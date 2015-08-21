Edition:
A trip to Dismaland

Artwork at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by British artist Banksy, at Weston-Super-Mare in southwest England, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A sculpture is seen at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Tourists walk past the entrance to 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A visitor looks through a board at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A performer checks a visitor at the entrance to 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A performer stands at a booth in 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A performer holds a brochure for 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville

An installation is pictured at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville

General view of 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville

An installation is pictured at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A mural is pictured at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville

An installation at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville

People ride a carousel at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A general view at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A sign is pictured at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A general view at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Detail of a structure at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville

General view at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A performer sits in front of signs at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Sculptures and artpieces are pictured at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Detail of an installation at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Artworks, sculptures and performers are seen at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Artworks, sculptures and performers are seen at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A poster is pictured at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A performer holds a bunch of balloons at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville

An installation is pictured at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville

General view at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A performer is pictured at the entrance to 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville

General view at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A sculpture is pictured behind a performer at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A sign is pictured at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville

General view at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville

General view at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville

