A-Rod returns
New York Yankees' Alex Rodriguez works out at the Yankees minor league complex for spring training in Tampa, Florida February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Audette
New York Yankees' Alex Rodriguez runs in the outfield at the Yankees minor league complex for spring training in Tampa, Florida February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Audette
New York Yankees' Alex Rodriguez takes batting practice at the Yankees minor league complex for spring training in Tampa, Florida February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Audette
New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez reacts during spring training at Yankees Minor League Complex in Tampa, Florida February 23, 2015. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
New York Yankees' Alex Rodriguez signs an autograph at the Yankees minor league complex for spring training in Tampa, Florida February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Audette
New York Yankees' Alex Rodriguez works out at the Yankees minor league complex for spring training in Tampa, Florida February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Audette
New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez heads to the batting cage during spring training at Yankees Minor League Complex in Tampa, Florida February 23, 2015. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
New York Yankees' Alex Rodriguez takes batting practice at the Yankees minor league complex for spring training in Tampa, Florida February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Audette
New York Yankees' Alex Rodriguez shakes hands with Yankees coaching staff after his workout at the Yankees minor league complex for spring training in Tampa, Florida February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Audette
New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez practices during spring training at Yankees Minor League Complex in Tampa, Florida February 23, 2015. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
New York Yankees' Alex Rodriguez greets a fan waiting for a autograph at the Yankees minor league complex for spring training in Tampa, Florida February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Audette
New York Yankees' Alex Rodriguez works out at the Yankees minor league complex for spring training in Tampa, Florida February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Audette
New York Yankees' Alex Rodriguez arrives at the Yankees minor league complex for spring training in Tampa, Florida February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Audette
New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez practices during spring training at Yankees Minor League Complex in Tampa, Florida February 23, 2015. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
New York Yankees' Alex Rodriguez talks with a trainer at the Yankees minor league complex for spring training in Tampa, Florida February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Audette
New York Yankees' Alex Rodriguez arrives at the Yankees minor league complex for spring training in Tampa, Florida, February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Scott Audette
