A donkey's burden
A donkey transports ballot boxes to villages unreachable by vehicles in Panjshir province, north of Kabul September 17, 2010. Afghanistan will hold parliamentary elections on September 18. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A boy labourer loads bricks onto a donkey at a brick yard in Larkana, in Pakistan's Sindh province July 4, 2010. REUTERS/Nadeem Soomro
A woman sits on a donkey before joining the "Virgem da Atalaia" procession during Holy Week in Alcochete near Lisbon April 24, 2011. This procession has been held annually for about 400 years ago. In the past only single women rode the donkeys to ask...more
A man stands with a donkey beside his destroyed house in the village of Gerdec, some 16 km (10 miles) from Tirana, Albania, March 19, 2008. REUTERS/Arben Celi
A donkey, carrying a lamb in its saddle-bag, is led by nomads as they head back to their village from summer pastures near the town of Cizre, southeast Turkey, October 16, 2007. REUTERS/Fatih Saribas
Free Syrian Army fighters transport weapon on a donkey after clashes with forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad, in Harem near Idlib October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Redwan al-Homsi/Shaam News Network/Handout
An Afghan girl walks with her donkey carrying hay in Kunduz October 6, 2008. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A Palestinian family falls from a donkey cart after they crossed a breach on the border wall between the Gaza Strip and Egypt January 27, 2008. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
An Afghan boy falls off his donkey as it fights with another outside the German armed forces Bundeswehr camp in Kunduz, northern Afghanistan April 16, 2009. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Afghan boys ride on a donkey cart carrying part of old car in Kabul May 19, 2007. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A Tibetan woman walks home with her donkey as she transports straw, on a road leading to Tsedang some 120 km (75 miles) west of the Lhasa Tibet Autonomous Region November 26, 2009. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Members of a smuggling group hold the leashes of horses carrying alcoholic drinks during a smuggling operation to Iran at the border near Sulaimaniya, 260 km (160 miles) northeast of Baghdad January 26, 2012. Border security forces repeatedly clash...more
A man unloads clay tiles, used for flooring and roofs, from a donkey inside a compound at a makeshift factory in Karachi July 25, 2010. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Afghan residents load election materials onto a donkey to be transported to a village, where roads for vehicles do not exist, in Panjshir province, north of Kabul September 17, 2010. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
An Iraqi police officer checks a donkey, pulling a disabled man on a cart, before allowing it to enter a polling station in the country's second largest city of Basra, January 30, 2005. REUTERS/Atef Hassan
A boy transports animal feed on a donkey past the checkpoint of Tactical Control Point of the 1st Light Armoured Reconnaissance in Taghaz village in Helmand, Afghanistan September 8, 2010. REUTERS/Erik de Castro
A man transports recyclables on a donkey-drawn cart through the streets of Lahore September 6, 2011. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
An Afghan woman walks with a donkey outside Kabul May 15, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Refugees who fled the conflict in Sudan's western Darfur shield themselves during a dust storm at Djabal camp near Gos Beida in eastern Chad June 19, 2008. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
