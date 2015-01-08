A day without death in Syria
Men walk along a street during snow fall in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus, January 7, 2015. Nobody was reported killed by fighting in Syria on Wednesday, the first day without casualties in three years, after a fierce winter storm quelled...more
Children warm themselves around a fire in al-Sukari neighborhood of Aleppo, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
A man holds an umbrella as he makes his way through a road covered with snow in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Civilians and members of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent play with snow in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Badra Mamet
Men ride bicycles as others walk on a road covered with snow in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A boy walks past a snowman along a road covered with snow in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Badra Mamet
A man carries bags of vegetables as he makes his way through snow in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Badra Mamet
Rebel fighters walk past blinds erected as protection from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Salaheddine neighborhood of Aleppo, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
A boy carries firewood as he makes his way through snow in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Badra Mamet
A general view shows the Duma neighborhood of Damascus covered in snow, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Children look at faces made out of snow placed on a car during a winter storm in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Badra Mamet
A man rides a bicycle past damaged buildings covered with snow in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Badra Mamet
A rebel fighter stands inside a damaged room near the frontline against forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Jalal Al-Mamo
A boy covers himself from cold as he sits in front of heaters for sale in al-Sukari neighborhood of Aleppo, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Hosam Katan
A general view shows graves inside a cemetery during sunset in a rebel-held area of Aleppo, January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
