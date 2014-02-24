A tale of two Ukrainian cities
LVIV: Students hold Ukrainian and European Union flags during a rally to support euro integration in the central area of the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, November 22, 2013. While the capital is convulsed by protests, the East-West tensions tugging...more
LVIV: Students hold Ukrainian and European Union flags during a rally to support euro integration in the central area of the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, November 22, 2013. While the capital is convulsed by protests, the East-West tensions tugging at Ukraine are perhaps felt most in Donetsk and Lviv, two cities more than 1,000 km (600 miles) apart, which are divided by history and - for some - a sense of the future. In the one city, the demonstrations against now-deposed President Viktor Yanukovich are a threat to the nation. In the other, opposition to his decision to reject a deal with the European Union and turn to Moscow is a struggle for self-preservation. REUTERS/Marian Striltsiv
LVIV: Snow settles on rooftops in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
DONETSK: A woman walks past a shop offering shoes "at USSR prices" in the suburb of Makeyevka in the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk, December 7, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
DONETSK: Birds fly over an Orthodox church in a monastery in the village of Nikolskoye, some 48 km (30 miles) from the eastern city of Donetsk, February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
LVIV: Women walk past a clothing boutique in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, December 7, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
LVIV: People wait for a bus at a bus station in the small Ukrainian town of Pustomyty, near the western city Lviv, October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
DONETSK: People cross a square in front of a statue of of Lenin in the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
DONETSK: People attend a pro-Yanukovich rally in the eastern city of Donetsk, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
DONETSK: A woman kneels in front of Ukrainian riot police unit "Berkut" as they stand by during rallies by anti and pro-Yanukovich supporters in the eastern city of Donetsk, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
LVIV: A portrait of Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich burns near the destroyed building of the security service in Lviv, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Marian Striltsiv
KIEV: Police officers from Lviv who have arrived to join anti-government protesters appear on a stage in Independence Square in Kiev, February 21, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
DONETSK: A woman shouts slogans as she takes part in a pro-Yanukovich rally in the eastern city of Donetsk, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
LVIV: A woman walks past a building with a European Union flag in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, December 7, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
DONETSK: Alexander Skozobtsov, a driver and former mining engineer, leaves a hypermarket in the suburb of Makeyevka in the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk, December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
LVIV: A man sits with his son in a car in the small Ukrainian town of Pustomyty, near the western city Lviv, October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
LVIV: A waiter in traditional dress serves customers in a cafe in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, December 7, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
LVIV: A woman in traditional dress sells souvenirs in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, December 7, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
LVIV: Anti-government protesters build a barricade near the regional administration building in Lviv, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Marian Striltsiv
LVIV: Local residents sit on a bus in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, December 7, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
DONETSK: Smoke rises over the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk, December 7, 2013. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
