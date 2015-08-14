Edition:
A train towards a new life

A migrant boy reacts after he was shocked by electricity, while trying to climb a utility pole, at Gevgelija train station in Macedonia, close to the border with Greece, August 14, 2015. In the past month, an estimated 30,000 refugees have passed through Macedonia, another step in their uncertain search for a better life in western Europe. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
A migrant boy is helped by medical staff after he was shocked by electricity, while trying to climb a utility pole, at Gevgelija train station in Macedonia, close to the border with Greece, August 14, 2015. After walking across the border into Macedonia to the small local station of Gevgelia, migrants pile onto an overcrowded four-carriage train in sweltering heat, young infants among them, to travel about 200 km north. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
A migrant boy is carried by fellow migrants after he was shocked by electricity, while trying to climb a utility pole, at Gevgelija train station in Macedonia, close to the border with Greece, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
A migrant from Aleppo, Syria holds his 30-day-old baby on an overcrowded train as they travel through Macedonia August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
Migrants wait for a train at Gevgelija train station in Macedonia, close to the border with Greece, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
Migrants sit on a train at Gevgelija train station in Macedonia, close to the border with Greece August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
Migrant children cry as they wait with their family for a train to arrive, at Gevgelija train station in Macedonia, close to the border with Greece, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
Migrants arrive at Gevgelija train station in Macedonia, close to the border with Greece, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
A migrant pushes baby stroller as he arrives at Gevgelija train station in Macedonia, close to the border with Greece, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
Mobile phones of migrants are left for charging at Gevgelija train station in Macedonia, close to the border with Greece, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
Migrants arrive from Greece at the train station in Gevgelija near the Greek border with Macedonia July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
Migrants try to board a train at Gevgelija train station in Macedonia, close to the border with Greece, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Fatos Bytyci

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
A toothbrush lies on a railway track at Gevgelija train station near the Greek border with Macedonia July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
Migrants wait for the train at Gevgelia train station near Macedonia's southern border with Greece July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
A migrant man prays next to a child at Gevgelija train station in Macedonia, close to the border with Greece, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2015
A woman washes a girl's face at Gevgelija train station in Macedonia near the border with Greece July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
Migrants sleep on the ground at Gevgelija train station near the Greek border with Macedonia July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
A migrant woman holds her child as she waits for a train in Gevgelija train station near the Greek border with Macedonia July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
Migrants sit on a train at Gevgelija train station in Macedonia, close to the border with Greece July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
Migrants pay for train tickets at Gevgelija train station in Macedonia, close to the border with Greece July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
Migrants clamber onto a train at Gevgelija train station in Macedonia, close to the border with Greece July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
A migrant sleeps on a train as it travels through Macedonia July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
A migrant rests on an overcrowded train as they travel north through Macedonia August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
Syrian migrants travel on a train near Skopje in Macedonia August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
A woman looks out of the window as she travels on a train through Macedonia July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
A migrant boy looks out of the train window as he travels through Macedonia August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
Syrian migrants rest on a train as it travels through Macedonia August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
Migrants pose for a photograph as they travel on a train through Macedonia July 31,2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
Migrants rest on a train as it travels through Macedonia August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
Migrants try to navigate their way to Serbia at the end of their train journey through Macedonia July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

Reuters / Thursday, August 06, 2015
