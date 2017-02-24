Edition:
A night at Vienna's Opera Ball

Members of the opening committee perform during the opening ceremony of the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

People arrive for the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Members of the opening committee perform during the opening ceremony of the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Dancers of the Wiener Staatsballett (state ballet) perform during the opening ceremony of the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Members of the opening committee prepare for the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Members of the opening committee prepare for the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Actress Goldie Hawn looks on during the opening ceremony of the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Members of the opening committee perform during the opening ceremony of the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Members of the opening committee perform during the opening ceremony of the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Dancers of the Wiener Staatsballett (state ballet) perform during the opening ceremony of the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Members of the opening committee prepare for the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Dancers of the Wiener Staatsballett (state ballet) perform during the opening ceremony of the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Police patrols in front of the opera house during the traditional Opera Ball in Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

