A Tangled playground

A child plays at an interactive playground called "Tangle", where children create their art installations by weaving colorful elastic bands around poles at a skating rink in the Marina Bay Sands mall in Singapore August 1, 2014. Tangle was part of a series of programs in the annual Sands for Singapore Festival charity drive, in which the Casino aims to raise funds to benefit underprivileged Singaporeans. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Friday, August 01, 2014
A boy plays at an interactive playground called "Tangle", where children create an art installation by weaving colorful elastic bands around poles at a skating rink in the Marina Bay Sands mall, in Singapore August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

A child plays at an interactive playground called "Tangle", where children create their art installations by weaving colorful elastic bands around poles at a skating rink in the Marina Bay Sands mall in Singapore August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

A child ties a performer up as he plays at an interactive playground called "Tangle", where children create their art installations by weaving colorful elastic bands around poles at a skating rink in the Marina Bay Sands mall, in Singapore August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

A child plays at an interactive playground called "Tangle", where children create their art installations by weaving colorful elastic bands around poles at a skating rink in the Marina Bay Sands mall in Singapore August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Children play at an interactive playground called "Tangle", where they create their art installation by weaving colorful elastic bands around poles at a skating rink in the Marina Bay Sands mall, in Singapore August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Children play at an interactive playground called "Tangle", where they create their art installations by weaving colorful elastic bands around poles at a skating rink in the Marina Bay Sands mall, in Singapore August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

A child plays at an interactive playground called "Tangle", where children create their art installations by weaving colorful elastic bands around poles at a skating rink in the Marina Bay Sands mall in Singapore August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

