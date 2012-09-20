A room for Columbus
The 810-square-foot living room atop the Columbus Monument art installation titled "Discovering Columbus," by Japanese artist Tatzu Nishi, is seen in Columbus Circle in New York, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The Columbus Monument is reflected in a mirror inside the 810-square-foot living room art installation titled "Discovering Columbus," atop the monument by Japanese artist Tatzu Nishi, in Columbus Circle in New York, September 20, 2012....more
A man views the Columbus Monument inside the 810-square-foot living room art installation titled "Discovering Columbus," atop the monument by Japanese artist Tatzu Nishi, in Columbus Circle in New York, September 20, 2012. The installation will be...more
A man views the Columbus Monument inside the 810-square-foot living room art installation titled "Discovering Columbus," atop the monument by Japanese artist Tatzu Nishi, in Columbus Circle in New York, September 20, 2012. The installation will be open through November 18th, and will be free of charge, though visitors will need to reserve passes in advance through the Public Art Fund in Columbus Circle. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Columbus Circle is seen from inside an elevator shaft at the Columbus Monument art installation titled "Discovering Columbus", a 810-square-foot living room atop the monument by Japanese artist Tatzu Nishi, in New York, September 20, 2012....more
A view from the 810-square-foot living room atop the Columbus Monument art installation titled "Discovering Columbus," by Japanese artist Tatzu Nishi, in Columbus Circle in New York, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The 810-square-foot living room atop the Columbus Monument art installation titled "Discovering Columbus," by Japanese artist Tatzu Nishi, is seen in Columbus Circle in New York, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Visitors gather to view the Columbus Monument inside the 810-square-foot living room art installation titled "Discovering Columbus," atop the monument by Japanese artist Tatzu Nishi, in Columbus Circle in New York, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon...more
Japanese artist Tatzu Nishi speaks to the media at the 810-square-foot living room atop the Columbus Monument art installation titled "Discovering Columbus," in Columbus Circle in New York, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Wallpaper is seen inside the 810-square-foot living room atop the Columbus Monument art installation titled "Discovering Columbus," by Japanese artist Tatzu Nishi in Columbus Circle in New York, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Visitors wait in line to view the Columbus Monument inside the 810-square-foot living room art installation titled "Discovering Columbus," atop the monument by Japanese artist Tatzu Nishi, in Columbus Circle in New York, September 20,...more
The 810-square-foot living room sits atop the Columbus Monument art installation titled "Discovering Columbus" by Japanese artist Tatzu Nishi in Columbus Circle in New York, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A historical photograph of the Columbus Monument in Columbus Circle hangs on the wall inside the 810-square-foot living room art installation titled "Discovering Columbus" atop the monument by Japanese artist Tatzu Nishi, in New York September 20,...more
The 810-square-foot living room atop the Columbus Monument art installation titled "Discovering Columbus" by Japanese artist Tatzu Nishi, is seen from inside the Lincoln Center looking down 59th Street in New York, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon...more
