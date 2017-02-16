A divided Cyprus
A man rides a bicycle past a barricade outside the U.N. buffer zone in Nicosia, Cyprus. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
A woman walks next to a fence of the UN-controlled buffer zone in Nicosia, Cyprus. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
A man walks under a Turkish and a Turkish Cypriot flag at Paphos gate of the divided city of Nicosia, Cyprus. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
A man walks next to a concrete wall of an old military post near the UN-controlled buffer zone in Nicosia, Cyprus. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
Two women stand in front of a gate in the UN-controlled buffer zone in Nicosia, Cyprus. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
An woman pushes a baby stroller in front of an abandoned building, in the UN-controlled buffer zone in Nicosia, Cyprus. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
Youth play on a seesaw at a playground next to the buffer zone, on the Turkish Cypriot northern part of the divided city of Nicosia, Cyprus. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
Abandoned cars are seen in a building inside the UN-controlled buffer zone during a guided media tour in Nicosia. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
A UN sign is seen inside the UN-controlled buffer zone during a guided media tour in Nicosia. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
A Greek Cypriot soldier watches over a barricade made of barrels at the UN-controlled buffer zone in Nicosia. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
A graffiti is seen on a barrel at a barricade in the UN-controlled buffer zone in Nicosia. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
A barricade made of barrels is seen at the UN-controlled buffer zone in Nicosia. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
An abandoned house is seen inside the UN-controlled buffer zone during a guided media tour, in Nicosia. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
A Greek Cypriot guard post is seen next to the UN-controlled buffer zone in Nicosia. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
A UN guard post is seen through a fence dividing the Greek and Turkish Cypriots areas, on the Turkish Cypriot northern part of the divided city of Nicosia. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
People are seen on Ledras Street next to a peace sign near the UN-controlled buffer zone in Nicosia. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
The word "Yes" is written on a wall in Greek (R) and Turkish while people cross Ledra's checkpoint of the United Nations patrolled "green line" in Nicosia. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
A drawing of a peace sign hangs on a barbed wire in front of a barricade made of barrels at the UN-controlled buffer zone in Nicosia. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
A U.N. soldier makes his way inside the UN-controlled buffer zone during a guided media tour, in Nicosia. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
An abandoned outpost is seen at the UN-controlled buffer zone in Nicosia. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
A U.N. soldier walks inside a building at the UN-controlled buffer zone during a guided media tour in Nicosia. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
