A train towards a new life
A migrant boy reacts after he was shocked by electricity, while trying to climb a utility pole, at Gevgelija train station in Macedonia, close to the border with Greece, August 14, 2015. In the past month, an estimated 30,000 refugees have passed...more
A migrant boy is helped by medical staff after he was shocked by electricity, while trying to climb a utility pole, at Gevgelija train station in Macedonia, close to the border with Greece, August 14, 2015. After walking across the border into...more
A migrant boy is carried by fellow migrants after he was shocked by electricity, while trying to climb a utility pole, at Gevgelija train station in Macedonia, close to the border with Greece, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A migrant from Aleppo, Syria holds his 30-day-old baby on an overcrowded train as they travel through Macedonia August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Migrants wait for a train at Gevgelija train station in Macedonia, close to the border with Greece, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Migrants sit on a train at Gevgelija train station in Macedonia, close to the border with Greece August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Migrant children cry as they wait with their family for a train to arrive, at Gevgelija train station in Macedonia, close to the border with Greece, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Migrants arrive at Gevgelija train station in Macedonia, close to the border with Greece, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A migrant pushes baby stroller as he arrives at Gevgelija train station in Macedonia, close to the border with Greece, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Mobile phones of migrants are left for charging at Gevgelija train station in Macedonia, close to the border with Greece, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Migrants arrive from Greece at the train station in Gevgelija near the Greek border with Macedonia July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Migrants try to board a train at Gevgelija train station in Macedonia, close to the border with Greece, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Fatos Bytyci
A toothbrush lies on a railway track at Gevgelija train station near the Greek border with Macedonia July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Migrants wait for the train at Gevgelia train station near Macedonia's southern border with Greece July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
A migrant man prays next to a child at Gevgelija train station in Macedonia, close to the border with Greece, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A woman washes a girl's face at Gevgelija train station in Macedonia near the border with Greece July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Migrants sleep on the ground at Gevgelija train station near the Greek border with Macedonia July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
A migrant woman holds her child as she waits for a train in Gevgelija train station near the Greek border with Macedonia July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Migrants sit on a train at Gevgelija train station in Macedonia, close to the border with Greece July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Migrants pay for train tickets at Gevgelija train station in Macedonia, close to the border with Greece July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Migrants clamber onto a train at Gevgelija train station in Macedonia, close to the border with Greece July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
A migrant sleeps on a train as it travels through Macedonia July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
A migrant rests on an overcrowded train as they travel north through Macedonia August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Syrian migrants travel on a train near Skopje in Macedonia August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
A woman looks out of the window as she travels on a train through Macedonia July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
A migrant boy looks out of the train window as he travels through Macedonia August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Syrian migrants rest on a train as it travels through Macedonia August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Migrants pose for a photograph as they travel on a train through Macedonia July 31,2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Migrants rest on a train as it travels through Macedonia August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
Migrants try to navigate their way to Serbia at the end of their train journey through Macedonia July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski
