A Million Hoodies March
Thousands of demonstrators sing the words, "We are all one," while raising their fingers and holding images of slain Florida teen Trayvon Martin at a protest called A Million Hoodies March in New York's Union Square, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees...more
People hold up signs during a protest called "A Million Hoodies March" to demand justice for the death of Florida teen Trayvon Martin in New York's Union Square, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
A man joins a protest called "A Million Hoodies March" to demand justice for the death of Florida teen Trayvon Martin, in New York's Union Square, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
A man chants during a protest called "A Million Hoodies March" to demand justice for the death of Florida teen Trayvon Martin in New York's Union Square, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
A police officer waits for a protest called "A Million Hoodies March" to begin in New York's Union Square, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
A woman wipes away a tear during a protest called "A Million Hoodies March" to demand justice for the death of Florida teen Trayvon Martin in New York's Union Square, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Boys hold images of slain Florida teen Trayvon Martin while standing amid the arms of their mother, at a protest called A Million Hoodies March, to demand justice for Martin's killing in New York's Union Square, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif...more
Police and protesters demonstrating against the killing of the black unarmed teenager Trayvon Martin by a white neighborhood watch captain, are in a standoff in New York, March 21, 2012 REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Protesters demonstrate against the killing of black unarmed teenager Trayvon Martin by a white neighborhood watch captain, in New York, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Tracy Martin, father of slain Florida teen Trayvon Martin, joins a protest called "A Million Hoodies March" to demand justice for his son's death, in New York's Union Square, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Protesters stand on the Wall Street Bull after turning out to demonstrate against the killing of the black unarmed teenager Trayvon Martin by a white neighborhood watch captain, in New York, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A man holds up a sign reading "No Justice No Peace" during a protest called "A Million Hoodies March" to demand justice for the death of Florida teen Trayvon Martin, in New York, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
