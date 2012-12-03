A house in the road
Excavators are used to demolish a house standing alone in the middle of a newly built road in Wenling, Zhejiang province, December 1, 2012. Luo Baogen, the owner of the house, who earlier refused to sign an agreement to allow his house to be...more
Excavators are used to demolish a house standing alone in the middle of a newly built road in Wenling, Zhejiang province, December 1, 2012. Luo Baogen, the owner of the house, who earlier refused to sign an agreement to allow his house to be demolished, finally signed the agreement after discussions with the local government and his relatives. Luo 's house was the only building left standing on the road, which was paved through the village. REUTERS/China Daily
Luo Baogen, 67, looks at his surroundings from the balcony in his house which stands alone in the middle of a newly built road in Wenling, Zhejiang province, November 24, 2012. Luo and his wife refused to sign an agreement to allow their house to be...more
Luo Baogen, 67, looks at his surroundings from the balcony in his house which stands alone in the middle of a newly built road in Wenling, Zhejiang province, November 24, 2012. Luo and his wife refused to sign an agreement to allow their house to be demolished. They say that compensation offered is not enough to cover rebuilding costs. Their house is the only building left standing on a road paved through their village. REUTERS/Aly Song
Furniture are covered with cloths in a house which stands alone in the middle of a newly built road at Wenling, Zhejiang province, November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song
Luo Baogen, 67, walks in his house which stands alone in the middle of a newly built road in Wenling, Zhejiang province, November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song
A man poses for a photograph beside a house in the middle of a newly built road in Wenling, Zhejiang province, November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song
Luo Baogen, 67, smokes in his house which stands alone in the middle of a newly built road in Wenling, Zhejiang province, November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song
A car drives past a house which stands alone in middle of a newly built road in Wenling, Zhejiang province, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily
A house is seen in the middle of a newly built road in Wenling, Zhejiang province, November 24, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song
