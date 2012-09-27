A new Mona Lisa smile
Professor Alessandro Vezzosi, Director of the Museo Ideale Leonardo da Vinci, points to details on a painting attributed to Leonardo da Vinci and representing Mona Lisa during a presentation in Geneva September 27, 2012. The Mona Lisa Foundation, a...more
Professor Alessandro Vezzosi, Director of the Museo Ideale Leonardo da Vinci, points to details on a painting attributed to Leonardo da Vinci and representing Mona Lisa during a presentation in Geneva September 27, 2012. The Mona Lisa Foundation, a non-profit organisation, presented today historical, comparative and scientific evidence, which demonstrate that there have always been two portraits of the Mona Lisa by Leonardo da Vinci, the "Earlier Version", made 10 years earlier than the "Joconde" that is displayed in Le Louvre in Paris. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Professor Alessandro Vezzosi, Director of the Museo Ideale Leonardo da Vinci, delivers his speech next to a painting attributed to Leonardo da Vinci and representing Mona Lisa during a presentation in Geneva September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Results of research on a painting attributed to Leonardo da Vinci and representing Mona Lisa are pictured on a TV screen during a presentation in Geneva September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Horizontal comparison lines between a painting attributed to Leonardo da Vinci and representing Mona Lisa (L) and the "Joconde" painting are pictured on a TV screen during a presentation in Geneva September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Staff set up the light in front of a painting attributed to Leonardo da Vinci and representing Mona Lisa before a presentation in Geneva September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Staff set up the light in front of a painting attributed to Leonardo da Vinci and representing Mona Lisa before a presentation in Geneva September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
The portrait of Mona Lisa is pictured on a painting attributed to Leonardo da Vinci before a presentation in Geneva September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A staff holds a painting attributed to Leonardo da Vinci and representing Mona Lisa before a presentation in Geneva September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
David Feldman, Vice-President of the Mona Lisa Foundation, holds a book presenting the results of the research during a preview presentation in a vault in Geneva September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
The hands of Mona Lisa are pictured on a painting attributed to Leonardo da Vinci before a presentation in Geneva September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Stanley Feldman, art historian, poses in front of a painting attributed to Leonardo da Vinci and representing Mona Lisa during a preview presentation in a vault in Geneva September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
David Feldman Vice-President of the Mona Lisa Foundation cleans the glass on a painting attributed to Leonardo da Vinci and representing Mona Lisa, during a preview presentation in a vault in Geneva September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Stanley Feldman (L) art historian, gestures next to his brother David, Vice-President of the Mona Lisa Fondation, holding a book presenting the results of the research during a preview presentation in a vault in Geneva September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
David Feldman (R) Vice-President of the Mona Lisa Fondation shows similarities, on a painting attributed to Leonardo da Vinci and representing Mona Lisa, to his brother Stanley, an art historian, during a preview presentation in a vault in Geneva September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
A painting attributed to Leonardo da Vinci and representing Mona Lisa is pictured behind a curtain during a preview presentation in a vault in Geneva September 26, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
