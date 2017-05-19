A home for Siberia's orphans

A boy plays table tennis with a teacher at the orphanage named after its founder Hazret Sovmen in central Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, Russia. Hazret Sovmen, former president of Russia's largest gold producer Polyus, has founded the orphanage for children...more

A boy plays table tennis with a teacher at the orphanage named after its founder Hazret Sovmen in central Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, Russia. Hazret Sovmen, former president of Russia's largest gold producer Polyus, has founded the orphanage for children of Krasnoyarsk region in 2003 on personal finances and till now covers all expenses. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

