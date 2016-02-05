Edition:
A night at the opera

Dancers perform during the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Dancers perform during the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Dancers perform during the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Dancers perform during the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Members of the Wiener Staatsballett (state ballett) perform during the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Members of the Wiener Staatsballett (state ballett) perform during the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Conductor Sascha Goetzel, opera singer Olga Peretyatko and opera singer Placido Domingo (L-R) arrive for the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Conductor Sascha Goetzel, opera singer Olga Peretyatko and opera singer Placido Domingo (L-R) arrive for the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Austrian businessman Richard Lugner, Actress Brooke Shields and Austrian vice chancellor Reinhold Mitterlehner (L-R) during the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Austrian businessman Richard Lugner, Actress Brooke Shields and Austrian vice chancellor Reinhold Mitterlehner (L-R) during the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Dancers wait before the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Dancers wait before the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Dancers perform during the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Dancers perform during the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
People watch during the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

People watch during the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A police officer patrols in front of the Austrian state opera before the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

A police officer patrols in front of the Austrian state opera before the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
People make selfies during the the Opera Ball in Vienna, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

People make selfies during the the Opera Ball in Vienna, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Dancers wait before the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Dancers wait before the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Actress Brooke Shields (L) takes pictures during the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Actress Brooke Shields (L) takes pictures during the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Dancers of the Wiener Staatsballett (state ballet) perform during a dress rehearsal the day before the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Dancers of the Wiener Staatsballett (state ballet) perform during a dress rehearsal the day before the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Opera singers Placido Domingo (L) and Olga Peretyatko perform during a dress rehearsal the day before the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Opera singers Placido Domingo (L) and Olga Peretyatko perform during a dress rehearsal the day before the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Dancers wait before the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Dancers wait before the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Members of the Wiener Staatsballett (state ballett) perform during the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Members of the Wiener Staatsballett (state ballett) perform during the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Director of the Austrian State Opera Dominique Meyer (2nd L), Austrian president Heinz Fischer (2nd R) , his wife Margit Fischer (L), Finnish president Sauli Niinistoe (R) and his wife Jenni Haukio (C) arrive for the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Director of the Austrian State Opera Dominique Meyer (2nd L), Austrian president Heinz Fischer (2nd R) , his wife Margit Fischer (L), Finnish president Sauli Niinistoe (R) and his wife Jenni Haukio (C) arrive for the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Opera singer Placido Domingo perform on stage during the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Opera singer Placido Domingo perform on stage during the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Members of the Wiener Staatsballett (state ballett) perform during the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Members of the Wiener Staatsballett (state ballett) perform during the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Dancers perform during a dress rehearsal the day before the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Dancers perform during a dress rehearsal the day before the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
