A Syrian refugee in New Jersey
Sandy Khabbazeh, a 26-year-old refugee who recently came from Syria, poses for a portrait while holding a photo of her family, who remain behind in Syria, in Oakland, New Jersey, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Sandy Khabbazeh reads by a lake, her favorite place to relax in Oakland, New Jersey, November 19, 2015. Khabbazeh, 26, who fled Aleppo in September 2014 and now lives in Oakland, New Jersey, described the current U.S. vetting process for refugees as...more
Sandy Khabbazeh poses for a portrait while holding a photo of her family who remain behind in Syria, in Oakland, New Jersey, November 22, 2015. "When I got here, I went through a long and painful process," Khabbazeh said in an interview on Tuesday....more
Sandy Khabbazeh looks at books she first used to learn to read at a library in Oakland, New Jersey, November 19, 2015. Opponents of the Obama administration's plan to take in 10,000 Syrian refugees in the next year are concerned that the proposed...more
Sandy Khabbazeh makes a pot of Syrian coffee on a stove in Oakland, New Jersey, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Sandy Khabbazeh makes a pot of Syrian coffee on a stove in Oakland, New Jersey, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Sandy Khabbazeh walks home in the dark from her concrete inspector's job in Oakland, New Jersey, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Sandy Khabbazeh buys pom-poms and face paint at a dollar store before going to a football game in Oakland, New Jersey, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Sandy Khabbazeh cheers on the Indian Hills Braves high school football team in Oakland, New Jersey, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Sandy Khabbazeh (L) takes part in bell choir practice at her church in Oakland, New Jersey, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Sandy Khabbazeh takes part in bell choir practice at her church in Oakland, New Jersey, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Sandy Khabbazeh (L) takes part bell choir practice at her church in Oakland, New Jersey, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Sandy Khabbazeh walks home in the dark from her concrete inspector's job in Oakland, New Jersey, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Sandy Khabbazeh sits by a lake, her favorite place to relax, in Oakland, New Jersey, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Sandy Khabbazeh (R) walks to a car in the rain after bell choir practice in Oakland, New Jersey, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Next Slideshows
Down river from Brazil dam flood
The mud from a burst mining dam in Brazil has flowed down the Rio Doce and into the sea.
Turkey downs Russian warplane
Turkey shot down a Russian warplane near the Syrian border, saying it had repeatedly violated its air space.
On the Montana border
The relatively porous U.S.-Canada border has attracted little attention, but in Montana, border agents are worried about Ottawa's plan to bring in 25,000...
Belgium on high alert
Soldiers patrol the streets of Brussels during a security lock down over what the authorities say is a "serious and imminent" threat of an attack.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.