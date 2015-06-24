Edition:
A slideshow about nothing

A visitor tours Hulu's "Seinfeld: The Apartment", a temporary exhibit on West 14th street in Manhattan, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A visitor tours Hulu's "Seinfeld: The Apartment", a temporary exhibit on West 14th street in Manhattan, June 24, 2015.

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
A visitor tours Hulu's "Seinfeld: The Apartment", a temporary exhibit on West 14th street in Manhattan, June 24, 2015.
Created to celebrate the launch of all of the episodes of "Seinfeld" on Hulu beginning June 24, the exhibit contains a replica version of the Upper West Side New York City apartment set from the series, original items and interactive elements and is open to the public through June 28. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Created to celebrate the launch of all of the episodes of "Seinfeld" on Hulu beginning June 24, the exhibit contains a replica version of the Upper West Side New York City apartment set from the series, original items and interactive elements and is open to the public through June 28.

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
Created to celebrate the launch of all of the episodes of "Seinfeld" on Hulu beginning June 24, the exhibit contains a replica version of the Upper West Side New York City apartment set from the series, original items and interactive elements and is open to the public through June 28.
Cereal boxes. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Cereal boxes.

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
Cereal boxes.
A group of children. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A group of children.

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
A group of children.
The diner table and booth from the original set. REUTERS/Mike Segar

The diner table and booth from the original set.

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
The diner table and booth from the original set.
A visitor stands behind a replica nightclub microphone and spotlight. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A visitor stands behind a replica nightclub microphone and spotlight.

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
A visitor stands behind a replica nightclub microphone and spotlight.
A Superman figure from the original set. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A Superman figure from the original set.

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
A Superman figure from the original set.
A visitor imitates the character Kramer. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A visitor imitates the character Kramer.

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
A visitor imitates the character Kramer.
Visitors pose for photographs with actor Larry Thomas who played the character The Soup Nazi. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Visitors pose for photographs with actor Larry Thomas who played the character The Soup Nazi.

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
Visitors pose for photographs with actor Larry Thomas who played the character The Soup Nazi.
Visitors tour the apartment replica. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Visitors tour the apartment replica.

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
Visitors tour the apartment replica.
A view shows the exterior of Hulu's "Seinfeld: The Apartment", a temporary exhibit on West 14th street in Manhattan. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A view shows the exterior of Hulu's "Seinfeld: The Apartment", a temporary exhibit on West 14th street in Manhattan.

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
A view shows the exterior of Hulu's "Seinfeld: The Apartment", a temporary exhibit on West 14th street in Manhattan.
