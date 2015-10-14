Edition:
A Walmart worker's life

Thirty-year-old David Coulombe, who works as a consumables sales floor associate at Walmart, waits in front of the store where he works in Chelmsford, Massachusetts for a bus to take him and fellow activists to a march and rally for $15 minimum wage April 14, 2015. Walmart has announced that it will institute a nationwide $9 per hour minimum wage, but Coulombe, who started working at Walmart as a cart pusher, already makes $11.70 per hour and lives with his parents because he cannot afford to live on his own. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

David Coulombe talks to his sister Trina at his parents' home in Lowell, Massachusetts March 3, 2015. "I used to work at Hannafords before I worked at Walmart. I worked at Hannafords for five years but I wasn't full-time over there so I went to Walmart and they offered me full-time, so I accepted the position," Coulombe said. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

David Coulombe reads the newspaper at his parents' home in Lowell, Massachusetts March 3, 2015. "I was a cart pusher at first and then I moved up," Coulombe said. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

David Coulombe talks on his mobile phone while his stepfather Bruce sits on the couch at their home in Lowell, Massachusetts March 3, 2015. Coulombe has worked at Walmart for seven years and earns $11.70 per hour but spends about $200 per week on his commute and lives with his parents because he cannot afford to live on his own. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

David Coulombe shows his mother Doreen something on Facebook at their home in Lowell, Massachusetts March 3, 2015. Doreen works part-time at Walmart as a fitting room attendant, and before the wage increase earned $8.40 an hour. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

David Coulombe gets into a cab to commute to work in Lowell, Massachusetts March 2, 2015. Coulombe works 40 hours a week, except when his hours are occasionally cut back -- however they never fall below 35 hours a week, as he is considered full-time staff. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

David Coulombe puts on his uniform while commuting to work in a cab in Lowell, Massachusetts March 2, 2015. Coulombe believes earning $15 an hour would allow him to be self-sufficient. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

David Coulombe commutes to work in a cab in Lowell, Massachusetts March 2, 2015. Coulombe said, "I'm just not ready to move out on my own yet. I need to get more consistent pay before I move out on my own, with the price of rent going up these days." REUTERS/Brian Snyder

David Coulombe arrives at work in Chelmsford, Massachusetts March 2, 2015. Coulombe said he went on strike two years ago as part of a week-long protest calling for "better hours, more consistent scheduling and respect." REUTERS/Brian Snyder

David Coulombe rides a bus to a march and rally for $15 minimum wage in Boston, Massachusetts April 14, 2015. Coulombe says he was disciplined, or "coached" as it is termed at Walmart, for violating the absence policy to go on strike. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

David Coulombe claps during a rally for $15 minimum wage in Boston, Massachusetts April 14, 2015. Walmart has announced that it will institute a nationwide $9 per hour minimum wage. "I was really happy when I first heard the news about Walmart raising their wages, I think it's really good," Coulombe said. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

David Coulombe participates in a march and rally for $15 minimum wage in Boston, Massachusetts April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

David Coulombe participates in a march and rally for $15 minimum wage in Boston, Massachusetts April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

David Coulombe (behind banner) participates in a march and rally for $15 minimum wage in Boston, Massachusetts April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

David Coulombe participates in a march and rally for $15 minimum wage in Boston, Massachusetts April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

David Coulombe participates in a march and rally for $15 minimum wage in Boston, Massachusetts April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

David Coulombe participates in a march and rally for $15 minimum wage in Boston, Massachusetts April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

David Coulombe gets off the bus in Chelmsford, Massachusetts after participating in a march and rally for $15 minimum wage April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

David Coulombe rides a bus to a march and rally for $15 minimum wage in Boston, Massachusetts April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

David Coulombe rides a bus to a march and rally for $15 minimum wage in Boston, Massachusetts April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

