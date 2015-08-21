A trip to Dismaland
Artwork at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by British artist Banksy, at Weston-Super-Mare in southwest England, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A sculpture is seen at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Tourists walk past the entrance to 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A visitor looks through a board at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A performer checks a visitor at the entrance to 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A performer stands at a booth in 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A performer holds a brochure for 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville
An installation is pictured at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville
General view of 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville
An installation is pictured at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A mural is pictured at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville
An installation at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville
People ride a carousel at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A general view at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A sign is pictured at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A general view at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Detail of a structure at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville
General view at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A performer sits in front of signs at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Sculptures and artpieces are pictured at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Detail of an installation at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Artworks, sculptures and performers are seen at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Artworks, sculptures and performers are seen at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A poster is pictured at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A performer holds a bunch of balloons at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville
An installation is pictured at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville
General view at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A performer is pictured at the entrance to 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville
General view at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A sculpture is pictured behind a performer at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A sign is pictured at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville
General view at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville
General view at 'Dismaland', a theme park-styled art installation by Banksy. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Next Slideshows
Storms of sand
Storms of whipping winds and flying dust from around the world.
Syria and Iraq's antiquities
A look at the priceless artifacts and sites in Syria and Iraq, amid reports the Islamic State has executed a Syrian antiquities expert.
Iran nose job
Iranians have undergone the most numbers of rhinoplasty procedures, or nose jobs, in the world, according to local media.
Cliffhanger vacation in Peru
Tourists let it all hang out for a night in a transparent mountaintop sleeping pod in Peru's Sacred Valley.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.