map of the state of Iowa in his hold room before speaking at Kinzler Construction Services in Ames, Iowa October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Mitt Romney looks at a map of the state of Iowa in his hold room before speaking at Kinzler Construction Services in Ames, Iowa October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Sunday, October 28, 2012

Mitt Romney looks at a map of the state of Iowa in his hold room before speaking at Kinzler Construction Services in Ames, Iowa October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Mitt Romney walks out of his hold room to speak at Kinzler Construction Services in Ames, Iowa October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Mitt Romney walks out of his hold room to speak at Kinzler Construction Services in Ames, Iowa October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Sunday, October 28, 2012

Mitt Romney walks out of his hold room to speak at Kinzler Construction Services in Ames, Iowa October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Mitt Romney waits to take the stage for a speech at Kinzler Construction Services in Ames, Iowa October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Mitt Romney waits to take the stage for a speech at Kinzler Construction Services in Ames, Iowa October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Sunday, October 28, 2012

Mitt Romney waits to take the stage for a speech at Kinzler Construction Services in Ames, Iowa October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Mitt Romney greets people in the crowd after delivering a speech on the U.S. economy while campaigning in Ames, Iowa October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Mitt Romney greets people in the crowd after delivering a speech on the U.S. economy while campaigning in Ames, Iowa October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Sunday, October 28, 2012

Mitt Romney greets people in the crowd after delivering a speech on the U.S. economy while campaigning in Ames, Iowa October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Mitt Romney offers Halloween candy to Stella Kinzler during a campaign stop at Kinzler Construction Services in Ames, Iowa October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Mitt Romney offers Halloween candy to Stella Kinzler during a campaign stop at Kinzler Construction Services in Ames, Iowa October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Sunday, October 28, 2012

Mitt Romney offers Halloween candy to Stella Kinzler during a campaign stop at Kinzler Construction Services in Ames, Iowa October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Mitt Romney looks at his iPad on his campaign plane enroute to North Canton, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Mitt Romney looks at his iPad on his campaign plane enroute to North Canton, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Sunday, October 28, 2012

Mitt Romney looks at his iPad on his campaign plane enroute to North Canton, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Mitt Romney arrives at the airport in North Canton, Ohio October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Mitt Romney arrives at the airport in North Canton, Ohio October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Sunday, October 28, 2012

Mitt Romney arrives at the airport in North Canton, Ohio October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Mitt Romney is met by Paul Ryan and his wife Janna at the airport in Green, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Mitt Romney is met by Paul Ryan and his wife Janna at the airport in Green, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Sunday, October 28, 2012

Mitt Romney is met by Paul Ryan and his wife Janna at the airport in Green, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Mitt Romney offers to throw a football as he is greeted by Paul Ryan and his family at the airport in Green, Ohio October 26, 2012. With Paul Ryan are his son Charlie, wife Janna, son Sam and daughter Liza. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Mitt Romney offers to throw a football as he is greeted by Paul Ryan and his family at the airport in Green, Ohio October 26, 2012. With Paul Ryan are his son Charlie, wife Janna, son Sam and daughter Liza. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Sunday, October 28, 2012

Mitt Romney offers to throw a football as he is greeted by Paul Ryan and his family at the airport in Green, Ohio October 26, 2012. With Paul Ryan are his son Charlie, wife Janna, son Sam and daughter Liza. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan talk at the airport before a campaign rally in North Canton, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan talk at the airport before a campaign rally in North Canton, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Sunday, October 28, 2012

Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan talk at the airport before a campaign rally in North Canton, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan autograph souvenir footballs before a campaign rally in North Canton, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan autograph souvenir footballs before a campaign rally in North Canton, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Sunday, October 28, 2012

Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan autograph souvenir footballs before a campaign rally in North Canton, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan listen to aide Garrett Jackson on the campaign bus enroute to a campaign rally in North Canton, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan listen to aide Garrett Jackson on the campaign bus enroute to a campaign rally in North Canton, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Sunday, October 28, 2012

Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan listen to aide Garrett Jackson on the campaign bus enroute to a campaign rally in North Canton, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Mitt Romney talks to Senator Rob Portman while aide Garrett Jackson works in an adjacent room at the airport before a campaign rally in North Canton, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Mitt Romney talks to Senator Rob Portman while aide Garrett Jackson works in an adjacent room at the airport before a campaign rally in North Canton, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Sunday, October 28, 2012

Mitt Romney talks to Senator Rob Portman while aide Garrett Jackson works in an adjacent room at the airport before a campaign rally in North Canton, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Staff members reflected off the widow of the room as Mitt Romney works before a campaign rally in North Canton, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Staff members reflected off the widow of the room as Mitt Romney works before a campaign rally in North Canton, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Sunday, October 28, 2012

Staff members reflected off the widow of the room as Mitt Romney works before a campaign rally in North Canton, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Mitt Romney, Paul Ryan and his wife Janna wait as they are introduced at a campaign rally in North Canton, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Mitt Romney, Paul Ryan and his wife Janna wait as they are introduced at a campaign rally in North Canton, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Sunday, October 28, 2012

Mitt Romney, Paul Ryan and his wife Janna wait as they are introduced at a campaign rally in North Canton, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan watch a video feed as they are introduced at a campaign rally in North Canton, Ohio October 26, 2012. With them are Paul Ryan's children Sam (bottom L), Liza (bottom C) and Charlie (bottom R). REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan watch a video feed as they are introduced at a campaign rally in North Canton, Ohio October 26, 2012. With them are Paul Ryan's children Sam (bottom L), Liza (bottom C) and Charlie (bottom R). REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Sunday, October 28, 2012

Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan watch a video feed as they are introduced at a campaign rally in North Canton, Ohio October 26, 2012. With them are Paul Ryan's children Sam (bottom L), Liza (bottom C) and Charlie (bottom R). REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Mitt Romney watches a video feed as he is introduced by Paul Ryan at a campaign rally in North Canton, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Mitt Romney watches a video feed as he is introduced by Paul Ryan at a campaign rally in North Canton, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Sunday, October 28, 2012

Mitt Romney watches a video feed as he is introduced by Paul Ryan at a campaign rally in North Canton, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Mitt Romney greets audience members at a campaign rally in North Canton, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Mitt Romney greets audience members at a campaign rally in North Canton, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Sunday, October 28, 2012

Mitt Romney greets audience members at a campaign rally in North Canton, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Mitt Romney, with vice-presidential nominee Paul Ryan at his side, speaks at a campaign rally in North Canton, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Mitt Romney, with vice-presidential nominee Paul Ryan at his side, speaks at a campaign rally in North Canton, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Sunday, October 28, 2012

Mitt Romney, with vice-presidential nominee Paul Ryan at his side, speaks at a campaign rally in North Canton, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan wave to the crowd at the conclusion of a campaign rally in North Canton, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder )</p>

Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan wave to the crowd at the conclusion of a campaign rally in North Canton, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Sunday, October 28, 2012

Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan wave to the crowd at the conclusion of a campaign rally in North Canton, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder )

<p>Mitt Romney holds a souvenir golf putter in his hold room after a campaign rally in North Canton, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Mitt Romney holds a souvenir golf putter in his hold room after a campaign rally in North Canton, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Sunday, October 28, 2012

Mitt Romney holds a souvenir golf putter in his hold room after a campaign rally in North Canton, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Mitt Romney waits to be driven to his hotel after a campaign rally in North Canton, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Mitt Romney waits to be driven to his hotel after a campaign rally in North Canton, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Sunday, October 28, 2012

Mitt Romney waits to be driven to his hotel after a campaign rally in North Canton, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Mitt Romney arrives at his hotel after a campaign rally in North Canton, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Mitt Romney arrives at his hotel after a campaign rally in North Canton, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Sunday, October 28, 2012

Mitt Romney arrives at his hotel after a campaign rally in North Canton, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

