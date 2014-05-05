Edition:
A village wiped out

<p>Afghan survivors mourn for their relatives at the site of a landslide that occurred on Friday at the Argo district in Badakhshan province May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail</p>

<p>Afghan villagers excavate for dead bodies at the site of a landslide that occurred on Friday at the Argo district in Badakhshan province, Afghanistan May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail</p>

<p>Afghan Displaced villagers gather near the site of a landslide that occurred on Friday at the Argo district in Badakhshan province May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail</p>

<p>Afghan villagers search for dead bodies at the site of a landslide that occurred on Friday at the Argo district in Badakhshan province May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail</p>

<p>Afghan survivors are seen at a roof of a house at the site of a landslide that occurred on Friday at the Argo district in Badakhshan province May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail</p>

<p>An Afghan woman cries after she lost her family in a landslide at the Argo district in Badakhshan province May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail</p>

<p>Afghan villagers rebuild their house after a landslide at the Argo district in Badakhshan province, May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail</p>

<p>Afghan villagers gather at the site of a landslide at the Argo district in Badakhshan province May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail</p>

<p>Afghan children wait for aid near the site of a landslide at the Argo district in Badakhshan province May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail</p>

<p>An Afghan woman who survived a landslide waits for aid near the site of the disaster at the Argo district in Badakhshan province May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail</p>

<p>Afghan survivor prays at the site of a landslide that occurred on Friday at the Argo district in Badakhshan province May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail</p>

<p>Displaced Afghans wait for aid near the site of a landslide at the Argo district in Badakhshan province May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail</p>

<p>A displaced Afghan woman holds her child as she waits for aid near the site of a landslide at the Argo district in Badakhshan province May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail</p>

<p>Displaced Afghans wait for aid near the site of a landslide at the Argo district in Badakhshan province May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail</p>

<p>A displaced Afghan family receives aid near the site of a landslide at the Argo district in Badakhshan province May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail</p>

<p>An Afghan child receives polio vaccination drops near the site of a landslide at the Argo district in Badakhshan province May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail</p>

<p>An excavator digs at the site of a landslide at the Argo district in Badakhshan province, May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Afghan National Army (ANA) troops load supply for survivors of the Badakhshan landslide onto a helicopter in Kabul May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani</p>

<p>Displaced Afghan children sit outside their tent near the site of a landslide at the Argo district in Badakhshan province May 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail</p>

<p>Afghan villagers gather at the site of a landslide at the Argo district in Badakhshan province, May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>Afghan villagers pray at the site of a landslide at the Argo district in Badakhshan province May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail</p>

<p>Afghan villagers search for dead bodies at the site of a landslide at the Argo district in Badakhshan province May 5, 2014.REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail</p>

<p>A military helicopter flies as displaced Afghans stand near the site of a landslide at the Argo district in Badakhshan province May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail</p>

<p>Displaced Afghan receives aid near the site of a landslide at the Argo district in Badakhshan province May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail</p>

<p>Afghan survivors mourn for their relatives at the site of a landslide at the Argo district in Badakhshan province May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail</p>

<p>Displaced Afghans wait for aid near the site of a landslide at the Argo district in Badakhshan province May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail</p>

<p>Displaced Afghans carry their aid on a donkey near the site of a landslide at the Argo district in Badakhshan province May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail</p>

<p>Displaced Afghans load aid near the site of a landslide at the Argo district in Badakhshan province May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail</p>

