A royal childhood

Curator of the Royal Collection Trust Anna Reynolds poses with a pair of fur-lined velvet red boots worn by Prince Albert Edward in 1842, at Buckingham Palace in central London July 24, 2014. The exhibition "Royal Childhood" features well-loved toys, family gifts, and small outfits from over 250 years of the British royal family. Displayed in the Palace Ballroom and Ball Supper Room, the exhibition forms part of the summer opening of Buckingham Palace where 19 state rooms are opened to the public. REUTERS/Toby Melville

