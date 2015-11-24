Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Nov 24, 2015 | 6:20pm EST

A Syrian refugee in New Jersey

Sandy Khabbazeh, a 26-year-old refugee who recently came from Syria, poses for a portrait while holding a photo of her family, who remain behind in Syria, in Oakland, New Jersey, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
Sandy Khabbazeh reads by a lake, her favorite place to relax in Oakland, New Jersey, November 19, 2015. Khabbazeh, 26, who fled Aleppo in September 2014 and now lives in Oakland, New Jersey, described the current U.S. vetting process for refugees as extensive. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
Sandy Khabbazeh poses for a portrait while holding a photo of her family who remain behind in Syria, in Oakland, New Jersey, November 22, 2015. "When I got here, I went through a long and painful process," Khabbazeh said in an interview on Tuesday. "When they take a person, they will check like 100 times before they take them. It's not an easy process to come to the United States." REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
Sandy Khabbazeh looks at books she first used to learn to read at a library in Oakland, New Jersey, November 19, 2015. Opponents of the Obama administration's plan to take in 10,000 Syrian refugees in the next year are concerned that the proposed vetting process is not stringent enough. They fear it could allow extremists planning attacks into the country. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
Sandy Khabbazeh makes a pot of Syrian coffee on a stove in Oakland, New Jersey, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
Sandy Khabbazeh makes a pot of Syrian coffee on a stove in Oakland, New Jersey, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
Sandy Khabbazeh walks home in the dark from her concrete inspector's job in Oakland, New Jersey, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
Sandy Khabbazeh buys pom-poms and face paint at a dollar store before going to a football game in Oakland, New Jersey, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
Sandy Khabbazeh cheers on the Indian Hills Braves high school football team in Oakland, New Jersey, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
Sandy Khabbazeh (L) takes part in bell choir practice at her church in Oakland, New Jersey, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
Sandy Khabbazeh takes part in bell choir practice at her church in Oakland, New Jersey, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
Sandy Khabbazeh (L) takes part bell choir practice at her church in Oakland, New Jersey, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
Sandy Khabbazeh walks home in the dark from her concrete inspector's job in Oakland, New Jersey, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
Sandy Khabbazeh sits by a lake, her favorite place to relax, in Oakland, New Jersey, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
Sandy Khabbazeh (R) walks to a car in the rain after bell choir practice in Oakland, New Jersey, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, November 24, 2015
