Pictures | Wed Jan 20, 2016 | 1:10pm EST

A migrant's winter walk

A migrant, wrapped with her child in a thermal blanket, waits for a train to Croatia, at a train station in Presevo, Serbia, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A migrant, wrapped with her child in a thermal blanket, waits for a train to Croatia, at a train station in Presevo, Serbia, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
A migrant, wrapped with her child in a thermal blanket, waits for a train to Croatia, at a train station in Presevo, Serbia, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants rest while waiting for a train to Croatia, at a train station in Presevo, Serbia, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants rest while waiting for a train to Croatia, at a train station in Presevo, Serbia, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
Migrants rest while waiting for a train to Croatia, at a train station in Presevo, Serbia, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants warm themselves by a fire while waiting for a train to Croatia at a train station in Presevo, Serbia, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants warm themselves by a fire while waiting for a train to Croatia at a train station in Presevo, Serbia, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
Migrants warm themselves by a fire while waiting for a train to Croatia at a train station in Presevo, Serbia, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A migrant walks through a frozen field after crossing the border from Macedonia, near the village of Miratovac, Serbia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A migrant walks through a frozen field after crossing the border from Macedonia, near the village of Miratovac, Serbia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
A migrant walks through a frozen field after crossing the border from Macedonia, near the village of Miratovac, Serbia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants walk through a frozen field after crossing the border from Macedonia, near the village of Miratovac, Serbia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants walk through a frozen field after crossing the border from Macedonia, near the village of Miratovac, Serbia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
Migrants walk through a frozen field after crossing the border from Macedonia, near the village of Miratovac, Serbia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants walk through a frozen field after crossing the border from Macedonia, near the village of Miratovac, Serbia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants walk through a frozen field after crossing the border from Macedonia, near the village of Miratovac, Serbia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
Migrants walk through a frozen field after crossing the border from Macedonia, near the village of Miratovac, Serbia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants walk along a road after crossing the border from Macedonia, at Miratovac, Serbia, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants walk along a road after crossing the border from Macedonia, at Miratovac, Serbia, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2016
Migrants walk along a road after crossing the border from Macedonia, at Miratovac, Serbia, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A migrant carries a child as they walk through a frozen field after crossing the border from Macedonia, near the village of Miratovac, Serbia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A migrant carries a child as they walk through a frozen field after crossing the border from Macedonia, near the village of Miratovac, Serbia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
A migrant carries a child as they walk through a frozen field after crossing the border from Macedonia, near the village of Miratovac, Serbia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants walk through a frozen field after crossing the border from Macedonia, near the village of Miratovac, Serbia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants walk through a frozen field after crossing the border from Macedonia, near the village of Miratovac, Serbia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
Migrants walk through a frozen field after crossing the border from Macedonia, near the village of Miratovac, Serbia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A migrant family walks through a frozen field after crossing the border from Macedonia, near the village of Miratovac, Serbia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A migrant family walks through a frozen field after crossing the border from Macedonia, near the village of Miratovac, Serbia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
A migrant family walks through a frozen field after crossing the border from Macedonia, near the village of Miratovac, Serbia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A dog sits on a field where migrants have crossed the border between Serbia and Macedonia, in the village of Miratovac, Serbia, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A dog sits on a field where migrants have crossed the border between Serbia and Macedonia, in the village of Miratovac, Serbia, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2016
A dog sits on a field where migrants have crossed the border between Serbia and Macedonia, in the village of Miratovac, Serbia, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants walk through a field covered in snow after crossing the border from Macedonia, at Miratovac, Serbia, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants walk through a field covered in snow after crossing the border from Macedonia, at Miratovac, Serbia, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2016
Migrants walk through a field covered in snow after crossing the border from Macedonia, at Miratovac, Serbia, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants walk through a frozen field after crossing the border from Macedonia, near the village of Miratovac, Serbia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants walk through a frozen field after crossing the border from Macedonia, near the village of Miratovac, Serbia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
Migrants walk through a frozen field after crossing the border from Macedonia, near the village of Miratovac, Serbia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants warm themselves by a fire while waiting for a train to Croatia at a train station in Presevo, Serbia, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants warm themselves by a fire while waiting for a train to Croatia at a train station in Presevo, Serbia, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
Migrants warm themselves by a fire while waiting for a train to Croatia at a train station in Presevo, Serbia, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A migrant walks along a road after crossing the border from Macedonia, at Miratovac, Serbia, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A migrant walks along a road after crossing the border from Macedonia, at Miratovac, Serbia, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2016
A migrant walks along a road after crossing the border from Macedonia, at Miratovac, Serbia, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants walk through a frozen field after crossing the border from Macedonia, near the village of Miratovac, Serbia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants walk through a frozen field after crossing the border from Macedonia, near the village of Miratovac, Serbia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
Migrants walk through a frozen field after crossing the border from Macedonia, near the village of Miratovac, Serbia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A migrant child walks through a frozen field after crossing the border from Macedonia, near the village of Miratovac, Serbia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A migrant child walks through a frozen field after crossing the border from Macedonia, near the village of Miratovac, Serbia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
A migrant child walks through a frozen field after crossing the border from Macedonia, near the village of Miratovac, Serbia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants walk through a frozen field after crossing the border from Macedonia, near the village of Miratovac, Serbia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants walk through a frozen field after crossing the border from Macedonia, near the village of Miratovac, Serbia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
Migrants walk through a frozen field after crossing the border from Macedonia, near the village of Miratovac, Serbia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A migrant family walks through a frozen field after crossing the border from Macedonia, near the village of Miratovac, Serbia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A migrant family walks through a frozen field after crossing the border from Macedonia, near the village of Miratovac, Serbia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
A migrant family walks through a frozen field after crossing the border from Macedonia, near the village of Miratovac, Serbia, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants walk along a road after crossing the border from Macedonia, at Miratovac, Serbia, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Migrants walk along a road after crossing the border from Macedonia, at Miratovac, Serbia, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2016
Migrants walk along a road after crossing the border from Macedonia, at Miratovac, Serbia, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
The hottest year ever

The hottest year ever

The hottest year ever

The hottest year ever

2015 was the hottest year on record.

Jan 20 2016
Pakistan university militant attack

Pakistan university militant attack

A group of militants stormed a university in northwestern Pakistan killing at least 19 people and wounding dozens.

Jan 20 2016
The politics of Palin

The politics of Palin

Sarah Palin, the 2008 Republican vice presidential candidate, has endorsed Donald Trump for president.

Jan 20 2016
Inside the Free Syrian Army

Inside the Free Syrian Army

A life of combat for fighters of the Free Syrian Army, five years into Syria's deepening civil war.

Jan 20 2016

