A fight to save the land

Protesters prepare food near a shelter at the place called "La Chataigneraie" on land that will become the new airport in Notre-Dame-des-Landes, western France, December 11, 2012. Activists, farmers and local residents re-occupy land expropriated by the state to stop the construction of the new airport, some 30kms (19 miles) from Nantes, scheduled to be constructed for 2017. Picture taken December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe