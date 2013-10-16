Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Oct 16, 2013 | 12:15pm EDT

A two million strong cult

<p>Omukama Ruhanga Owobusobozi Bisaka (R), an 83-year-old self-professed god and founder of the Ugandan cult group Faith of Unity, select followers who have repented before allowing them into the worship hall at the cult's headquarters in Kapyemi village in Muhoro town council, 251 km (156 miles) west of the Uganda capital, October 12, 2013. Owobusobozi Bisaka claims to have supernatural powers to heal all kind of illnesses and says he is able to unite people from around the world. He has some 2 million followers in the Great Lakes region of east Africa, a cult member said. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

Omukama Ruhanga Owobusobozi Bisaka (R), an 83-year-old self-professed god and founder of the Ugandan cult group Faith of Unity, select followers who have repented before allowing them into the worship hall at the cult's headquarters in Kapyemi...more

Wednesday, October 16, 2013

Omukama Ruhanga Owobusobozi Bisaka (R), an 83-year-old self-professed god and founder of the Ugandan cult group Faith of Unity, select followers who have repented before allowing them into the worship hall at the cult's headquarters in Kapyemi village in Muhoro town council, 251 km (156 miles) west of the Uganda capital, October 12, 2013. Owobusobozi Bisaka claims to have supernatural powers to heal all kind of illnesses and says he is able to unite people from around the world. He has some 2 million followers in the Great Lakes region of east Africa, a cult member said. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
1 / 14
<p>Followers of the Ugandan cult group Faith of Unity, founded by 83-year-old self-professed god Omukama Ruhanga Owobusobozi Bisaka (not pictured), walk in a queue at the cult's headquarters in Kapyemi village in Muhoro town council, 251 km (156 miles) west of the Uganda capital, October 12, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

Followers of the Ugandan cult group Faith of Unity, founded by 83-year-old self-professed god Omukama Ruhanga Owobusobozi Bisaka (not pictured), walk in a queue at the cult's headquarters in Kapyemi village in Muhoro town council, 251 km (156 miles)...more

Wednesday, October 16, 2013

Followers of the Ugandan cult group Faith of Unity, founded by 83-year-old self-professed god Omukama Ruhanga Owobusobozi Bisaka (not pictured), walk in a queue at the cult's headquarters in Kapyemi village in Muhoro town council, 251 km (156 miles) west of the Uganda capital, October 12, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
2 / 14
<p>A follower of the Ugandan cult group Faith of Unity, wearing a pendant with a picture of the cult's founder and 83-year-old self-professed god Omukama Ruhanga Owobusobozi Bisaka (not pictured), attends a prayer session at the cult's headquarters in Kapyemi village in Muhoro town council, 251 km (156 miles) west of the Uganda capital, October 12, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

A follower of the Ugandan cult group Faith of Unity, wearing a pendant with a picture of the cult's founder and 83-year-old self-professed god Omukama Ruhanga Owobusobozi Bisaka (not pictured), attends a prayer session at the cult's headquarters in...more

Wednesday, October 16, 2013

A follower of the Ugandan cult group Faith of Unity, wearing a pendant with a picture of the cult's founder and 83-year-old self-professed god Omukama Ruhanga Owobusobozi Bisaka (not pictured), attends a prayer session at the cult's headquarters in Kapyemi village in Muhoro town council, 251 km (156 miles) west of the Uganda capital, October 12, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
3 / 14
<p>A follower of the Ugandan cult group Faith of Unity, founded by 83-year-old self-professed god Omukama Ruhanga Owobusobozi Bisaka (not pictured), attend a prayer session at the cult's headquarters in Kapyemi village in Muhoro town council, 251 km (156 miles) west of the Uganda capital, October 12, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

A follower of the Ugandan cult group Faith of Unity, founded by 83-year-old self-professed god Omukama Ruhanga Owobusobozi Bisaka (not pictured), attend a prayer session at the cult's headquarters in Kapyemi village in Muhoro town council, 251 km...more

Wednesday, October 16, 2013

A follower of the Ugandan cult group Faith of Unity, founded by 83-year-old self-professed god Omukama Ruhanga Owobusobozi Bisaka (not pictured), attend a prayer session at the cult's headquarters in Kapyemi village in Muhoro town council, 251 km (156 miles) west of the Uganda capital, October 12, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
4 / 14
<p>A man who is mentally ill and chained to a tree waits for healing prayers by Omukama Ruhanga Owobusobozi Bisaka, an 83-year-old self-professed god and founder of the Ugandan cult group Faith of Unity, at the cult's headquarters in Kapyemi village in Muhoro town council, 251 km (156 miles) west of the Uganda capital, October 12, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

A man who is mentally ill and chained to a tree waits for healing prayers by Omukama Ruhanga Owobusobozi Bisaka, an 83-year-old self-professed god and founder of the Ugandan cult group Faith of Unity, at the cult's headquarters in Kapyemi village in...more

Wednesday, October 16, 2013

A man who is mentally ill and chained to a tree waits for healing prayers by Omukama Ruhanga Owobusobozi Bisaka, an 83-year-old self-professed god and founder of the Ugandan cult group Faith of Unity, at the cult's headquarters in Kapyemi village in Muhoro town council, 251 km (156 miles) west of the Uganda capital, October 12, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
5 / 14
<p>Followers of the Ugandan cult group Faith of Unity, founded by 83-year-old self-professed god Omukama Ruhanga Owobusobozi Bisaka, attend a prayer session at the cult's headquarters in Kapyemi village in Muhoro town council, 251 km (156 miles) west of the Uganda capital, October 12, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

Followers of the Ugandan cult group Faith of Unity, founded by 83-year-old self-professed god Omukama Ruhanga Owobusobozi Bisaka, attend a prayer session at the cult's headquarters in Kapyemi village in Muhoro town council, 251 km (156 miles) west of...more

Wednesday, October 16, 2013

Followers of the Ugandan cult group Faith of Unity, founded by 83-year-old self-professed god Omukama Ruhanga Owobusobozi Bisaka, attend a prayer session at the cult's headquarters in Kapyemi village in Muhoro town council, 251 km (156 miles) west of the Uganda capital, October 12, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
6 / 14
<p>Omukama Ruhanga Owobusobozi Bisaka, an 83-year-old self-professed god and founder of the Ugandan cult group Faith of Unity, walks past followers as he arrives to lead a prayer session at the cult's headquarters in Kapyemi village in Muhoro town council, 251 km (156 miles) west of the Uganda capital, October 12, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

Omukama Ruhanga Owobusobozi Bisaka, an 83-year-old self-professed god and founder of the Ugandan cult group Faith of Unity, walks past followers as he arrives to lead a prayer session at the cult's headquarters in Kapyemi village in Muhoro town...more

Wednesday, October 16, 2013

Omukama Ruhanga Owobusobozi Bisaka, an 83-year-old self-professed god and founder of the Ugandan cult group Faith of Unity, walks past followers as he arrives to lead a prayer session at the cult's headquarters in Kapyemi village in Muhoro town council, 251 km (156 miles) west of the Uganda capital, October 12, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
7 / 14
<p>Followers of the Ugandan cult group Faith of Unity, founded by 83-year-old self-professed god Omukama Ruhanga Owobusobozi Bisaka (C), kneel during a prayer session at the cult's headquarters in Kapyemi village in Muhoro town council, 251 km (156 miles) west of the Uganda capital, October 12, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

Followers of the Ugandan cult group Faith of Unity, founded by 83-year-old self-professed god Omukama Ruhanga Owobusobozi Bisaka (C), kneel during a prayer session at the cult's headquarters in Kapyemi village in Muhoro town council, 251 km (156...more

Wednesday, October 16, 2013

Followers of the Ugandan cult group Faith of Unity, founded by 83-year-old self-professed god Omukama Ruhanga Owobusobozi Bisaka (C), kneel during a prayer session at the cult's headquarters in Kapyemi village in Muhoro town council, 251 km (156 miles) west of the Uganda capital, October 12, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
8 / 14
<p>A follower of the Ugandan cult group Faith of Unity, founded by 83-year-old self-professed god Omukama Ruhanga Owobusobozi Bisaka (not pictured), walk in a queue at the cult's headquarters in Kapyemi village in Muhoro town council, 251 km (156 miles) west of the Uganda capital, October 12, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

A follower of the Ugandan cult group Faith of Unity, founded by 83-year-old self-professed god Omukama Ruhanga Owobusobozi Bisaka (not pictured), walk in a queue at the cult's headquarters in Kapyemi village in Muhoro town council, 251 km (156 miles)...more

Wednesday, October 16, 2013

A follower of the Ugandan cult group Faith of Unity, founded by 83-year-old self-professed god Omukama Ruhanga Owobusobozi Bisaka (not pictured), walk in a queue at the cult's headquarters in Kapyemi village in Muhoro town council, 251 km (156 miles) west of the Uganda capital, October 12, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
9 / 14
<p>Followers of the Ugandan cult group Faith of Unity, founded by 83-year-old self-professed god Omukama Ruhanga Owobusobozi Bisaka (not pictured), walk in a queue at the cult's headquarters in Kapyemi village in Muhoro town council, 251 km (156 miles) west of the Uganda capital, October 12, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

Followers of the Ugandan cult group Faith of Unity, founded by 83-year-old self-professed god Omukama Ruhanga Owobusobozi Bisaka (not pictured), walk in a queue at the cult's headquarters in Kapyemi village in Muhoro town council, 251 km (156 miles)...more

Wednesday, October 16, 2013

Followers of the Ugandan cult group Faith of Unity, founded by 83-year-old self-professed god Omukama Ruhanga Owobusobozi Bisaka (not pictured), walk in a queue at the cult's headquarters in Kapyemi village in Muhoro town council, 251 km (156 miles) west of the Uganda capital, October 12, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
10 / 14
<p>Followers of the Ugandan cult group Faith of Unity, founded by 83-year-old self-professed god Omukama Ruhanga Owobusobozi Bisaka, pray at the cult's headquarters in Kapyemi village in Muhoro town council, 251 km (156 miles) west of the Uganda capital, October 12, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

Followers of the Ugandan cult group Faith of Unity, founded by 83-year-old self-professed god Omukama Ruhanga Owobusobozi Bisaka, pray at the cult's headquarters in Kapyemi village in Muhoro town council, 251 km (156 miles) west of the Uganda...more

Wednesday, October 16, 2013

Followers of the Ugandan cult group Faith of Unity, founded by 83-year-old self-professed god Omukama Ruhanga Owobusobozi Bisaka, pray at the cult's headquarters in Kapyemi village in Muhoro town council, 251 km (156 miles) west of the Uganda capital, October 12, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
11 / 14
<p>Omukama Ruhanga Owobusobozi Bisaka, an 83-year-old self-professed god and founder of the Ugandan cult group Faith of Unity, select followers who have repented before allowing them into the worship hall at the cult's headquarters in Kapyemi village in Muhoro town council, 251 km (156 miles) west of the Uganda capital, October 12, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

Omukama Ruhanga Owobusobozi Bisaka, an 83-year-old self-professed god and founder of the Ugandan cult group Faith of Unity, select followers who have repented before allowing them into the worship hall at the cult's headquarters in Kapyemi village in...more

Wednesday, October 16, 2013

Omukama Ruhanga Owobusobozi Bisaka, an 83-year-old self-professed god and founder of the Ugandan cult group Faith of Unity, select followers who have repented before allowing them into the worship hall at the cult's headquarters in Kapyemi village in Muhoro town council, 251 km (156 miles) west of the Uganda capital, October 12, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
12 / 14
<p>Omukama Ruhanga Owobusobozi Bisaka (R), an 83-year-old self-professed god and founder of the Ugandan cult group Faith of Unity, walks past his palace which is under construction along with his followers at the cult's headquarters in Kapyemi village in Muhoro town council, 251 km (156 miles) west of the Uganda capital, October 12, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

Omukama Ruhanga Owobusobozi Bisaka (R), an 83-year-old self-professed god and founder of the Ugandan cult group Faith of Unity, walks past his palace which is under construction along with his followers at the cult's headquarters in Kapyemi village...more

Wednesday, October 16, 2013

Omukama Ruhanga Owobusobozi Bisaka (R), an 83-year-old self-professed god and founder of the Ugandan cult group Faith of Unity, walks past his palace which is under construction along with his followers at the cult's headquarters in Kapyemi village in Muhoro town council, 251 km (156 miles) west of the Uganda capital, October 12, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
13 / 14
<p>Omukama Ruhanga Owobusobozi Bisaka, an 83-year-old self-professed god and founder of the Ugandan cult group Faith of Unity, is photographed in his house at the cult's headquarters in Kapyemi village in Muhoro town council, 251 km (156 miles) west of the Uganda capital, October 12, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena</p>

Omukama Ruhanga Owobusobozi Bisaka, an 83-year-old self-professed god and founder of the Ugandan cult group Faith of Unity, is photographed in his house at the cult's headquarters in Kapyemi village in Muhoro town council, 251 km (156 miles) west of...more

Wednesday, October 16, 2013

Omukama Ruhanga Owobusobozi Bisaka, an 83-year-old self-professed god and founder of the Ugandan cult group Faith of Unity, is photographed in his house at the cult's headquarters in Kapyemi village in Muhoro town council, 251 km (156 miles) west of the Uganda capital, October 12, 2013. REUTERS/James Akena

Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
Ukraine's last conscripts

Ukraine's last conscripts

Next Slideshows

Ukraine's last conscripts

Ukraine's last conscripts

One of the largest post-Soviet Republics, Ukraine, says goodbye to the conscription inherited from the Soviet Union by focusing on a high-tech professional army...

Oct 15 2013
The Madeleine McCann case

The Madeleine McCann case

Police conducting a global search for Madeleine McCann, a British girl who disappeared in 2007, have come up with a new version of events surrounding her...

Oct 15 2013
Festival of Light

Festival of Light

Landmarks and tourist spots are illuminated in Berlin for the Festival of Light.

Oct 15 2013
Cyclone Phailin pounds India

Cyclone Phailin pounds India

Cyclone Phailin left a trail of destruction along the country's east coast on Sunday.

Oct 15 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast