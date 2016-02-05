A night at the opera
Dancers perform during the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Dancers perform during the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Members of the Wiener Staatsballett (state ballett) perform during the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Conductor Sascha Goetzel, opera singer Olga Peretyatko and opera singer Placido Domingo (L-R) arrive for the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Austrian businessman Richard Lugner, Actress Brooke Shields and Austrian vice chancellor Reinhold Mitterlehner (L-R) during the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Dancers wait before the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Dancers perform during the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
People watch during the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A police officer patrols in front of the Austrian state opera before the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
People make selfies during the the Opera Ball in Vienna, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Dancers wait before the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Actress Brooke Shields (L) takes pictures during the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Dancers of the Wiener Staatsballett (state ballet) perform during a dress rehearsal the day before the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Opera singers Placido Domingo (L) and Olga Peretyatko perform during a dress rehearsal the day before the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Dancers wait before the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Members of the Wiener Staatsballett (state ballett) perform during the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Director of the Austrian State Opera Dominique Meyer (2nd L), Austrian president Heinz Fischer (2nd R) , his wife Margit Fischer (L), Finnish president Sauli Niinistoe (R) and his wife Jenni Haukio (C) arrive for the opening ceremony of the Opera...more
Opera singer Placido Domingo perform on stage during the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Members of the Wiener Staatsballett (state ballett) perform during the opening ceremony of the Opera Ball in Vienna, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Dancers perform during a dress rehearsal the day before the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Next Slideshows
For sale: Nuclear bunker
This 46,381 sq ft (4,309 sq m) nuclear bunker in Northern Ireland could be yours if the price is right.
Monkey money makers
Residents of Baowan village in China have for centuries relied on training performing monkeys to make money. And as the Year of the Monkey approaches, they are...
Stranded ships
Stricken ships close to shore and lost at sea.
Aboard the Charles de Gaulle
Aboard France's nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, Charles De Gaulle, during a mission in the Gulf.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.