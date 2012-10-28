A day with Mitt Romney
Mitt Romney leaves his hotel room at the start of the day accompanied by aide Garrett Jackson in Toledo, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney leaves his hotel room at the start of the day accompanied by aide Garrett Jackson in Toledo, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney leaves his hotel at the start of the day in Toledo, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney leaves his hotel at the start of the day in Toledo, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Aide Garrett Jackson talks to Mitt Romney as they are driven to the airport in Toledo, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Aide Garrett Jackson talks to Mitt Romney as they are driven to the airport in Toledo, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney talks with senior advisors Stuart Stevens and Eric Fehrnstrom on his campaign plane enroute to Des Moines, Iowa for his first public campaign event of the day, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney talks with senior advisors Stuart Stevens and Eric Fehrnstrom on his campaign plane enroute to Des Moines, Iowa for his first public campaign event of the day, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney talks to aide Garrett Jackson on his campaign plane enroute to Des Moines, Iowa for his first public campaign event of the day October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney talks to aide Garrett Jackson on his campaign plane enroute to Des Moines, Iowa for his first public campaign event of the day October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney looks over his speech in his hold room before speaking at Kinzler Construction Services in Ames, Iowa October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney looks over his speech in his hold room before speaking at Kinzler Construction Services in Ames, Iowa October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney looks at a map of the state of Iowa in his hold room before speaking at Kinzler Construction Services in Ames, Iowa October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney looks at a map of the state of Iowa in his hold room before speaking at Kinzler Construction Services in Ames, Iowa October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney walks out of his hold room to speak at Kinzler Construction Services in Ames, Iowa October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney walks out of his hold room to speak at Kinzler Construction Services in Ames, Iowa October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney waits to take the stage for a speech at Kinzler Construction Services in Ames, Iowa October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney waits to take the stage for a speech at Kinzler Construction Services in Ames, Iowa October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney greets people in the crowd after delivering a speech on the U.S. economy while campaigning in Ames, Iowa October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney greets people in the crowd after delivering a speech on the U.S. economy while campaigning in Ames, Iowa October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney offers Halloween candy to Stella Kinzler during a campaign stop at Kinzler Construction Services in Ames, Iowa October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney offers Halloween candy to Stella Kinzler during a campaign stop at Kinzler Construction Services in Ames, Iowa October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney looks at his iPad on his campaign plane enroute to North Canton, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney looks at his iPad on his campaign plane enroute to North Canton, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney arrives at the airport in North Canton, Ohio October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney arrives at the airport in North Canton, Ohio October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney is met by Paul Ryan and his wife Janna at the airport in Green, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney is met by Paul Ryan and his wife Janna at the airport in Green, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney offers to throw a football as he is greeted by Paul Ryan and his family at the airport in Green, Ohio October 26, 2012. With Paul Ryan are his son Charlie, wife Janna, son Sam and daughter Liza. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney offers to throw a football as he is greeted by Paul Ryan and his family at the airport in Green, Ohio October 26, 2012. With Paul Ryan are his son Charlie, wife Janna, son Sam and daughter Liza. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan talk at the airport before a campaign rally in North Canton, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan talk at the airport before a campaign rally in North Canton, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan autograph souvenir footballs before a campaign rally in North Canton, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan autograph souvenir footballs before a campaign rally in North Canton, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan listen to aide Garrett Jackson on the campaign bus enroute to a campaign rally in North Canton, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan listen to aide Garrett Jackson on the campaign bus enroute to a campaign rally in North Canton, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney talks to Senator Rob Portman while aide Garrett Jackson works in an adjacent room at the airport before a campaign rally in North Canton, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney talks to Senator Rob Portman while aide Garrett Jackson works in an adjacent room at the airport before a campaign rally in North Canton, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Staff members reflected off the widow of the room as Mitt Romney works before a campaign rally in North Canton, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Staff members reflected off the widow of the room as Mitt Romney works before a campaign rally in North Canton, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney, Paul Ryan and his wife Janna wait as they are introduced at a campaign rally in North Canton, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney, Paul Ryan and his wife Janna wait as they are introduced at a campaign rally in North Canton, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan watch a video feed as they are introduced at a campaign rally in North Canton, Ohio October 26, 2012. With them are Paul Ryan's children Sam (bottom L), Liza (bottom C) and Charlie (bottom R). REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan watch a video feed as they are introduced at a campaign rally in North Canton, Ohio October 26, 2012. With them are Paul Ryan's children Sam (bottom L), Liza (bottom C) and Charlie (bottom R). REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney watches a video feed as he is introduced by Paul Ryan at a campaign rally in North Canton, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney watches a video feed as he is introduced by Paul Ryan at a campaign rally in North Canton, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney greets audience members at a campaign rally in North Canton, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney greets audience members at a campaign rally in North Canton, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney, with vice-presidential nominee Paul Ryan at his side, speaks at a campaign rally in North Canton, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney, with vice-presidential nominee Paul Ryan at his side, speaks at a campaign rally in North Canton, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan wave to the crowd at the conclusion of a campaign rally in North Canton, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder )
Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan wave to the crowd at the conclusion of a campaign rally in North Canton, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder )
Mitt Romney holds a souvenir golf putter in his hold room after a campaign rally in North Canton, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney holds a souvenir golf putter in his hold room after a campaign rally in North Canton, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney waits to be driven to his hotel after a campaign rally in North Canton, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney waits to be driven to his hotel after a campaign rally in North Canton, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney arrives at his hotel after a campaign rally in North Canton, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Mitt Romney arrives at his hotel after a campaign rally in North Canton, Ohio October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our best photos from the past week.
Fire in the sky
Our love affair with fireworks displays.
Introducing Windows 8
Microsoft launches its new Windows 8 operating system and Surface tablet in a bid to revive interest in its flagship product.
Mrs. Romney
The personal and public life of Ann Romney.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.