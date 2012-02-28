A night at Daytona
Matt Kenseth celebrates his win atop his number 17 Ford in the rain delayed NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Daytona 500 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Flames erupt from a jet dryer after it was passed by Juan Pablo Montoya of Colombia in his number 42 Chevrolet during the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series 54th Daytona 500 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, February 27,...more
Matt Kenseth takes the checkered flag to win the rain delayed NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Daytona 500 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Graythen/Pool
The field comes down the front stretch during the rain delayed NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Daytona 500 at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Matt Kenseth celebrates atop of his number 17 Ford after he won in the rain delayed NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Daytona 500 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Matthew Stockman/Pool
Jimmie Johnson (above) in his number 48 Chevrolet, David Ragan in his number 34 Ford (L) and Danica Patrick in her number 10 Chevrolet crash as Kurt Busch (below) in his number 51 Chevrolet tries to avoid them in the early running of the NASCAR...more
Dale Earnhardt Jr. leans on his number 88 Chevrolet before starting in the rain delayed NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Daytona 500 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
Danica Patrick prays with crew members next to her number 10 Chevrolet before the start of the rain delayed NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Daytona 500 at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Drivers take the green flag to start the rain delayed NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Daytona 500 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme
Jimmie Johnson (above) in his number 48 Chevrolet, David Ragan in his number 34 Ford (L) and Danica Patrick in her number 10 Chevrolet crash as Kurt Busch (below) in his number 51 Chevrolet tries to avoid them in the early running of the NASCAR...more
Terry Labonte (R) in his number 32 Ford spins during the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series 54th Daytona 500 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme
Matt Kenseth crosses the finish line to win the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series 54th Daytona 500 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme
Flames erupt from a jet dryer after it was hit by Juan Pablo Montoya of Colombia in his number 42 Chevrolet during the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series 54th Daytona 500 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 27, 2012....more
Drivers race three wide during the rain delayed NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Daytona 500 at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, February 27, 2012. Clockwise from below are Carl Edwards in his number 99 Ford, David Reutimann in...more
Drivers roll to take the green flag to start the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series 54th Daytona 500 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Pierre Ducharme
Firefighters try to clean the track after flames erupted from a jet dryer after it was passed by Juan Pablo Montoya of Colombia in his number 42 Chevrolet during the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series 54th Daytona 500 race at the Daytona International Speedway...more
Matt Kenseth (C, holding bottle) celebrates with his team after winning the rain delayed NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Daytona 500 at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Matt Kenseth gets a kiss from his wife Katie after he won the rain delayed NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Daytona 500 at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Drivers gather around the lead car driven by Dave Blaney during a red flag following Juan Pablo Montoya's crash into a jet dryer during the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series 54th Daytona 500 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach,...more
Firefighters battle flames which erupted from a jet dryer after it was hit by Juan Pablo Montoya of Colombia in his number 42 Chevrolet during the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series 54th Daytona 500 race at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach,...more
