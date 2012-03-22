Edition:
United States
A Million Hoodies March

<p>Thousands of demonstrators sing the words, "We are all one," while raising their fingers and holding images of slain Florida teen Trayvon Martin at a protest called A Million Hoodies March in New York's Union Square, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif </p>

<p>People hold up signs during a protest called "A Million Hoodies March" to demand justice for the death of Florida teen Trayvon Martin in New York's Union Square, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton</p>

<p>A man joins a protest called "A Million Hoodies March" to demand justice for the death of Florida teen Trayvon Martin, in New York's Union Square, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton </p>

<p>A man chants during a protest called "A Million Hoodies March" to demand justice for the death of Florida teen Trayvon Martin in New York's Union Square, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton </p>

<p>A police officer waits for a protest called "A Million Hoodies March" to begin in New York's Union Square, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton </p>

<p>A woman wipes away a tear during a protest called "A Million Hoodies March" to demand justice for the death of Florida teen Trayvon Martin in New York's Union Square, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton </p>

<p>Boys hold images of slain Florida teen Trayvon Martin while standing amid the arms of their mother, at a protest called A Million Hoodies March, to demand justice for Martin's killing in New York's Union Square, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif </p>

<p>Police and protesters demonstrating against the killing of the black unarmed teenager Trayvon Martin by a white neighborhood watch captain, are in a standoff in New York, March 21, 2012 REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

<p>Protesters demonstrate against the killing of black unarmed teenager Trayvon Martin by a white neighborhood watch captain, in New York, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

<p>Tracy Martin, father of slain Florida teen Trayvon Martin, joins a protest called "A Million Hoodies March" to demand justice for his son's death, in New York's Union Square, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton </p>

<p>Protesters stand on the Wall Street Bull after turning out to demonstrate against the killing of the black unarmed teenager Trayvon Martin by a white neighborhood watch captain, in New York, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

<p>A man holds up a sign reading "No Justice No Peace" during a protest called "A Million Hoodies March" to demand justice for the death of Florida teen Trayvon Martin, in New York, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton </p>

