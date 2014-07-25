Edition:
A royal childhood

Curator of the Royal Collection Trust Anna Reynolds poses with a pair of fur-lined velvet red boots worn by Prince Albert Edward in 1842, at Buckingham Palace in central London July 24, 2014. The exhibition "Royal Childhood" features well-loved toys, family gifts, and small outfits from over 250 years of the British royal family. Displayed in the Palace Ballroom and Ball Supper Room, the exhibition forms part of the summer opening of Buckingham Palace where 19 state rooms are opened to the public. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Curator of the Royal Collection Trust Anna Reynolds poses with a pair of fur-lined velvet red boots worn by Prince Albert Edward in 1842, at Buckingham Palace in central London July 24, 2014. The exhibition "Royal Childhood" features well-loved toys, family gifts, and small outfits from over 250 years of the British royal family. Displayed in the Palace Ballroom and Ball Supper Room, the exhibition forms part of the summer opening of Buckingham Palace where 19 state rooms are opened to the public. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Curator of Royal Collection Trust Anna Reynolds poses with a miniature caravan presented by the Caravan Club to Prince Charles and Princess Anne in 1955 at Buckingham Palace in central London July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Curator of Royal Collection Trust Anna Reynolds poses with a miniature caravan presented by the Caravan Club to Prince Charles and Princess Anne in 1955 at Buckingham Palace in central London July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Two dolls belonging to Queen Elizabeth from her childhood are displayed at Buckingham Palace in central London July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Two dolls belonging to Queen Elizabeth from her childhood are displayed at Buckingham Palace in central London July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Curator of Royal Collection Trust Anna Reynolds poses with a miniature Aston Martin DB5 presented to Prince Andrew in 1966 at Buckingham Palace in central London July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Curator of Royal Collection Trust Anna Reynolds poses with a miniature Aston Martin DB5 presented to Prince Andrew in 1966 at Buckingham Palace in central London July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Curator of Royal Collection Trust, Anna Reynolds, adjusts a four-tier christening cake, a replica of the one made for Queen Victoria's eighth child Prince Leopold in 1853, at Buckingham Palace in central London, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Curator of Royal Collection Trust, Anna Reynolds, adjusts a four-tier christening cake, a replica of the one made for Queen Victoria's eighth child Prince Leopold in 1853, at Buckingham Palace in central London, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Building blocks belonging to Prince Charles as a child are seen on display at Buckingham Palace in central London July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Building blocks belonging to Prince Charles as a child are seen on display at Buckingham Palace in central London July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Curator of Royal Collection Trust Anna Reynolds poses with a kilt and jacket belonging to Prince Charles from 1958 at Buckingham Palace in central London July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Curator of Royal Collection Trust Anna Reynolds poses with a kilt and jacket belonging to Prince Charles from 1958 at Buckingham Palace in central London July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Curator of Royal Collection Trust, Anna Reynolds, adjusts a four-tier christening cake, a replica of the one made for Queen Victoria's eighth child Prince Leopold in 1853, at Buckingham Palace in central London, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Curator of Royal Collection Trust, Anna Reynolds, adjusts a four-tier christening cake, a replica of the one made for Queen Victoria's eighth child Prince Leopold in 1853, at Buckingham Palace in central London, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A set of knock-em-down ninepins belonging to Queen Elizabeth are seen at Buckingham Palace in London April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

A set of knock-em-down ninepins belonging to Queen Elizabeth are seen at Buckingham Palace in London April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Tools used by Queen Elizabeth as a child dated from approximately 1942, are seen on display at Buckingham Palace in central London July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Tools used by Queen Elizabeth as a child dated from approximately 1942, are seen on display at Buckingham Palace in central London July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A casket containing the first teeth of Queen Victoria's children dated from approximately 1860 is displayed at Buckingham Palace in central London July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A casket containing the first teeth of Queen Victoria's children dated from approximately 1860 is displayed at Buckingham Palace in central London July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A tea set belonging to Queen Elizabeth from approximately 1930 is seen on display at Buckingham Palace in central London July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A tea set belonging to Queen Elizabeth from approximately 1930 is seen on display at Buckingham Palace in central London July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A pair of Parisian dolls belonging to Queen Elizabeth (left doll) and her sister Princess Margaret, are seen at Buckingham Palace in London April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

A pair of Parisian dolls belonging to Queen Elizabeth (left doll) and her sister Princess Margaret, are seen at Buckingham Palace in London April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Wooden nursery chairs used by Princes William and Harry are displayed at Buckingham Palace in central London July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Wooden nursery chairs used by Princes William and Harry are displayed at Buckingham Palace in central London July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Exhibition curator Anna Reynolds poses with dolls belonging to Queen Elizabeth, at Buckingham Palace in London April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Exhibition curator Anna Reynolds poses with dolls belonging to Queen Elizabeth, at Buckingham Palace in London April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Exhibition curator Anna Reynolds poses with a toy horse and a doll named "Pamela" belonging to Queen Elizabeth, at Buckingham Palace in London April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Exhibition curator Anna Reynolds poses with a toy horse and a doll named "Pamela" belonging to Queen Elizabeth, at Buckingham Palace in London April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
