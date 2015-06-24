A slideshow about nothing
A visitor tours Hulu's "Seinfeld: The Apartment", a temporary exhibit on West 14th street in Manhattan, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Created to celebrate the launch of all of the episodes of "Seinfeld" on Hulu beginning June 24, the exhibit contains a replica version of the Upper West Side New York City apartment set from the series, original items and interactive elements and is...more
Cereal boxes. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A group of children. REUTERS/Mike Segar
The diner table and booth from the original set. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A visitor stands behind a replica nightclub microphone and spotlight. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A Superman figure from the original set. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A visitor imitates the character Kramer. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Visitors pose for photographs with actor Larry Thomas who played the character The Soup Nazi. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Visitors tour the apartment replica. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A view shows the exterior of Hulu's "Seinfeld: The Apartment", a temporary exhibit on West 14th street in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar
