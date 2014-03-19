A month of unrest in Venezuela
A man carries an injured anti-government protester during a protest against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez
An opposition supporter speaks in front of National Guards during a protest against Nicolas Maduro's government at Altamira Square in Caracas March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Lilian Tintori, wife of jailed opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, greets a supporter during a rally in support of him in Los Teques outside Caracas March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Anti-government protesters hold petrol bombs in front of a burning bus during a protest against Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez
National Guards stand guard at Altamira square in Caracas March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
An anti-government protester holds a stone in front of a burning bus during a protest against Nicolas Maduro's government in San Cristobal March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez
A national guard holds a petrol bomb at Altamira square in Caracas March 17, 2014. Venezuelan troops stormed the Caracas square to evict protesters who turned it into a stronghold during demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro. REUTERS/Carlos...more
National guards detain an anti-government protester during clashes with police against Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A man and his dogs sit on a motorcycle during an anti-government march in Caracas March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
An anti-government protester holds a molotov cocktail during clashes with police at Altamira square in Caracas March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
National Guards detain anti-government protesters after a demonstration against Nicolas Maduro's government at Altamira square in Caracas March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Bello
People walk at an avenue at Altamira square in Caracas March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
National guards transport an anti-government protester detainee during a protest against Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas March 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
An anti-government protester holds a flag in front of a national guard barrier in Caracas March 16, 2014. The banner reads, "the strength of communism is a lie", and the graffiti reads, "you're also venezuelan". REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Police fire teargas at anti-government protesters during clashes in Caracas March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A man walks his dog through teargas during riots in Caracas March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Anti-government protesters help an elderly woman affected by teargas during clashes in Caracas March 15, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Anti-government protesters shoot firecrackers at national police (not pictured) at the Chacao borough in Caracas March 13, 2014. REUTERS/Christian Veron
An anti-government protester jumps through a window after setting fire to an office as they loot a public building in Caracas, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Anti-government protesters take cover from tear gas during clashes with the police in Caracas, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
An anti-government protester burns a poster of the late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez after looting a public building in Caracas, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A anti-government protester jumps out of a broken window while looting a public building in Caracas, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Anti-government protesters carry a woman affected by tear gas during clashes with the police in Caracas, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
An anti-government protester breaks the windows of a public building in Caracas, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Anti-government protesters joke with furniture after looting a public building in Caracas, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
An anti-government protester runs amidst tear gas launched by the police during a protest in Caracas, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Anti-government protesters take cover from tear gas launched by police during a protest in Caracas March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Anti-government protesters run away from tear gas launched by police during a protest in Caracas March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
An anti-government protester throws stones at the police during a protest at Altamira square in Caracas March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A national police reacts after being affected by teargas during riots with anti-government protesters at Altamira square in Caracas March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
National policemen scuffle with an anti-government doctor during a march to demand medical supplies for hospitals in Caracas March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
An anti-government doctor walks behind a flag during a march to demand medical supplies for hospitals in Caracas March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Anti-government protesters cover themselves from teargas during a protest at Altamira square in Caracas March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A national policeman walks past a graffiti reading "Resistance" during anti-government protests at Altamira square in Caracas March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Anti-government medical students scuffle with national policemen during a march demanding medical supplies for hospitals in Caracas March 10, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
