Pictures | Fri May 19, 2017 | 12:26pm EDT

A home for Siberia's orphans

A boy plays table tennis with a teacher at the orphanage named after its founder Hazret Sovmen in central Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, Russia. Hazret Sovmen, former president of Russia's largest gold producer Polyus, has founded the orphanage for children of Krasnoyarsk region in 2003 on personal finances and till now covers all expenses. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Friday, May 19, 2017
Boys do their lessons inside their room at the orphanage named after its founder Hazret Sovmen in central Krasnoyarsk, Siberia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Friday, May 19, 2017
A teacher conducts a lesson at the orphanage named after its founder Hazret Sovmen in central Krasnoyarsk, Siberia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Friday, May 19, 2017
A boy hangs his clothes inside the orphanage named after its founder Hazret Sovmen in central Krasnoyarsk, Siberia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Friday, May 19, 2017
A girl sews inside a sewing workshop at the orphanage named after its founder Hazret Sovmen in central Krasnoyarsk, Siberia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Friday, May 19, 2017
Children exercise at the orphanage named after its founder Hazret Sovmen in central Krasnoyarsk, Siberia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Friday, May 19, 2017
A teacher rehearses with children at the orphanage named after its founder Hazret Sovmen in central Krasnoyarsk, Siberia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Friday, May 19, 2017
A teacher helps children to do their lessons at the orphanage named after its founder Hazret Sovmen in central Krasnoyarsk, Siberia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Friday, May 19, 2017
Children adjust books at a museum of the orphanage named after its founder Hazret Sovmen in central Krasnoyarsk, Siberia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Friday, May 19, 2017
Children stand at the orphanage named after its founder Hazret Sovmen in central Krasnoyarsk, Siberia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Friday, May 19, 2017
Children get their meal at the orphanage named after its founder Hazret Sovmen in central Krasnoyarsk, Siberia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Friday, May 19, 2017
A boy displays his sports medals inside his room at the orphanage named after its founder Hazret Sovmen in central Krasnoyarsk, Siberia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Friday, May 19, 2017
A boy embroiders drawing on a pillowcase inside a sewing workshop at the orphanage named after its founder Hazret Sovmen in central Krasnoyarsk, Siberia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Friday, May 19, 2017
Children leave a bus as they arrive after school outside the orphanage named after its founder Hazret Sovmen in central Krasnoyarsk, Siberia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Friday, May 19, 2017
A girl walks at the orphanage named after its founder Hazret Sovmen in central Krasnoyarsk, Siberia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Friday, May 19, 2017
