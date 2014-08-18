Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Aug 18, 2014 | 9:46am EDT

A Jewish-Muslim wedding

Groom Mahmoud Mansour, 26, and his bride Maral Malka, 23, celebrate with friends and family before their wedding in Mahmoud's family house in Jaffa, south of Tel Aviv August 17, 2014. Israeli police blocked more than 200 far-right Israeli protesters from rushing guests at the wedding of a Jewish woman and Muslim man as they shouted "death to the Arabs" in a sign of tensions stoked by the Gaza war. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Groom Mahmoud Mansour, 26, and his bride Maral Malka, 23, celebrate with friends and family before their wedding in Mahmoud's family house in Jaffa, south of Tel Aviv August 17, 2014. Israeli police blocked more than 200 far-right Israeli protesters...more

Monday, August 18, 2014
Groom Mahmoud Mansour, 26, and his bride Maral Malka, 23, celebrate with friends and family before their wedding in Mahmoud's family house in Jaffa, south of Tel Aviv August 17, 2014. Israeli police blocked more than 200 far-right Israeli protesters from rushing guests at the wedding of a Jewish woman and Muslim man as they shouted "death to the Arabs" in a sign of tensions stoked by the Gaza war. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
1 / 10
Groom Mahmoud Mansour, 26, celebrates with friends and family before his wedding to bride Maral Malka, 23, in Jaffa, south of Tel Aviv August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Groom Mahmoud Mansour, 26, celebrates with friends and family before his wedding to bride Maral Malka, 23, in Jaffa, south of Tel Aviv August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Monday, August 18, 2014
Groom Mahmoud Mansour, 26, celebrates with friends and family before his wedding to bride Maral Malka, 23, in Jaffa, south of Tel Aviv August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
2 / 10
Protesters hold signs in support of the wedding of groom Mahmoud Mansour and bride Maral Malka outside a wedding hall in Rishon Lezion, near Tel Aviv August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Protesters hold signs in support of the wedding of groom Mahmoud Mansour and bride Maral Malka outside a wedding hall in Rishon Lezion, near Tel Aviv August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Monday, August 18, 2014
Protesters hold signs in support of the wedding of groom Mahmoud Mansour and bride Maral Malka outside a wedding hall in Rishon Lezion, near Tel Aviv August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
3 / 10
Bride Maral Malka, 23, celebrates with friends and family before her wedding in Jaffa, south of Tel Aviv August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Bride Maral Malka, 23, celebrates with friends and family before her wedding in Jaffa, south of Tel Aviv August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Monday, August 18, 2014
Bride Maral Malka, 23, celebrates with friends and family before her wedding in Jaffa, south of Tel Aviv August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
4 / 10
Groom Mahmoud Mansour, 26, celebrates with friends and family before his wedding in Jaffa, south of Tel Aviv August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Groom Mahmoud Mansour, 26, celebrates with friends and family before his wedding in Jaffa, south of Tel Aviv August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Monday, August 18, 2014
Groom Mahmoud Mansour, 26, celebrates with friends and family before his wedding in Jaffa, south of Tel Aviv August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
5 / 10
Protesters hold signs and shout slogans against the wedding of Mahmoud Mansour and Maral Malka outside a wedding hall in Rishon Lezion, near Tel Aviv August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Protesters hold signs and shout slogans against the wedding of Mahmoud Mansour and Maral Malka outside a wedding hall in Rishon Lezion, near Tel Aviv August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Monday, August 18, 2014
Protesters hold signs and shout slogans against the wedding of Mahmoud Mansour and Maral Malka outside a wedding hall in Rishon Lezion, near Tel Aviv August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
6 / 10
Groom Mahmoud Mansour and his bride Maral Malka celebrate with friends and family before their wedding in Mahmoud's family house in Jaffa, south of Tel Aviv August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Groom Mahmoud Mansour and his bride Maral Malka celebrate with friends and family before their wedding in Mahmoud's family house in Jaffa, south of Tel Aviv August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Monday, August 18, 2014
Groom Mahmoud Mansour and his bride Maral Malka celebrate with friends and family before their wedding in Mahmoud's family house in Jaffa, south of Tel Aviv August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
7 / 10
Bride Maral Malka celebrates with friends and family before her wedding in Jaffa, south of Tel Aviv August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Bride Maral Malka celebrates with friends and family before her wedding in Jaffa, south of Tel Aviv August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Monday, August 18, 2014
Bride Maral Malka celebrates with friends and family before her wedding in Jaffa, south of Tel Aviv August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
8 / 10
Groom Mahmoud Mansour celebrates with friends and family before his wedding in Jaffa, south of Tel Aviv August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Groom Mahmoud Mansour celebrates with friends and family before his wedding in Jaffa, south of Tel Aviv August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Monday, August 18, 2014
Groom Mahmoud Mansour celebrates with friends and family before his wedding in Jaffa, south of Tel Aviv August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
9 / 10
Protesters hold signs and shout slogans against the wedding of Mahmoud Mansour and Maral Malka outside a wedding hall in Rishon Lezion, near Tel Aviv August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Protesters hold signs and shout slogans against the wedding of Mahmoud Mansour and Maral Malka outside a wedding hall in Rishon Lezion, near Tel Aviv August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Monday, August 18, 2014
Protesters hold signs and shout slogans against the wedding of Mahmoud Mansour and Maral Malka outside a wedding hall in Rishon Lezion, near Tel Aviv August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Far from home

Far from home

Next Slideshows

Far from home

Far from home

Iraq's Yazidis seek refuge from Islamic State militants.

Aug 15 2014
Walls of water

Walls of water

Mother Nature puts on a show with these giant waves.

Aug 15 2014
Prayers in Gaza

Prayers in Gaza

Muslim faithful continue their prayers amid the rubble in Gaza.

Aug 15 2014
Big blow-ups

Big blow-ups

Giant inflatable balloons that act as art, amusement or statement.

Aug 15 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast