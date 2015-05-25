Edition:
United States
Mon May 25, 2015

A month of devastation

Earthquake victims carry wood recovered from a collapsed house at Barpak village at the epicenter of the April 25 earthquake in Gorkha district, Nepal, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2015
The shadow of a man is cast on the wall of a collapsed house, as he walks out while searching for belongings, in Kathmandu, Nepal May 25, 2015. The international community's response to devastating earthquakes in Nepal has been disappointing, a United Nations official said, adding that donors were focusing more on reconstruction than much needed aid such as food and shelter. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2015
Nepalis take part in a candlelight vigil, a month after the April 25 earthquake in Kathmandu, Nepal May 25, 2015. The impoverished Himalayan nation is reeling from a 7.8 magnitude earthquake which struck on April 25, disrupting the lives of almost a third of the 28 million population. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2015
An earthquake victim cuts wood from the debris of her house in Barpak village in Gorkha district, Nepal, May 21, 2015. A second quake of 7.3 magnitude struck on May 12, worsening the situation and further hampering efforts to get aid to survivors in remote regions. Over 8,600 people have died. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2015
Buddhist monks hold candles as they walk past collapsed buildings during a candlelight vigil in Kathmandu, Nepal, May 20, 2015. "I am disappointed in the sense that there was such an impressive response in terms of search and rescue - all the teams that came in to do the work, they did very impressively and comprehensively - and maybe they think that's the job done," said Jamie McGoldrick, U.N. resident coordinator in Nepal. REUTERS/Gopen Rai

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
Tes Bahadur Ghale, 60, an earthquake victim covers himself with a cloth made up of sheep wool as he walks towards his collapsed house in Barpak village in Gorkha district, Nepal, May 21, 2015. "The talk now is about reconstruction, but we are trying to remind people that in between search and rescue and recovery, there is a phase called relief and we can't forget that," Jamie McGoldrick told the Thomson Reuters Foundation by phone from Kathmandu. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2015
A view of collapsed and damaged houses at Barpak village in Gorkha district, Nepal, May 21, 2015. In the weeks following the earthquake, scores of international agencies and foreign governments rushed to send search and rescue teams, doctors and relief materials to the country which is sandwiched between India and China. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2015
A woman fetches water from a well near collapsed house in Bhaktapur, Nepal May 25, 2015. The U.N. appealed for $423 million to be able to provide up to two million survivors with basic relief such as tents or tarpaulin sheets, dry food rations, safe drinking water and toilets for the next three months. As of May 25, the U.N. Financial Tracking System showed $92.4 million has been raised, 22 percent of the required funds. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2015
An earthquake victim, carrying a tin roof to rebuild a house, walks along the entrance gate of Barpak village in Gorkha district, Nepal, May 21, 2015. McGoldrick said the slow response was partly due to donor fatigue where governments were being torn between competing humanitarian crises across the world such as the civil conflict in Syria or in Yemen. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2015
Buddhist monks hold candles and circle around the Swoyambhunath Temple during a candlelight vigil in Kathmandu, Nepal, May 20, 2015. Nepal's traditional donors were also more "development" focused and were likely holding back funds for long-term reconstruction and recovery projects, he added. REUTERS/Gopen Rai

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
Maya Tamang's one-day-old daughter lies at a temporary makeshift outside Bhaktapur hospital in Bhaktapur, Nepal, May 13, 2015. But he warned that there was only a small window of opportunity to buy and get relief supplies delivered to survivors in remote mountain hamlets ahead of the annual monsoons which run from June to September. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2015
A boy exits from the window of his house as he works to clear debris in Bhaktapur, Nepal May 25, 2015. The heavy rains in areas which were already damaged by the earthquakes would "complicate relief efforts all the more" as they would trigger more landslides and block roads, hampering the delivery of aid by trucks, he said. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2015
Women wash usable bricks which they found from collapsed houses in Bhaktapur, Nepal, May 19, 2015. "It only gives us a limited window to get the much needed supplies to the very remote areas, where some people have been very badly affected by the earthquakes," said McGoldrick. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
A man works to rebuild his collapsed house at Barpak village in Gorkha district May 20, 2015. "We have to make sure that there is enough materials - shelter, blankets, food, water and sanitation." REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
A bench is seen amidst debris of a collapsed house at Barpak village in Gorkha district, Nepal, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2015
A woman stands next to tents set up after earthquakes, in Bhaktapur, Nepal, May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2015
A man walks past a damaged and collapsed five-storey house in Kathmandu, Nepal May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2015
Earthquake victims, carrying tin roofs to rebuild a house, walk along a track near fields at Barpak village in Gorkha district, Nepal, May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2015
A man carries bricks from collapsed houses in Bhaktapur, Nepal May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2015
Women look at a collapsed building in Bhaktapur, Nepal, May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2015
