A night at Daytona

<p>Matt Kenseth celebrates his win atop his number 17 Ford in the rain delayed NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Daytona 500 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes </p>

<p>Flames erupt from a jet dryer after it was passed by Juan Pablo Montoya of Colombia in his number 42 Chevrolet during the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series 54th Daytona 500 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme </p>

<p>Matt Kenseth takes the checkered flag to win the rain delayed NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Daytona 500 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Graythen/Pool</p>

<p>The field comes down the front stretch during the rain delayed NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Daytona 500 at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes </p>

<p>Matt Kenseth celebrates atop of his number 17 Ford after he won in the rain delayed NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Daytona 500 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Matthew Stockman/Pool </p>

<p>Jimmie Johnson (above) in his number 48 Chevrolet, David Ragan in his number 34 Ford (L) and Danica Patrick in her number 10 Chevrolet crash as Kurt Busch (below) in his number 51 Chevrolet tries to avoid them in the early running of the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series 54th Daytona 500 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme </p>

<p>Dale Earnhardt Jr. leans on his number 88 Chevrolet before starting in the rain delayed NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Daytona 500 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper </p>

<p>Danica Patrick prays with crew members next to her number 10 Chevrolet before the start of the rain delayed NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Daytona 500 at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes </p>

<p>Drivers take the green flag to start the rain delayed NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Daytona 500 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme </p>

<p>Jimmie Johnson (above) in his number 48 Chevrolet, David Ragan in his number 34 Ford (L) and Danica Patrick in her number 10 Chevrolet crash as Kurt Busch (below) in his number 51 Chevrolet tries to avoid them in the early running of the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series 54th Daytona 500 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme </p>

<p>Terry Labonte (R) in his number 32 Ford spins during the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series 54th Daytona 500 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme </p>

<p>Matt Kenseth crosses the finish line to win the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series 54th Daytona 500 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme </p>

<p>Flames erupt from a jet dryer after it was hit by Juan Pablo Montoya of Colombia in his number 42 Chevrolet during the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series 54th Daytona 500 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes </p>

<p>Drivers race three wide during the rain delayed NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Daytona 500 at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, February 27, 2012. Clockwise from below are Carl Edwards in his number 99 Ford, David Reutimann in his number 93 Toyota, Aric Almirola in his number 43 Ford, Dale Earnhardt Jr. in his number 88 Chevrolet and Kasey Kahne in his number 5 Chevrolet. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes </p>

<p>Drivers roll to take the green flag to start the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series 54th Daytona 500 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme </p>

<p>Firefighters try to clean the track after flames erupted from a jet dryer after it was passed by Juan Pablo Montoya of Colombia in his number 42 Chevrolet during the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series 54th Daytona 500 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme </p>

<p>Matt Kenseth (C, holding bottle) celebrates with his team after winning the rain delayed NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Daytona 500 at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes </p>

<p>Matt Kenseth gets a kiss from his wife Katie after he won the rain delayed NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Daytona 500 at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes </p>

<p>Drivers gather around the lead car driven by Dave Blaney during a red flag following Juan Pablo Montoya's crash into a jet dryer during the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series 54th Daytona 500 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme </p>

<p>Firefighters battle flames which erupted from a jet dryer after it was hit by Juan Pablo Montoya of Colombia in his number 42 Chevrolet during the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series 54th Daytona 500 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme </p>

