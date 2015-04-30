Edition:
A game with no fans

Camden Yards ballpark is seen without fans in this aerial image as a Baltimore Orioles player, wearing a white colored uniform, races towards home plate during the team's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Baltimore, Maryland April 29, 2015. In a first for Major League Baseball, the Baltimore Orioles hosted the Chicago White Sox in a stadium closed to fans as Baltimore copes with some of the worst U.S. urban rioting in years. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
The inside of Camden Yards ballpark is seen empty before the start of the Baltimore Orioles against Chicago White Sox game in Baltimore. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
The lineup board for the Baltimore Orioles against Chicago White Sox game is seen at Camden Yards. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
People watch a baseball game at Camden Yards ballpark as the Baltimore Orioles play the Chicago White Sox. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
Fans sit outside Camden Yards ballpark before the start of the Baltimore Orioles against Chicago White Sox. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
Camden Yards ballpark sits empty of fans during the Baltimore Orioles against Chicago White Sox game in Baltimore, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
Players are seen on the field at Camden Yards ballpark during the Baltimore Orioles against Chicago White Sox game. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
Empty ticket windows are seen at Camden Yards ballpark before the start of the game, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Ubaldo Jimenez pitches to Chicago White Sox center fielder Adam Eaton during the top of the first inning. Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
A Chicago White Sox outfielder stands during their American League baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards in Baltimore, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
A Chicago White Sox outfielder throws the ball during American League baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
A Baltimore Orioles player stands in the dugout and looks at empty seats before the start of their game against the Chicago White Sox at Camden Yards, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
The Baltimore Orioles against Chicago White Sox American League baseball game is seen televised at an empty bar inside Camden Yards, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
Relief pitchers sit in the bullpen at Camden Yards ballpark in Baltimore, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
Camden Yards ballpark is seen without fans in this aerial image as the Baltimore Orioles play the Chicago White Sox, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
People watch the Baltimore Orioles play the Chicago White Sox at Camden Yards, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
A Baltimore Orioles ball girl stands between innings, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
Baltimore Orioles outfielders react after defeating Chicago White Sox 8-2 at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
Camden Yards ballpark is seen without fans in this aerial image as the Baltimore Orioles play the Chicago White Sox, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
People the Baltimore Orioles play the Chicago White Sox at Camden Yards, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
Police stand outside Oriole Park at Camden Yards before the Chicago White Sox and Baltimore Orioles game. Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
The Baltimore Orioles play the Chicago White Sox at Camden Yards, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
People watch the Baltimore Orioles play the Chicago White Sox at Camden Yards, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
