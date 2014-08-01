A Tangled playground
A child plays at an interactive playground called "Tangle", where children create their art installations by weaving colorful elastic bands around poles at a skating rink in the Marina Bay Sands mall in Singapore August 1, 2014. Tangle was part of a...more
A boy plays at an interactive playground called "Tangle", where children create an art installation by weaving colorful elastic bands around poles at a skating rink in the Marina Bay Sands mall, in Singapore August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A child plays at an interactive playground called "Tangle", where children create their art installations by weaving colorful elastic bands around poles at a skating rink in the Marina Bay Sands mall in Singapore August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A child ties a performer up as he plays at an interactive playground called "Tangle", where children create their art installations by weaving colorful elastic bands around poles at a skating rink in the Marina Bay Sands mall, in Singapore August 1,...more
A child plays at an interactive playground called "Tangle", where children create their art installations by weaving colorful elastic bands around poles at a skating rink in the Marina Bay Sands mall in Singapore August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Children play at an interactive playground called "Tangle", where they create their art installation by weaving colorful elastic bands around poles at a skating rink in the Marina Bay Sands mall, in Singapore August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Children play at an interactive playground called "Tangle", where they create their art installations by weaving colorful elastic bands around poles at a skating rink in the Marina Bay Sands mall, in Singapore August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A child plays at an interactive playground called "Tangle", where children create their art installations by weaving colorful elastic bands around poles at a skating rink in the Marina Bay Sands mall in Singapore August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
