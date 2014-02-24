A tale of two Ukrainian cities

LVIV: Students hold Ukrainian and European Union flags during a rally to support euro integration in the central area of the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, November 22, 2013. While the capital is convulsed by protests, the East-West tensions tugging at Ukraine are perhaps felt most in Donetsk and Lviv, two cities more than 1,000 km (600 miles) apart, which are divided by history and - for some - a sense of the future. In the one city, the demonstrations against now-deposed President Viktor Yanukovich are a threat to the nation. In the other, opposition to his decision to reject a deal with the European Union and turn to Moscow is a struggle for self-preservation. REUTERS/Marian Striltsiv